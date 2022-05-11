Jazz keen on De'Andre Hunter?

I’ve heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game, and he’s, theoretically, what they need more of moving forward if Mitchell is whom they decide to build around. Utah needs more perimeter defense, maybe worse than Atlanta, if you can actually imagine that after what we watched this season.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

