Knicks, Heat are the teams that are closely monitoring Donovan Mitchell's status

Randle is a Dallas native, but Wesley and Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise. And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Why hosting the 2023 All-Star Game is crucial context for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s futures in Utah. Which may add Mike Conley into a developing point guard market (hello, Knicks!) already starring Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, D’Angelo Russell: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 9:31 AM
Why in scary moves everyone runs under the bed when they hiding in the house?😂😂😂 – 8:40 PM
Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade on his relationship with Donovan Mitchell and the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert dynamic: “That’s not my conversations with Donovan…I’m a realist. My biggest thing with Donovan is always how he’s growing as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/38QUM2vxYH – 3:01 PM
Grayson Allen playing the Donovan Mitchell to Smart’s Jalen Brunson. – 10:03 PM
Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!
On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!
theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0… – 12:12 PM
Jazz staffers and various figures around the league point most directly at CAA for the whispers that seem designed to push Mitchell toward requesting a trade from Utah, particularly to New York. Jazz personnel took great umbrage to Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston and All-Star forward Julius Randle sitting courtside during Utah’s Game 1 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the latter is the likelier option for the Hawks to land. There’s just been too much buzz in league circles with Mitchell to the Knicks if he were to come available. With Gobert, both Charlotte and Atlanta would make sense as a possible destination. A package of Hunter, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson plus picks could work salary-wise for Gobert, or if the Jazz would rather want the long-term cap space, Danilo Gallinari could replace Capela. -via The Athletic / May 10, 2022
Teams continue to monitor the situation in Utah after the Jazz’s first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Utah decides to make major roster changes, several teams – including the Knicks – will gauge their interest on potential Donovan Mitchell trades. Teams will also gauge Utah’s interest in Rudy Gobert trades. -via SportsNet New York / May 7, 2022
