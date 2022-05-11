Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

May 11, 2022- by

The Miami Heat play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Miami Heat are spending $46,946,746 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $74,461,484 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday May 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WAXY/WRTO

Eddie Sefko
@ESefko
If you thought the Mavericks’ nine assists was an unusual total, you’re right. The last time a team had less than 10 in a playoff game was Charlotte in 2016 against Miami (also nine). – 3:27 AM

