Ja Morant not expected to require surgery on injured knee

Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj…

After missing Game 4 against the Warriors on Monday due to injury, Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and is doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/inj…

‘My love for my son is underestimated’: Why Tee Morant is out front for his son, Ja Morant. As the #Grizzlies All-Star’s fame has risen, his father has become a courtside celebrity. But he says it’s not for attention. bit.ly/3yuTJnJ #nba #NBAPlayoffs #warriors @andscape

“My love for my son is underestimated. I’d give my life for that boy. I’d give my life for that boy because he’s a miniature version of me pretty much, because he came from me,” Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, to @andscape

My man @Marc J. Spears did his thing again on this one.‘My love for my son is underestimated’: Why Tee Morant is out front for his son, Ja Morant undf.td/3FEQj3C

Taylor Jenkins says from everything he is hearing, Ja Morant won’t require surgery for his right knee. – 7:50 PM

Coach Jenkins said the team will still continue to evaluate Ja Morant and see how he progresses in the short term right now.He added that, “everything I hear is non surgical.” – 7:51 PM

