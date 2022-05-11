Kyle Lowry traveling to Philadelphia but out for Game 6

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry sidelined for Game 6 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat rules out Kyle Lowry for Game 6 because of hamstring injury. And full injury report miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat rules out Kyle Lowry for Game 6 because of hamstring injury. And full injury report miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Philly for Game 6 but has been ruled out. – 2:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Philly for tomorrow’s Game 6 but has been ruled out.
Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable. – 2:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry again out for Game 6, with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo creating Heat comfort zone. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is traveling with the Heat to Philadelphia, but is out for Thursday’s Game 6. Of course, he’s from Philadelphia. – 2:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat to Philadelphia, but is listed as out for Game 6 because of his hamstring injury. – 2:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat today, but remains listed as out for Game 6. – 2:36 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Miami Heat run better with able-bodied role players instead of injured stars, which is why they’re better off without Kyle Lowry. That’s not always the case. Just the 76ers, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3305262/2022/0… – 1:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: So logic says the Heat sit Lowry again Thursday, right? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:49 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Miami Heat is better right now without Kyle Lowry than with him. I explain why that’s true, what can change that, and when it will change. He shouldn’t play in Game 6 against the 76ers, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3305262/2022/0… – 9:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So logic says Heat sit Lowry again Thursday, right? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat pummel 76ers 120-85 as Lowry sits, to take 3-2 series lead. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat acting head coach Kyle Lowry is very active right now. So is Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who probably doesn’t mind the help. – 8:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bubble Jimmy is ready to roll in Game 5. He’s already got 9 points midway through the first and is hyped up waving to the crowd for more energy. This was exactly the start the Heat needed him to get off to without Lowry on the floor. – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Kyle Lowry out in Games 1 and 2, Caleb Martin got minutes off the bench with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. Will be interesting to see if Erik Spoelstra goes with Martin’s defense or Duncan Robinson’s offense with Lowry out again in Game 5. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 5 after re-aggravating hamstring issue. Gabe Vincent starting miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Heat’s Kyle Lowry down, Gabe Vincent again asked to step up. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat at home; uneven shooting; Embiid snubbed; schedule update. – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Entire Heat roster besides Kyle Lowry expected to be available tonight vs. 76ers. That includes Dewayne Dedmon, who missed Game 4 with an illness. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Out:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Previously questionable, now to play:
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Dewayne Dedmon (illness)
Tyler Herro (ankle)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
Max Strus (hamstring)
P.J. Tucker (calf) – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ahead of tonight’s Game 5, wrote about my takeaway from Game 4 of this series, as @Tim MacMahon, @Andrew Lopez & @Kevin Pelton did on the others. Mine, on the impact of Kyle Lowry’s injury on this series, looms even larger with him being unable to go tonight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:26 PM
