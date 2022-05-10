Shams Charania: Ben Simmons feeling a lot better

Pat McAfee: “I’m told Ben Simmons is feeling a lot better & the goal is for him to be playing basketball in the 2022/2023 season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!
On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!
theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0… – 12:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond
That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser… – 12:36 AM
JD Shaw: Nets star Ben Simmons is all smiles after undergoing successful back surgery: pic.twitter.com/qtBMPLKjiv -via Twitter @JShawNBA / May 5, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he’ll be ready to return well ahead of training camp. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 4, 2022
