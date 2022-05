Pacers expected to shop Malcolm Brogdon, Timberwolves to gauge D'Angelo Russell's trade value

The Pacers are building around Tyrese Haliburton, but rival teams expect them to be open to trade conversations around Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield this offseason. Hield has two years and $40.4 million remaining on his deal while Brogdon has three years and nearly $68 million. If Indiana wants to shed future salary, could it view the Lakers and Westbrook’s expiring deal as a match? -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022