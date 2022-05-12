Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

May 12, 2022

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $69,048,363 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $54,045,140 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Friday May 13, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 5. Join me and @Danny Leroux
…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/mil-b…3:20 AM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart did a lot of good things for the Celtics in Game 5 but some of his old habits re-emerged at the worst possible time in Boston’s collapse masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…3:11 AM

