MRI before Game 4 revealed larger back issue for Ben Simmons, making surgery only option

MRI before Game 4 revealed larger back issue for Ben Simmons, making surgery only option

Main Rumors

MRI before Game 4 revealed larger back issue for Ben Simmons, making surgery only option

May 11, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says says Ben Simmons “feels great” after back surgery: “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs” nj.com/nets/2022/05/n…1:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m gonna say it, and I know it’s gonna bother a lot of people, but Doc Rivers deserves to be cut a lot of slack for this season. The Ben Simmons thing was toxic as hell, the James Harden addition sent shockwaves, and now he’s dealing with his MVP candidate being hurt again. – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How do the #Nets help Ben Simmons get on the court not just physically but mentally? Sean Marks: “We’re gonna be doing everything we possibly can to get him around. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, be around his friends, around his family, participate in this.” #NBA12:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said now that Ben Simmons’ surgery is over, the mental health aspect becomes a priority for the Nets. Marks said it’s a touchy subject and prefers Simmons speak on that. Said it’s important for him to be around the team and “smell the gym again.” – 12:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as a center, point guard, forward, etc. once he’s healthy. – 12:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets HC Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as both a point guard and center and other positions. Nash said Simmons will facilitate at times and spend times in a more ‘positionless” role. – 12:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery. – 12:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home