Robert Williams remains out for Celtics

Andrew Lopez: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT tonight with left knee soreness. Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious.
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is out again with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, per Ime Udoka.
“Still has some soreness and is going to be overly cautious coming off of surgery until it’s pain free.”
Udoka said his swelling went down but the pain is still an issue. Grant starts. – 5:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious. – 5:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
