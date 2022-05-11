Khris Middleton making progress in return from knee injury

Chris Mannix: Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton, out all series with a knee injury, has done “a little” on the court and is making progress, but there is no significant update.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 11, 2022 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Hauser Milwaukee: Middleton – 6:38 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has been able to do some activity on the court recently.
“He’s done a little bit on the court and we’re feeling good about where he is and optimistic. But it’s kind of the same update it’s been for the last handful of days” – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks are feeling “optimistic” about Khris Middleton’s progress, but that he’s in the same place as far as returning to play. – 5:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton, out all series with a knee injury, has done “a little” on the court and is making progress, but there is no significant update. – 5:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bud says Middleton has been able to do a little bit of on court work and adds we’re feeling good about where he is and optimistic – 5:33 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Feeling good about my pre series thought that the bucks couldn’t win this series w out Middleton – 10:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Felt like the Bucks missed Middleton tonight more than ever. No release for Giannis and he was gassed in the end. Celtics pulled away. Hard to see even him being able to keep this up. – 10:06 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Very rough Jrue game. Can we heal Middleton before Wednesday night? – 10:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – May 9, 2022 – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Hauser Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/Du9PWIjZGU – 7:03 PM
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / May 6, 2022
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on if he expects Khris Middleton to miss the entire #Celtics series: “There’s nothing new on his timeline. When we have something to update you with, we will. So, there’s nothing new.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / April 29, 2022
Shams Charania: The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 28, 2022
