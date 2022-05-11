Nets haven't discussed long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, team wants him playing more when he's not injured

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM yet to talk extension with Irving, adds “We’re gonna need availability from everybody”” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/11/net… – 2:20 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kyrie Irving said on a video-game stream that he is not interested in fans complaining about player props. “Come do my f*cking job then,” Irving said. – 1:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Nets GM Sean Marks had some eye-opening remarks today when asked asked about the franchise making a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future: ‘We need people that want to be here’ nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 12:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
marks doe NOT commit to keeping Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/EhYK0u4zes – 12:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marks, when asked if he has any regrets bringing Kyrie back midway through the year and upsetting the rhythm the Nets had: “Do I regret bringing a player of his caliber back? No.” – 12:37 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
When asked if he regrets bringing Kyrie back as part time player, he says no. pic.twitter.com/ZJs7o37gSU – 12:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sean Marks didn’t want to make definitive comment when asked about Kyrie Irving’s future. Marks notes he made mistake before 21-22 training camp when he said he expected to ink Irving, Durant & Harden to extensions. He didn’t want to make public comment on potential signing again – 12:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
When asked if the organization is committed to Kyrie long-term, Marks is non-committal — noting that he will have conversations with Kyrie in person in the near future and go from there. – 12:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Marks acknowledges that there must be talks with Kyrie about playing more when he’s not injured:
“I think those are going to be discussions. It’s a team sport and you need everyone out on the court.” – 12:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on if the #Nets are committed to Kyrie Irving long-term: “Thats something we’ve been discussing and we’ll continue to debrief on & discuss throughout this offseason.” Adds he made a mistake in predicting Irving would sign last year & the player has decisions too. #Nets – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.” – 12:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s future, ‘culture’ issues on long list of questions for #Nets brass nypost.com/2022/05/10/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:04 PM
Brian Mahoney: Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future. Says the Nets want a player who will be available, among other things. -via Twitter @briancmahoney / May 11, 2022
Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving on a possible Nets extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 26, 2022
