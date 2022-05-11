Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle listed as questionable for Game 6

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Three players received first place MVP votes.
Nikola Jokic: 66
Joel Embiid: 26
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9
Jokic was the runaway winner. pic.twitter.com/sv9hAsN5CW – 6:58 PM
Three players received first place MVP votes.
Nikola Jokic: 66
Joel Embiid: 26
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9
Jokic was the runaway winner. pic.twitter.com/sv9hAsN5CW – 6:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
There were 2 second-place votes for anyone not named Jokic, Embiid or Giannis. Voters agreed – everyone agrees – those were the 3 guys.
MVP shares past 4 years:
Jokic – 1, 1, 9, 4
Embiid – 2, 2, 7, 12
Giannis – 3, 4, 1, 1
Still looking for the disrespect. – 6:58 PM
There were 2 second-place votes for anyone not named Jokic, Embiid or Giannis. Voters agreed – everyone agrees – those were the 3 guys.
MVP shares past 4 years:
Jokic – 1, 1, 9, 4
Embiid – 2, 2, 7, 12
Giannis – 3, 4, 1, 1
Still looking for the disrespect. – 6:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Nikola Jokic was the worthy MVP in a race that Embiid and Giannis also deserved to win. And if you don’t like it? Blame Mike Budenholzer for refusing to play Giannis more than 33 minutes a game: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ye… – 6:54 PM
ICYMI — Nikola Jokic was the worthy MVP in a race that Embiid and Giannis also deserved to win. And if you don’t like it? Blame Mike Budenholzer for refusing to play Giannis more than 33 minutes a game: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ye… – 6:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
65 of 100 voters voted Nikola Jokic as the #NBA MVP and he easily outpoints Joel Embiid who got 25 first place votes and Giannis Antetokounmpo who received the other 9 votes. The vote totals: pic.twitter.com/TZEFe9CN4t – 6:53 PM
65 of 100 voters voted Nikola Jokic as the #NBA MVP and he easily outpoints Joel Embiid who got 25 first place votes and Giannis Antetokounmpo who received the other 9 votes. The vote totals: pic.twitter.com/TZEFe9CN4t – 6:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Stat leaders among the top 5 MVP finalists:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Jokic
APG — Luka
SPG — Jokic
BPG — Embiid
FG% — Jokic
+/- — Booker pic.twitter.com/2Ob9rCrdSE – 6:47 PM
Stat leaders among the top 5 MVP finalists:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Jokic
APG — Luka
SPG — Jokic
BPG — Embiid
FG% — Jokic
+/- — Booker pic.twitter.com/2Ob9rCrdSE – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
NBA MVP voting results:
Jokic: 65 1st place votes, 875 pts
Embiid: 26 1st place votes, 706 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 595 pts
Final ESPN MVP straw poll results:
Jokic: 62 1st place votes, 860 pts
Embiid: 29 1st place votes, 719 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 593 pts pic.twitter.com/MhP7nmjlvS – 6:46 PM
NBA MVP voting results:
Jokic: 65 1st place votes, 875 pts
Embiid: 26 1st place votes, 706 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 595 pts
Final ESPN MVP straw poll results:
Jokic: 62 1st place votes, 860 pts
Embiid: 29 1st place votes, 719 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 593 pts pic.twitter.com/MhP7nmjlvS – 6:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.
Luka and Booker both got 1 second-place vote but Booker got 8 third-place votes to Luka’s 0. pic.twitter.com/rtNccIdPzF – 6:44 PM
Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.
Luka and Booker both got 1 second-place vote but Booker got 8 third-place votes to Luka’s 0. pic.twitter.com/rtNccIdPzF – 6:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic earned 65 first-place votes (875 points overall) Joel Embiid had 26 first-place (706 points overall). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 9 first-place votes (595 points overall). – 6:43 PM
Nikola Jokic earned 65 first-place votes (875 points overall) Joel Embiid had 26 first-place (706 points overall). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 9 first-place votes (595 points overall). – 6:43 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Full voting results for the MVP award. Behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid finishes second, Giannis Antetokounmpo third: pic.twitter.com/MOSvbrLXVD – 6:35 PM
Full voting results for the MVP award. Behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid finishes second, Giannis Antetokounmpo third: pic.twitter.com/MOSvbrLXVD – 6:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The category where Max Strus leads every single NBA player this postseason. And the category where Gabe Vincent is 2nd best among all NBA guards this postseason: Tidbits to impress your friends. And 76ers, Embiid irritated: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:34 PM
The category where Max Strus leads every single NBA player this postseason. And the category where Gabe Vincent is 2nd best among all NBA guards this postseason: Tidbits to impress your friends. And 76ers, Embiid irritated: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Matisse Thybulle to the injury report ahead of Game 6. He is questionable with foot soreness – 6:10 PM
The #Sixers added Matisse Thybulle to the injury report ahead of Game 6. He is questionable with foot soreness – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers injury report for Thursday vs. Heat: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/right thumb sprain), Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness), Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) all questionable. – 5:51 PM
76ers injury report for Thursday vs. Heat: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/right thumb sprain), Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness), Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) all questionable. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tale of the tape in Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid: The simple reason Heat lead 3-2 as Game 6 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:26 PM
From earlier — Tale of the tape in Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid: The simple reason Heat lead 3-2 as Game 6 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat: Injured Joel Embiid explains ‘lose-lose’ situation he’s battling in series against Miami
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:53 PM
76ers vs. Heat: Injured Joel Embiid explains ‘lose-lose’ situation he’s battling in series against Miami
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: The eyebrow-raising data on the impact that Vincent and Strus are having, and Harden’s reaction to this. And 76ers, Embiid irritated about things. And more Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:55 PM
NEW: The eyebrow-raising data on the impact that Vincent and Strus are having, and Harden’s reaction to this. And 76ers, Embiid irritated about things. And more Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The tale of the tape in Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid is as simple as Heat 3, 76ers 2, as Thursday’s Game 6 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid, “We have to pressure him. We haven’t done a good job on him.” – 12:47 PM
The tale of the tape in Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid is as simple as Heat 3, 76ers 2, as Thursday’s Game 6 looms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid, “We have to pressure him. We haven’t done a good job on him.” – 12:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and the #Sixers now face elimination on Thursday. He and the team discussed their mindset going into Game 6. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 11:49 AM
Joel Embiid and the #Sixers now face elimination on Thursday. He and the team discussed their mindset going into Game 6. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 11:49 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is engaged in two battles — a fight against the Miami Heat and a fight against his own body. And if he can’t find a way to beat the internal struggle, the Sixers are dead men walking phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-sa… – 11:47 AM
Joel Embiid is engaged in two battles — a fight against the Miami Heat and a fight against his own body. And if he can’t find a way to beat the internal struggle, the Sixers are dead men walking phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-sa… – 11:47 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
5 takeaways from Heat-Sixers, Game 5…
▪️ Heat shut Sixers down, especially inside.
▪️ Nothing in the post for Embiid.
▪️ Fewer switches from the Heat.
▪️ Herro (& Robinson) let off the hook.
▪️ Heat offense: Also good.
nba.com/news/5-takeawa… – 10:33 AM
5 takeaways from Heat-Sixers, Game 5…
▪️ Heat shut Sixers down, especially inside.
▪️ Nothing in the post for Embiid.
▪️ Fewer switches from the Heat.
▪️ Herro (& Robinson) let off the hook.
▪️ Heat offense: Also good.
nba.com/news/5-takeawa… – 10:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid on MVP: “I don’t know what else I have to do to win it” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/11/joe… – 10:01 AM
Joel Embiid on MVP: “I don’t know what else I have to do to win it” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/11/joe… – 10:01 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
In case you missed it, Joel Embiid responded the news that he didn’t win MVP as part of a rough night for him and the Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:44 AM
In case you missed it, Joel Embiid responded the news that he didn’t win MVP as part of a rough night for him and the Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:44 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Joel Embiid was asked if he was putting himself at risk by playing in the Miami series…
“This is a lose-lose situation for me. If I don’t play, I’d probably be called soft. If I play and I play bad, it’s that I’m not good enough.” pic.twitter.com/D7Pvg9MXX9 – 9:15 AM
Joel Embiid was asked if he was putting himself at risk by playing in the Miami series…
“This is a lose-lose situation for me. If I don’t play, I’d probably be called soft. If I play and I play bad, it’s that I’m not good enough.” pic.twitter.com/D7Pvg9MXX9 – 9:15 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lay down in Miami, from Doc Rivers to James Harden to Joel Embiid, in the playoffs | writes Marcus Hayes inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:40 AM
#Sixers lay down in Miami, from Doc Rivers to James Harden to Joel Embiid, in the playoffs | writes Marcus Hayes inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘I’m not mad’: Joel Embiid shrugs off losing MVP to Nikola Jokic and vows to focus on winning a championship with Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:38 AM
‘I’m not mad’: Joel Embiid shrugs off losing MVP to Nikola Jokic and vows to focus on winning a championship with Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:38 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lot of toxicity out there today, so all I’m gonna say is:
It’s fine to criticize a bad night from Embiid. He wasn’t aggressive enough. His teammates and coach didn’t do enough to get him touches, imo. But enough of the “it’s always something with him” crowd. – 8:26 AM
Lot of toxicity out there today, so all I’m gonna say is:
It’s fine to criticize a bad night from Embiid. He wasn’t aggressive enough. His teammates and coach didn’t do enough to get him touches, imo. But enough of the “it’s always something with him” crowd. – 8:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s okay” – Joel Embiid on the voting for MVP #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:21 AM
“I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s okay” – Joel Embiid on the voting for MVP #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 120-85 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time easing to the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler keeps it up.
3. Max Strus makes things right from deep.
4. Duncan Robinson gets his (brief) chance.
5. A scare for Joel Embiid. – 8:17 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 120-85 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time easing to the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler keeps it up.
3. Max Strus makes things right from deep.
4. Duncan Robinson gets his (brief) chance.
5. A scare for Joel Embiid. – 8:17 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Joel Embiid on the MVP award: “Congrats to Nikola, he deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates.” pic.twitter.com/eeadJBSgtI – 7:46 AM
Joel Embiid on the MVP award: “Congrats to Nikola, he deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates.” pic.twitter.com/eeadJBSgtI – 7:46 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
No excuses for the Sixers, or Joel Embiid last night. Giving it to them on @WIPMorningShow! – 6:58 AM
No excuses for the Sixers, or Joel Embiid last night. Giving it to them on @WIPMorningShow! – 6:58 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid believes he’s in a bit of a lose-lose situation when it comes to his current injury situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:53 AM
Joel Embiid believes he’s in a bit of a lose-lose situation when it comes to his current injury situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid says he isn’t mad about not being MVP, but doesn’t know what he has to do to win it
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 1:23 AM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid says he isn’t mad about not being MVP, but doesn’t know what he has to do to win it
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 1:23 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After losing out on the MVP award, Joel Embiid went on a very long rant about the MVP voting and he targeted Bill Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:51 PM
After losing out on the MVP award, Joel Embiid went on a very long rant about the MVP voting and he targeted Bill Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid took issue with Bill Simmons’ “F Jalen Green” podcast and what that could portray/reveal about award voters: “(He) has a lot of power. He can sway a lot of other media members and you got someone saying (that) type of stuff, I don’t think it’s fair. I don’t think it’s OK” – 11:14 PM
Embiid took issue with Bill Simmons’ “F Jalen Green” podcast and what that could portray/reveal about award voters: “(He) has a lot of power. He can sway a lot of other media members and you got someone saying (that) type of stuff, I don’t think it’s fair. I don’t think it’s OK” – 11:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s Embiid’s full quote on the MVP decision, voters on the award, and focusing on the bigger picture: pic.twitter.com/1H14Rc30qm – 11:10 PM
Here’s Embiid’s full quote on the MVP decision, voters on the award, and focusing on the bigger picture: pic.twitter.com/1H14Rc30qm – 11:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers anguished in Game 5 loss to Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/10/joe… – 11:05 PM
Joel Embiid, 76ers anguished in Game 5 loss to Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/10/joe… – 11:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on not winning MVP: “This is something that I knew weeks ago (referencing @Tim Bontemps‘ straw poll)…I just knew it wasn’t gonna happen. Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates” – 11:03 PM
Joel Embiid on not winning MVP: “This is something that I knew weeks ago (referencing @Tim Bontemps‘ straw poll)…I just knew it wasn’t gonna happen. Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates” – 11:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Embiid: “This is a lose lose situation for me. if I don’t play, I’ll probably get called soft. If I played bad, [people] will come up with a bunch of stuff that he’s not good enough… Offensively, I haven’t been aggressive.” He said “I like our chances to come back here” Sunday. – 10:55 PM
Embiid: “This is a lose lose situation for me. if I don’t play, I’ll probably get called soft. If I played bad, [people] will come up with a bunch of stuff that he’s not good enough… Offensively, I haven’t been aggressive.” He said “I like our chances to come back here” Sunday. – 10:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 120-85 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time easing to the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler keeps it up.
3. Max Strus makes things right from 3.
4. Duncan Robinson gets his (brief) chance.
5. A scare for Joel Embiid. – 10:54 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 120-85 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time easing to the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler keeps it up.
3. Max Strus makes things right from 3.
4. Duncan Robinson gets his (brief) chance.
5. A scare for Joel Embiid. – 10:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: Congrats to Nikola, he deserved it… There’s no right or wrong.”
Then brought up Bill Simmons’ comments on Jalen Green and said that he didn’t like them, wondered about the media votes and said he won’t care about awards anymore.
Will have his full answer later. – 10:53 PM
Joel Embiid: Congrats to Nikola, he deserved it… There’s no right or wrong.”
Then brought up Bill Simmons’ comments on Jalen Green and said that he didn’t like them, wondered about the media votes and said he won’t care about awards anymore.
Will have his full answer later. – 10:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on MVP: “Obviously, congrats to Nikola, he deserved it.”
He goes on to cite Bill Simmons saying “f Jalen Green” on a podcast and openly wonders why someone who would say something like that has the ability to vote on NBA awards that can impact players’ salaries, etc. – 10:51 PM
Embiid on MVP: “Obviously, congrats to Nikola, he deserved it.”
He goes on to cite Bill Simmons saying “f Jalen Green” on a podcast and openly wonders why someone who would say something like that has the ability to vote on NBA awards that can impact players’ salaries, etc. – 10:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic for winning MVP. Says there is “no right or wrong” for the winner. He mentioned that he figured he wasn’t going to win weeks ago #Sixers – 10:50 PM
Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic for winning MVP. Says there is “no right or wrong” for the winner. He mentioned that he figured he wasn’t going to win weeks ago #Sixers – 10:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic on winning MVP, says there was no wrong answer and that he, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker all had deserving cases to win. – 10:50 PM
Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic on winning MVP, says there was no wrong answer and that he, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker all had deserving cases to win. – 10:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “thought coming in i had the right mindset, i had the right mindset about what i wanted to accomplish…there’s a lot going on, sometimes your body and whatever’s going on won’t allow you to just be yourself. In those moments, you have to keep pushing and hope for the best – 10:46 PM
Embiid: “thought coming in i had the right mindset, i had the right mindset about what i wanted to accomplish…there’s a lot going on, sometimes your body and whatever’s going on won’t allow you to just be yourself. In those moments, you have to keep pushing and hope for the best – 10:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he still wasn’t sure what happened on the play in the second quarter, but that it was pretty painful in the moment. – 10:45 PM
Joel Embiid said he still wasn’t sure what happened on the play in the second quarter, but that it was pretty painful in the moment. – 10:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“We didn’t play defense, we weren’t physical enough… we weren’t locked in” – Joel Embiid on tonight’s game #Sixers – 10:44 PM
“We didn’t play defense, we weren’t physical enough… we weren’t locked in” – Joel Embiid on tonight’s game #Sixers – 10:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After he and Joel Embiid both took three free throws tonight, James Harden seemed to indicate he didn’t think the game was called evenly. “It’s supposed to be a playoff game, and physicality should be able to be on both ends of the ball.” – 10:35 PM
After he and Joel Embiid both took three free throws tonight, James Harden seemed to indicate he didn’t think the game was called evenly. “It’s supposed to be a playoff game, and physicality should be able to be on both ends of the ball.” – 10:35 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Amusing take by Barkley, but even if true Joel Embiid could have instead played like an MVP tonight and prove the voters wrong. – 10:30 PM
Amusing take by Barkley, but even if true Joel Embiid could have instead played like an MVP tonight and prove the voters wrong. – 10:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Great adjustment by Miami to put Jimmy on Maxey, shifting Strus to Harris and Vincent to Green. That allowed Jimmy to do what he does best: stunt on Harden and Embiid, erase passing lines, and fly out to spook his man from shooting or driving. Maxey was a total non-factor. – 10:16 PM
Great adjustment by Miami to put Jimmy on Maxey, shifting Strus to Harris and Vincent to Green. That allowed Jimmy to do what he does best: stunt on Harden and Embiid, erase passing lines, and fly out to spook his man from shooting or driving. Maxey was a total non-factor. – 10:16 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Charles and the TNT crew provide entertainment, and I watch. His take on Joel Embiid being distracted by not winning MVP is a stretch. The dude is battling through some significant injuries and was in obvious pain on the hit to the face. – 10:06 PM
Charles and the TNT crew provide entertainment, and I watch. His take on Joel Embiid being distracted by not winning MVP is a stretch. The dude is battling through some significant injuries and was in obvious pain on the hit to the face. – 10:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid in pain as Miami and Butler dominates for 3-2
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:04 PM
Embiid in pain as Miami and Butler dominates for 3-2
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Charles Barkley keeps saying Joel Embiid was distracted by the MVP vote. Or just maybe it was the concussion, face fracture, torn thumb ligaments and getting hit in the face again tonight. – 10:02 PM
Charles Barkley keeps saying Joel Embiid was distracted by the MVP vote. Or just maybe it was the concussion, face fracture, torn thumb ligaments and getting hit in the face again tonight. – 10:02 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
just spitballin’ here, Charles & Shaq, but maybe Embiid isn’t distracted maybe his energy was low bc he’s 67 percent broken – 9:58 PM
just spitballin’ here, Charles & Shaq, but maybe Embiid isn’t distracted maybe his energy was low bc he’s 67 percent broken – 9:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Final: Miami 120, Sixers 85
Sixers got run off the floor by Miami. Rivers has some serious offensive adjustments to make for Game 6 that have very little to do with making shots.
Have to see how Joel Embiid is feeling in the post-game, gutty that he’s even playing. – 9:50 PM
Final: Miami 120, Sixers 85
Sixers got run off the floor by Miami. Rivers has some serious offensive adjustments to make for Game 6 that have very little to do with making shots.
Have to see how Joel Embiid is feeling in the post-game, gutty that he’s even playing. – 9:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Heat 120, Sixers 85. Embiid had 17 points and 5 rebounds but was banged up and out of sorts save for one third-quarter spurt. Harden with 14 but was 5-of-13 from the floor and could not carry over Game 4 magic. Sixers shot 36.5 percent.
Sixers on brink of elimination. – 9:49 PM
FINAL: Heat 120, Sixers 85. Embiid had 17 points and 5 rebounds but was banged up and out of sorts save for one third-quarter spurt. Harden with 14 but was 5-of-13 from the floor and could not carry over Game 4 magic. Sixers shot 36.5 percent.
Sixers on brink of elimination. – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight: Harden tonight:
17 PTS 14 PTS
5 REB 4 AST
12 FGA 5 TOV
3 FTA 3 FTA
-29 -29
Both benched with 8 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/LORN0RHXdV – 9:38 PM
Embiid tonight: Harden tonight:
17 PTS 14 PTS
5 REB 4 AST
12 FGA 5 TOV
3 FTA 3 FTA
-29 -29
Both benched with 8 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/LORN0RHXdV – 9:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Even the logic behind “Embiid is pouting because he didn’t win MVP” is hard to follow. Why would pouting be a productive response? Wouldn’t you think domination is the way someone feeling disrespected would respond? – 9:34 PM
Even the logic behind “Embiid is pouting because he didn’t win MVP” is hard to follow. Why would pouting be a productive response? Wouldn’t you think domination is the way someone feeling disrespected would respond? – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Let’s see… Embiid is struggling as he’s scored “only” 17 points thru 3 quarters. So should we blame those struggles on his facial fracture? or his sprained right thumb? Or maybe being the focal point of the Heat defense?
Nah let’s wildly speculate it’s b/c of the MVP vote lol – 9:29 PM
Let’s see… Embiid is struggling as he’s scored “only” 17 points thru 3 quarters. So should we blame those struggles on his facial fracture? or his sprained right thumb? Or maybe being the focal point of the Heat defense?
Nah let’s wildly speculate it’s b/c of the MVP vote lol – 9:29 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How utterly disrespectful of TNT’s forward observers and studio stiffs to accuse Embiid of letting his not being voted MVP affect his effort!! How self-absorbed & weak willed they must perceive him!! No credit whatsoever to Miami’s defense either!! Freakin’ fraudulent!! – 9:27 PM
How utterly disrespectful of TNT’s forward observers and studio stiffs to accuse Embiid of letting his not being voted MVP affect his effort!! How self-absorbed & weak willed they must perceive him!! No credit whatsoever to Miami’s defense either!! Freakin’ fraudulent!! – 9:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid already on 32 minutes and he starts the 4th. Didn’t get much of a contest on Herro, then they get a runout to push to 19 immediately. Butler also stays out there. – 9:26 PM
Embiid already on 32 minutes and he starts the 4th. Didn’t get much of a contest on Herro, then they get a runout to push to 19 immediately. Butler also stays out there. – 9:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid starting the fourth with Harden, Maxey, Thybulle and Niang. – 9:25 PM
Embiid starting the fourth with Harden, Maxey, Thybulle and Niang. – 9:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up by 20 in third, take 81-66 lead into fourth. Butler with 21, Strus 14. Embiid with 17. Maxey 2 of 9. – 9:21 PM
Heat go up by 20 in third, take 81-66 lead into fourth. Butler with 21, Strus 14. Embiid with 17. Maxey 2 of 9. – 9:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
TNT really pushing this narrative that Embiid may be just moping and sulky from Jokic winning MVP. No sources cited but some consistent spec. pic.twitter.com/293U5w8dee – 9:20 PM
TNT really pushing this narrative that Embiid may be just moping and sulky from Jokic winning MVP. No sources cited but some consistent spec. pic.twitter.com/293U5w8dee – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This broadcast insinuating that Embiid has been soft because of not winning an award and not because he’s probably a little concerned about his face is probably microcosmic of how unjustified narratives feed into the voting process. – 9:18 PM
This broadcast insinuating that Embiid has been soft because of not winning an award and not because he’s probably a little concerned about his face is probably microcosmic of how unjustified narratives feed into the voting process. – 9:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Miami’s help wasn’t as good on those last 2 Embiid drives (are they worried about Niang in the dunker spot on that last one?) – 9:11 PM
Miami’s help wasn’t as good on those last 2 Embiid drives (are they worried about Niang in the dunker spot on that last one?) – 9:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This has been a much less tightly called game than Game 4, which is to Miami’s advantage. (I don’t think these have been fouls on these strips and off-ball fronts, btw.) Harden and Embiid have 3 FTA combined, Philly 36% from 2. – 9:09 PM
This has been a much less tightly called game than Game 4, which is to Miami’s advantage. (I don’t think these have been fouls on these strips and off-ball fronts, btw.) Harden and Embiid have 3 FTA combined, Philly 36% from 2. – 9:09 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The hurtin’ 4 certain Embiid has been reduced to window store manikin status… – 9:08 PM
The hurtin’ 4 certain Embiid has been reduced to window store manikin status… – 9:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Regardless of whether Doc wants to force feed Embiid, Miami isn’t interested. They continue to front and frustrate him. – 9:05 PM
Regardless of whether Doc wants to force feed Embiid, Miami isn’t interested. They continue to front and frustrate him. – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid hits the first shot of the 2nd half for Philadelphia – only to be followed by 10 straight Miami points to balloon the lead back to 20. – 8:58 PM
Joel Embiid hits the first shot of the 2nd half for Philadelphia – only to be followed by 10 straight Miami points to balloon the lead back to 20. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo doing quite the job defensively on Embiid tonight. – 8:54 PM
Bam Adebayo doing quite the job defensively on Embiid tonight. – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Feels like Jimmy is going to find Embiid every chance he gets in this third quarter… – 8:52 PM
Feels like Jimmy is going to find Embiid every chance he gets in this third quarter… – 8:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Charles Barkley a former Sixer thinks Joel Embiid had his “head in his ass” cause of the…MVP vote? But not the fractured face that just got slammed, the torn thumb, or recent concussion? Elite analysis! pic.twitter.com/iVdeJuEtyz – 8:49 PM
Charles Barkley a former Sixer thinks Joel Embiid had his “head in his ass” cause of the…MVP vote? But not the fractured face that just got slammed, the torn thumb, or recent concussion? Elite analysis! pic.twitter.com/iVdeJuEtyz – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM
That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead the Sixers 56-44 at the half. Have already made as many 3s (7) as they did all of last game. Jimmy Butler has 14. James Harden has 10 points and four asissts. Embiid is 2 of 6 from the field. – 8:37 PM
Heat lead the Sixers 56-44 at the half. Have already made as many 3s (7) as they did all of last game. Jimmy Butler has 14. James Harden has 10 points and four asissts. Embiid is 2 of 6 from the field. – 8:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kinda think the only positive from that half from the Sixers’ standpoint is that Embiid was able to keep playing after taking the hit to the face.
They got outplayed pretty badly on both ends. And yet, somehow just a 12-point game. – 8:37 PM
Kinda think the only positive from that half from the Sixers’ standpoint is that Embiid was able to keep playing after taking the hit to the face.
They got outplayed pretty badly on both ends. And yet, somehow just a 12-point game. – 8:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
His Playoff presence this season is the biggest proof how good leader he is. Joel Embiid plays through pain, bumps and bruises. The real meaning of resilience! #Sixers #PhilaUnite – 8:28 PM
His Playoff presence this season is the biggest proof how good leader he is. Joel Embiid plays through pain, bumps and bruises. The real meaning of resilience! #Sixers #PhilaUnite – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I’m sure the fan sitting behind us who just yelled “This isn’t the WNBA! Step up!” in regards to Embiid would play through a broken eye socket and torn thumb ligament during his YMCA pick-up game. Assuming he can still play at that level. – 8:26 PM
I’m sure the fan sitting behind us who just yelled “This isn’t the WNBA! Step up!” in regards to Embiid would play through a broken eye socket and torn thumb ligament during his YMCA pick-up game. Assuming he can still play at that level. – 8:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid got up, took a detour on his way to the sidelines to express his displeasure at the no-call on Dewayne Dedmon.
Looked like Embiid was briefly checked out on the bench by medical staffers, given the OK to stay in after taking a hit to the face. – 8:25 PM
Joel Embiid got up, took a detour on his way to the sidelines to express his displeasure at the no-call on Dewayne Dedmon.
Looked like Embiid was briefly checked out on the bench by medical staffers, given the OK to stay in after taking a hit to the face. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Embiid was down on the ground in what appeared to be serious pain after getting knocked in face by the ball after it got deflected.
He walked slowly back to the bench and got checked out by the Sixers medical staff — but he is staying in the game. – 8:24 PM
Embiid was down on the ground in what appeared to be serious pain after getting knocked in face by the ball after it got deflected.
He walked slowly back to the bench and got checked out by the Sixers medical staff — but he is staying in the game. – 8:24 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid was getting checked out on the bench after getting hit in the face. Looks like evertyhing is good as he’s back in the game #Sixers – 8:24 PM
Joel Embiid was getting checked out on the bench after getting hit in the face. Looks like evertyhing is good as he’s back in the game #Sixers – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After getting checked out by the doctor, Embiid is back in the game. – 8:24 PM
After getting checked out by the doctor, Embiid is back in the game. – 8:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid walking back to the sideline now, made sure to give Kane Fitzgerald an earful on the way there. Sitting on the bench, no trip to the locker room. – 8:23 PM
Embiid walking back to the sideline now, made sure to give Kane Fitzgerald an earful on the way there. Sitting on the bench, no trip to the locker room. – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Embiid is up and walking back to the bench, but not before getting a word with the ref first. – 8:22 PM
Embiid is up and walking back to the bench, but not before getting a word with the ref first. – 8:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Embiid was down for about a minute. pic.twitter.com/UABoHIfpDT – 8:22 PM
Embiid was down for about a minute. pic.twitter.com/UABoHIfpDT – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is down after being hit in the face. It looked like Dewayne Dedmon hit him right in the face on the right side, where he has the fracture.
Embiid appears to be in a ton of pain. Doc Rivers was given a technical foul by Kane Fitzgerald, as well. – 8:22 PM
Joel Embiid is down after being hit in the face. It looked like Dewayne Dedmon hit him right in the face on the right side, where he has the fracture.
Embiid appears to be in a ton of pain. Doc Rivers was given a technical foul by Kane Fitzgerald, as well. – 8:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid down and grabbong his face on the baseline. Getting immediate attention from Kevin Johnson. – 8:22 PM
Embiid down and grabbong his face on the baseline. Getting immediate attention from Kevin Johnson. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is down and seems to be in a lot of pain. He’s holding his face. – 8:21 PM
Joel Embiid is down and seems to be in a lot of pain. He’s holding his face. – 8:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Embiid blow to face, Critical moment here. Writing in pain. Technical on Rivers. – 8:21 PM
Embiid blow to face, Critical moment here. Writing in pain. Technical on Rivers. – 8:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I think that was Embiid’s first post-up of Game 5. He’s drawn fouls on every single post-up in this series.
(He’s only had 5.) – 8:21 PM
I think that was Embiid’s first post-up of Game 5. He’s drawn fouls on every single post-up in this series.
(He’s only had 5.) – 8:21 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Embiid playing with Reed for a couple possessions was something – 8:20 PM
Embiid playing with Reed for a couple possessions was something – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kitchen-sink time for Doc, who is putting Embiid AND Reed on the floor at the same time with Harden, Maxey and Milton. – 8:18 PM
Kitchen-sink time for Doc, who is putting Embiid AND Reed on the floor at the same time with Harden, Maxey and Milton. – 8:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Paul Reed at the 4 along with Embiid and 3 guards. Interesting. Spo gets a timeout immediately, let’s see how he matches up. – 8:15 PM
Paul Reed at the 4 along with Embiid and 3 guards. Interesting. Spo gets a timeout immediately, let’s see how he matches up. – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Embiid out of the game and Heat getting to the rim. Heat leads 36-22. – 8:07 PM
Embiid out of the game and Heat getting to the rim. Heat leads 36-22. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Miami 31, Philly 19.
Miami went 5-for-11 on its 3s, committed one turnover and got Jimmy Butler going (11 points on 5-for-8 shooting).
Philly committed four turnovers that became 8 Heat points, went 2-for-7 from 3-point range and Joel Embiid wasn’t involved enough. – 8:00 PM
After 1: Miami 31, Philly 19.
Miami went 5-for-11 on its 3s, committed one turnover and got Jimmy Butler going (11 points on 5-for-8 shooting).
Philly committed four turnovers that became 8 Heat points, went 2-for-7 from 3-point range and Joel Embiid wasn’t involved enough. – 8:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers did not leverage Embiid as a fulcrum of space at all really in that first quarter. The amount of pressure they’re showing him, Embiid did not get enough touches in those first 12 minutes. – 7:59 PM
The Sixers did not leverage Embiid as a fulcrum of space at all really in that first quarter. The amount of pressure they’re showing him, Embiid did not get enough touches in those first 12 minutes. – 7:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Embiid looks lethargic out there. Fatigue, injuries, Miami’s physical defense — maybe a combination of all three — but he’s getting pushed off his spots and isn’t active in the paint. – 7:57 PM
Embiid looks lethargic out there. Fatigue, injuries, Miami’s physical defense — maybe a combination of all three — but he’s getting pushed off his spots and isn’t active in the paint. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat making it hard for the 76ers to even get Embiid the ball in the post. – 7:45 PM
Heat making it hard for the 76ers to even get Embiid the ball in the post. – 7:45 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers are just unable to get Embiid any catches near the basket. – 7:44 PM
Sixers are just unable to get Embiid any catches near the basket. – 7:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Can not have three worse possessions in a row than that.
— Embiid doesn’t give the ball to Maxey early, messes up 2-on-1
— Harden stripped
— Green bad pass over the top, Embiid saves it for a turnover
Seven straight Miami points off those three turnovers. – 7:42 PM
Can not have three worse possessions in a row than that.
— Embiid doesn’t give the ball to Maxey early, messes up 2-on-1
— Harden stripped
— Green bad pass over the top, Embiid saves it for a turnover
Seven straight Miami points off those three turnovers. – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just a disastrous series of possessions there for Philadelphia, including Joel Embiid appearing to tweak his back after diving into the stands. Poor offensive execution leading to repeated open looks for Miami, and allowing the Heat to jump out to an early 18-10 lead. – 7:41 PM
Just a disastrous series of possessions there for Philadelphia, including Joel Embiid appearing to tweak his back after diving into the stands. Poor offensive execution leading to repeated open looks for Miami, and allowing the Heat to jump out to an early 18-10 lead. – 7:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid grabbing at his lower back a bunch after trying to save that errant pass on the last possession. Yet another thing to keep an eye on – 7:41 PM
Embiid grabbing at his lower back a bunch after trying to save that errant pass on the last possession. Yet another thing to keep an eye on – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker with some great one-one-one defense vs. Joel Embiid on that possession. – 7:39 PM
P.J. Tucker with some great one-one-one defense vs. Joel Embiid on that possession. – 7:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For 76ers — does Joel Embiid in Miami mean that Danny Green and James Harden’s jumpers will show up there as well?
For Heat — Does Erik Spoelstra have a lineup for Duncan Robinson’s defense? – 7:20 PM
For 76ers — does Joel Embiid in Miami mean that Danny Green and James Harden’s jumpers will show up there as well?
For Heat — Does Erik Spoelstra have a lineup for Duncan Robinson’s defense? – 7:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is preparing for Game 5 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/YFNwdUTKKR – 6:41 PM
Joel Embiid is preparing for Game 5 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/YFNwdUTKKR – 6:41 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Masked Joel Embiid getting ready to take on the #Heat in Miami for the first time this postseason #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8fOWFBFJDO – 6:41 PM
Masked Joel Embiid getting ready to take on the #Heat in Miami for the first time this postseason #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8fOWFBFJDO – 6:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Heat’s Kyle Lowry down, Gabe Vincent again asked to step up. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat at home; uneven shooting; Embiid snubbed; schedule update. – 6:05 PM
With Heat’s Kyle Lowry down, Gabe Vincent again asked to step up. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat at home; uneven shooting; Embiid snubbed; schedule update. – 6:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
From earlier — The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
That was Matisse Thybulle’s first made 3-pointer since Game 2 vs. Toronto. He’d been 0 for 5 since. – 8:27 PM
That was Matisse Thybulle’s first made 3-pointer since Game 2 vs. Toronto. He’d been 0 for 5 since. – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: Embiid never warmed up for second half. Emerged from the tunnel with 55 seconds left in intermission. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 10, 2022
Clutch Points: Joel Embiid was in a LOT of pain after taking a shot to the face 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Mvx0RWJimR -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 10, 2022
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.