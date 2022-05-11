Knicks, Pistons, Pacers interested in Jalen Brunson

The Knicks executives’ controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent. One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York’s efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Why hosting the 2023 All-Star Game is crucial context for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s futures in Utah. Which may add Mike Conley into a developing point guard market (hello, Knicks!) already starring Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, D’Angelo Russell: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 9:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Brunson signals to Jason Kidd that he got hit in the face on that offensive foul call and wants a challenge. Mavs will indeed challenge it – 11:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s a pretty bad flop from Jalen Brunson. Can’t reward plays like that – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grayson Allen playing the Donovan Mitchell to Smart’s Jalen Brunson. – 10:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Lots of attention this postseason on Jalen Brunson’s looming free agency, and rightfully so.
But boy the Mavs sure are glad they already locked in Dorian Finney-Smith to a $55 million bargain.
On DFS’s gritty rise and key role in Mavs’ upset threat: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:46 PM
Lots of attention this postseason on Jalen Brunson’s looming free agency, and rightfully so.
But boy the Mavs sure are glad they already locked in Dorian Finney-Smith to a $55 million bargain.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quarterback Jalen Brunson powering #Mavericks playoff surge not helping #Knicks free-agency cause #NBA #Suns #NBAPlayoffs nypost.com/2022/05/08/jal… – 7:01 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
While Jalen Brunson gave a thoughtful answer about Frank Ntilikina’s play today, Luka Doncic … played with dust??? pic.twitter.com/WWXMmlJYS4 – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mark Jackson and Andre Miller are the last two point guards to use the post as effectively as Jalen Brunson does – 5:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul picks up his 5th foul during a backcourt collision with Jalen Brunson with 9:32 to go in the 3rd Q. The Suns are challenging. Would be a huge call against PHX if it stands. – 5:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul gets his fifth foul with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter when he tried to bait Jalen Brunson into a cheap foul. Huge challenge here by Monty Williams. – 5:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Monty Williams is challenging the call when Paul and Jalen Brunson got tied up in transition because, yeah he’s gotta. – 5:11 PM
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson just stood in against a charging, literally, JaVale McGee and got the call. Mavs up 40-28. – 4:19 PM
But word of the Detroit Pistons’ interest in pairing Brunson with Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Cunningham, similar to how Brunson has thrived alongside Dallas’ supersized point-forward Luke Doncic, has been as persistent as the Knicks’ rumored desire for Brunson. The Indiana Pacers, who hired former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle last offseason, are another team known to have interest in Brunson’s services. However, Dallas personnel have also shared a repeated confidence they will be able to retain Brunson after this strong postseason run in North Texas. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
One league source who has spoken to Cuban during the playoffs told The Post he’d be shocked if Cuban didn’t keep Brunson, who averaged 28 points in the first-round series versus Utah. That doesn’t bode well for Leon Rose’s Knicks as they search for a premier floor general. Rose’s son, Sam, and Aaron Mintz are Jalen’s CAA agents. -via New York Post / May 9, 2022
ESPN recently reported Cuban wasn’t willing to engage in sign-and-trade talks to facilitate Brunson signing elsewhere. The Knicks need to do lots of work to create cap space if Brunson rebuffs Cuban’s offer. On Sunday, Brunson notched 18 points, four assists, four rebounds — a plus-18. The most important number, though, may have been the “6’’ on Paul’s ledger, marking his foul total. -via New York Post / May 9, 2022
