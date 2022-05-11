Ja Morant not expected to require surgery on injured knee

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said the team will still continue to evaluate Ja Morant and see how he progresses in the short term right now.
He added that, “everything I hear is non surgical.” – 7:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says from everything he is hearing, Ja Morant won’t require surgery for his right knee. – 7:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum finished 6th in MVP voting, between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. Tatum only got 4th and 5th place votes. pic.twitter.com/husNwbq9776:36 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
My man @Marc J. Spears did his thing again on this one.
‘My love for my son is underestimated’: Why Tee Morant is out front for his son, Ja Morant undf.td/3FEQj3C5:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Mike Brown on Taylor Jenkins’ insinuation that Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/Lw6nwkkT7e4:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“My love for my son is underestimated. I’d give my life for that boy. I’d give my life for that boy because he’s a miniature version of me pretty much, because he came from me,” Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, to @andscape. #NBAPlayoffs2022 bit.ly/3yuTJnJ3:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
‘My love for my son is underestimated’: Why Tee Morant is out front for his son, Ja Morant. As the #Grizzlies All-Star’s fame has risen, his father has become a courtside celebrity. But he says it’s not for attention. bit.ly/3yuTJnJ #nba #NBAPlayoffs #warriors @andscape10:28 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
if you turn me down .. tell da truth i just might spazz . – 4:16 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
fallin stars thru da night – 4:16 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Game 4 against the Warriors on Monday due to injury, Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and is doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/inj…4:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant doubtful for remainder of NBA playoffs sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-j…3:59 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj…1:00 AM

