Ben Simmons' mental health a priority for Nets

Alex Schiffer: Sean Marks said now that Ben Simmons’ surgery is over, the mental health aspect becomes a priority for the Nets. Marks said it’s a touchy subject and prefers Simmons speak on that. Said it’s important for him to be around the team and “smell the gym again.”
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
In 2019 the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. He was younger and seen as having a higher ceiling. A lot of franchises would’ve done the same. That decision has loomed large over both the Sixers and Heat ever since—especially during this series. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM
In 2019 the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. He was younger and seen as having a higher ceiling. A lot of franchises would’ve done the same. That decision has loomed large over both the Sixers and Heat ever since—especially during this series. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says says Ben Simmons “feels great” after back surgery: “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs” nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 1:37 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says says Ben Simmons “feels great” after back surgery: “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs” nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 1:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m gonna say it, and I know it’s gonna bother a lot of people, but Doc Rivers deserves to be cut a lot of slack for this season. The Ben Simmons thing was toxic as hell, the James Harden addition sent shockwaves, and now he’s dealing with his MVP candidate being hurt again. – 1:14 PM
I’m gonna say it, and I know it’s gonna bother a lot of people, but Doc Rivers deserves to be cut a lot of slack for this season. The Ben Simmons thing was toxic as hell, the James Harden addition sent shockwaves, and now he’s dealing with his MVP candidate being hurt again. – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How do the #Nets help Ben Simmons get on the court not just physically but mentally? Sean Marks: “We’re gonna be doing everything we possibly can to get him around. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, be around his friends, around his family, participate in this.” #NBA – 12:37 PM
How do the #Nets help Ben Simmons get on the court not just physically but mentally? Sean Marks: “We’re gonna be doing everything we possibly can to get him around. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, be around his friends, around his family, participate in this.” #NBA – 12:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said now that Ben Simmons’ surgery is over, the mental health aspect becomes a priority for the Nets. Marks said it’s a touchy subject and prefers Simmons speak on that. Said it’s important for him to be around the team and “smell the gym again.” – 12:33 PM
Sean Marks said now that Ben Simmons’ surgery is over, the mental health aspect becomes a priority for the Nets. Marks said it’s a touchy subject and prefers Simmons speak on that. Said it’s important for him to be around the team and “smell the gym again.” – 12:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as a center, point guard, forward, etc. once he’s healthy. – 12:16 PM
Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as a center, point guard, forward, etc. once he’s healthy. – 12:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets HC Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as both a point guard and center and other positions. Nash said Simmons will facilitate at times and spend times in a more ‘positionless” role. – 12:15 PM
Nets HC Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as both a point guard and center and other positions. Nash said Simmons will facilitate at times and spend times in a more ‘positionless” role. – 12:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sean Marks says Ben Simmons is already feeling relief after back surgery. – 12:15 PM
Sean Marks says Ben Simmons is already feeling relief after back surgery. – 12:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Ben Simmons after his recent back surgery and Simmons is feeling ‘great.’ He notes Simmons’ ramp-up during BKN’s 5-month offseason is important for himself and the team. Said Simmons can fill a ‘gaping hole’ in Nets’ roster. – 12:09 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Ben Simmons after his recent back surgery and Simmons is feeling ‘great.’ He notes Simmons’ ramp-up during BKN’s 5-month offseason is important for himself and the team. Said Simmons can fill a ‘gaping hole’ in Nets’ roster. – 12:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery. – 12:09 PM
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery. – 12:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM
That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets have no choice but to believe Simmons. Feel however you want about the media’s coverage of his back pain or his mental health, but the majority of people around the league are saying the same things as Reggie Miller or the Inside the NBA crew. -via The Ringer / April 27, 2022
In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets leadership on Monday afternoon, Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul spoke about the physical and mental hurdles remaining in the All-Star’s pursuit of a return to play, a discussion that made clear to the participants a need to keep addressing the mental side of that process, sources told ESPN. Simmons reiterated what he has consistently told team officials since his arrival from the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10: He wants to play and perform for the Nets as soon as possible, and still wasn’t ruling out that happening this season if the Nets survived Monday’s elimination game against the Boston Celtics, sources said. Boston won 116-112 to sweep the best-of-seven series. -via ESPN / April 26, 2022
The Nets made clear to Simmons and Paul that the organization plans to continue giving the three-time All-Star every resource necessary in the short and long term, sources said. After nearly two weeks of pain-free ramp-up, the Nets and Simmons believed he was on the cusp of playing until Simmons arrived at the team’s practice facility on Sunday reporting a return of back soreness. Simmons had been rehabilitating a herniated disk in his lower back and had repeatedly expressed his eagerness to return in the series against the Celtics and perhaps provide some defense on Boston’s elite wing players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. -via ESPN / April 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.