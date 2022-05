Nikola Jokic officially named MVP

TNT really pushing this narrative that Embiid may be just moping and sulky from Jokic winning MVP. No sources cited but some consistent spec. pic.twitter.com/293U5w8dee

Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic on winning MVP, says there was no wrong answer and that he, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker all had deserving cases to win. – 10:50 PM

Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic for winning MVP. Says there is “no right or wrong” for the winner. He mentioned that he figured he wasn’t going to win weeks ago #Sixers

‘I’m not mad’: Joel Embiid shrugs off losing MVP to Nikola Jokic and vows to focus on winning a championship with Sixers inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:38 AM

It’s not “virtuous” to not want the MVP award. Most of the time it’s disingenuous. Everybody wants it.Steph wanted it, Giannis wanted it, Jokic wanted it. These players have nothing to gain by saying that they want it because it’ll inevitably be labeled “selfish”. – 12:27 PM

NBA MVP to be announced today on TNT’s pregame show at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Will feature an interview with Nikola Jokic. – 5:07 PM

That’s Michael Malone, Ogi Stojakovic, Josh Kroenke and others from the #Nuggets contingent at the horse stable to celebrate Nikola Jokic’s B2B MVP. – 6:36 PM

It’s official. Nikola Jokic is the 2022 NBA MVP of the season. Joker won the trophy for second straight season! #MileHighBasketball #Jokic #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nrILYRicPW

Nikola Jokic on the MVPs via @NBAonTNT : “When I’m old, fat and grumpy, hopefully I’m gonna remember (the awards).” – 6:37 PM

Here are the balloting results for the 2021-22 NBA Most Valuable Player Award won by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, again. pic.twitter.com/raNFMSI05D

Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP. He’s the 13th player to be MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Moses Malone, Steve Nash and Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/JVDpcqGYFw

Nikola Jokic, MVP. He took 65 of 100 1st place votes. It’s the first time the top 3 are all international players. pic.twitter.com/XKhCXztZfu

Laughing my ass off at Jokic doing exactly what all of us thought he was doing: harness racing his horses, doing this acceptance interview with the stable dog hacking up a hairball nearby. – 6:40 PM

Jayson Tatum finished 6th in the MVP voting, we’ll see if that’s a harbinger for the All-NBA 1st team.The Jokic win wasn’t as close as a lot of people thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/pWookfa9xT

Asked if he considers himself a long shot who won MVP, Jokic agreed while sitting in front of a horse and stable in the middle of the night: “If it’s not me, who is it. I’m coming from this city (Sombor)… from this stable basically.” – 6:41 PM

This Jokic MVP interview in front of his horse stable is elite, legendary, mesmerizing, and any other adjective you want to throw out there. What a joy. – 6:42 PM

Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.Luka and Booker both got 1 second-place vote but Booker got 8 third-place votes to Luka’s 0. pic.twitter.com/rtNccIdPzF

I’m still dying at Jokic being told that he is the 5th center to win back to back MVPs and his response was, “does Shaq not have two?”Elite troll job. – 6:50 PM

For all the talk of “voter fatigue,” we’ve now had SEVEN instances of a player winning back-to-back MVP in the last 21 years:Jokic (2021, 2022), Giannis (2019, 2020), Curry (2015, 2106), LeBron (2012, 2013), LeBron (2009, 2010), Nash (2005, 2006) and Duncan (2002, 2003). – 6:51 PM

65 of 100 voters voted Nikola Jokic as the #NBA MVP and he easily outpoints Joel Embiid who got 25 first place votes and Giannis Antetokounmpo who received the other 9 votes. The vote totals: pic.twitter.com/TZEFe9CN4t

ICYMI — Nikola Jokic was the worthy MVP in a race that Embiid and Giannis also deserved to win. And if you don’t like it? Blame Mike Budenholzer for refusing to play Giannis more than 33 minutes a game: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ye…

Another 5-star season had a reward for Nikola Jokic. Joker is the back-to-back NBA MVP, proving his dominant force on the floor. He put the Nuggets on his back many times this season and forced them until the 6th-seed in the West. #MileHighBasketball

There were 2 second-place votes for anyone not named Jokic, Embiid or Giannis. Voters agreed – everyone agrees – those were the 3 guys.MVP shares past 4 years:Jokic – 1, 1, 9, 4Embiid – 2, 2, 7, 12Giannis – 3, 4, 1, 1Still looking for the disrespect. – 6:58 PM

With Nikola Jokic officially winning his second MVP, here’s his scouting report from my 2014 draft guide. I ranked him 27th and said he’d be a steal but who could’ve seen this coming? Not even the Nuggets. From the 41st pick to back-to-back MVP. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/1wakJCUWlz

