Shams Charania: Ben Simmons feeling a lot better

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!
On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!
theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0…12:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond
That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser…12:36 AM

