76ers won't evaluate James Harden's play until the season ends

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 64 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the Harden and Maxey bench incident.
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #PhilaUnite – 6:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Amare Stoudemire: If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving Harden a max deal sportando.basketball/en/amare-stoud… – 4:59 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Funny: James Harden appearing to crash Tobias Harris’ post-game interview. That’s him arriving on the left.
Less funny: real signs of trouble between Harden and the 76ers. https://t.co/dni1zWElSW pic.twitter.com/XUn3r5NIUI – 2:34 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A lot on the line for James Harden in this series: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is back at his customary spot with James Harden at the far basket as we get let into shootaround before tonight’s Game 6. Embiid wasn’t on the court when we got let in prior to Games 3 and 4. – 11:11 AM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
James Harden has become a conditional superstar: theringer.com/2022/5/12/2306… – 9:58 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
– Damian Lillard (3)
– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Game on the line who do you trust to make the 3 in a pivotal playoff game: Harden or Giannis?
Do you want to trust your stats or your gut? – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point playoff games since Giannis joined the league:
17 — LeBron
10 — Durant
9 — Harden
7 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/09viZnVP9A – 9:34 PM
Nets coach and former NBA big man Amar’e Stoudemire recently slammed Harden, saying that he does not deserve to receive a max deal from the Sixers. “I can’t commit to that,” he said of offering James Harden a max deal. “If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving him a max deal. I just don’t see the dedication that I would need to see from my top 75 player. You have to be able to have a certain level of determination and focus on being the best player you can possibly be and also be there for your teammates when they need you the most. … If he’s not capable of doing that as a max player, I’m not going to be willing to now give you a max contract if you’re not showing me that you can handle the situation.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / May 12, 2022
