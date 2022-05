Ben Simmons' mental health a priority for Nets

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets leadership on Monday afternoon, Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul spoke about the physical and mental hurdles remaining in the All-Star’s pursuit of a return to play, a discussion that made clear to the participants a need to keep addressing the mental side of that process, sources told ESPN. Simmons reiterated what he has consistently told team officials since his arrival from the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10: He wants to play and perform for the Nets as soon as possible, and still wasn’t ruling out that happening this season if the Nets survived Monday’s elimination game against the Boston Celtics, sources said. Boston won 116-112 to sweep the best-of-seven series. -via ESPN / April 26, 2022