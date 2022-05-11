Sean Marks hasn't spoken to Kevin Durant on state of team since end of season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sean Marks on James Harden: “I think when players’ minds are made up, I think it’s foolish to try & change their minds. If it’s not a fit & you’re paying a guy $30+ million & it doesn’t work, you have to make a decision. I think that’s something that we did. We pivoted quickly.” pic.twitter.com/RtKB0geZ6A – 3:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sean Marks: “At the end of the day & more often than not, it’s me making those decisions. It’s not me going to Kevin (Durant) saying, ‘Do u want this person? Do u want that person?’ I don’t think that’s fair to place that on Kev. Now, is he surprised by anything? Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/DpePd1iu4U – 3:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks was asked whether the team has leaned too hard into player empowerment since acquiring stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/IU5Fnf4Drz – 3:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#Nets Sean Marks noncommittal discussing long-term extension for Kyrie Irving: “We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here.”
#Nets Sean Marks noncommittal discussing long-term extension for Kyrie Irving: “We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets GM Sean Marks says says Ben Simmons “feels great” after back surgery: “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs” nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 1:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Nets GM Sean Marks had some eye-opening remarks today when asked asked about the franchise making a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Watched some of that Sean Marks presser. That man looked absolutely and positively over it – 1:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets GM Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future: ‘We need people that want to be here’ nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 12:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks said the Nets let the borough of Brooklyn down with their performance: “You guys have all been to Barclays. You know what it sounds like and have felt the energy in there.” – 12:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That’s all from Steve Nash and Sean Marks. Coverage coming to @The Athletic. – 12:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When asked if he has to consider a players motivations before signing him to a long term deal, Sean Marks replies:
“Do they want to be part of this? Are they motivated by something that’s not good for the whole team? Those are questions we have to ask.”
When asked if he has to consider a players motivations before signing him to a long term deal, Sean Marks replies:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks on James Harden and if something could have been done to change his mind, “It’s a two-way street…when players’ minds are made up it’s almost foolish to try and change their mind.” – 12:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How do the #Nets help Ben Simmons get on the court not just physically but mentally? Sean Marks: “We’re gonna be doing everything we possibly can to get him around. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, be around his friends, around his family, participate in this.” #NBA – 12:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he hasn’t talked to Kevin Durant since the season ended on the state of the team. Said Durant (who has been in Monaco and Greece) wanted to get away for a bit. – 12:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sean Marks didn’t want to make definitive comment when asked about Kyrie Irving’s future. Marks notes he made mistake before 21-22 training camp when he said he expected to ink Irving, Durant & Harden to extensions. He didn’t want to make public comment on potential signing again – 12:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “We need people here that want to be here. they’re selfless that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. and there’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here. And in order to do that, we’re gonna need availability from everybody.” #Nets – 12:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on if the #Nets are committed to Kyrie Irving long-term: “Thats something we’ve been discussing and we’ll continue to debrief on & discuss throughout this offseason.” Adds he made a mistake in predicting Irving would sign last year & the player has decisions too. #Nets – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about extending Kyrie Irving, Sean Marks points out his “sign, sealed, delivered” line last season on Irving and Harden and how it didn’t become reality. Holding off on calling his shot again after how that went. – 12:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future. Says the Nets want a player who will be available, among other things. – 12:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.” – 12:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sean Marks says Ben Simmons is already feeling relief after back surgery. – 12:15 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks says the culture isn’t what it used to be. Wants grit and resilience. Difference is that you had a group of executives, coaches, and players fighting for a spot in the league. – 12:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “The culture is always going to change and tweak as to who comes in here. Did we take a step back? Without a doubt the culture isn’t what a quite was, and it’s going to be our job to pick that up in between Steve (Nash) and myself as leaders of that.” #Nets #NBA – 12:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says a focus for the summer is getting the Nets’ culture stronger. “Did we take a step back? Without a doubt. The culture isn’t what it once was.” – 12:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“The culture isn’t what it quite was.”-Sean Marks. Said they have to find the players to build the culture the way they had it. – 12:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Ben Simmons after his recent back surgery and Simmons is feeling ‘great.’ He notes Simmons’ ramp-up during BKN’s 5-month offseason is important for himself and the team. Said Simmons can fill a ‘gaping hole’ in Nets’ roster. – 12:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery. – 12:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks: “Our goal is, for the foreseeable future, to be the last team standing.” – 12:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“Our goal for the foreseeable future is going to be to be the last team standing.”-Sean Marks – 12:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “When you finish the season the way we did, it’s with disappointment. It’s with frustration, and it’s also a time to reflect and look in the mirror and everybody needs to do that from the whole basketball operations department. Same with me as the leader.” #Nets #NBA – 12:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks, speaking to the YES Network and local media at season wrap-up press conference, sends condolences to the family of Bob Lanier before taking questions. “One of the all-time greats,” Marks says. – 12:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks sends his condolences to the family of Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who passes away Tuesday. – 12:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he’s met with Steve Nash and Joe Tsai multiple times since the season ended to discuss where they go from here. – 12:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says there’s been too much focus on distractions off the court and that the Nets want to get back to the culture that got them here. – 12:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks: “When you finish the season the way we did, it’s with disappointment, it’s with frustration.” – 12:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash and Sean Marks about to address the media and wrap up the season. – 12:01 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
It’ll take them 6 days to finish this game. pic.twitter.com/lHDkcTe1UH – 8:31 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Vengeance will walk into your crime scene and solve the murder before you start investigating, I see why the task force hate my dog – 5:35 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
What do Nets fans want Sean Marks and Steve Nash to address during tomorrow’s press conference? – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis is doing this vs a defense that held KD to his worst playoff performance. pic.twitter.com/V5lpIuCGwA – 9:11 PM
