Danny Green suffers ugly knee injury, significant concern about its severity

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
James Harden missed a floater with 8:54 left in the first quarter — the Danny Green injury play. That was the last 2-pointer that Harden took for the rest of the elimination game. – 9:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m worried that we may have seen the last of Danny Green. If that’s a serious knee injury, he’s probably out all of next season. $10M contract for next year, but it’s fully non-guaranteed. I’ll be shocked if he’s not waived, if for no reason than it saves Philly big tax dollars. – 9:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green made it back out to the bench tonight. Rough end to a tough season for the #Sixers veteran pic.twitter.com/XZldm36UO4 – 9:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden has taken fewer shots than all of Philly’s starters but Danny Green — and Green played three minutes before leaving with a knee injury. Harden has taken one more shot than Shake Milton. – 9:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers who played more first-half minutes than usual due to Danny Green’s injury (Thybulle, Korkmaz, Niang) combined to go 0 for 4 from three-point range.
Max Strus is the game’s leading scorer at halftime with 16 points.
Sixers sure would like more than 4 FTAs in second half. – 8:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers Danny Green leaves Game 6 with knee injury, will not return nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/12/76e… – 8:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat: Danny Green out for remainder of Game 6 after suffering apparent knee injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Danny Green is out for the remainder of Game 6 with a left knee injury, per the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/FlkfW0syhl – 7:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Danny Green has a nonguaranteed contract for next season. He’s almost 35. If this knee injury is one of the bad ones … this just sucks. – 7:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ahead of the MRI for Philadelphia guard Danny Green, there’s significant concern on the severity of the left knee injury, sources tell ESPN. – 7:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Danny Green (left knee injury) will not return to Game 6. – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Danny Green (left knee) will not return tonight, which, yeah.
Puts Matisse Thybulle in a big spot. Already has two fouls and obviously the court gets smaller on the other end of the floor, which the Sixers have to work around. – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green has a left knee injury and will not return to tonight’s Game 6. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danny Green has a left knee injury and will not return. Rough injury season for him continues. – 7:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danny Green is out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury. – 7:35 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Boy that looked painful. #DannyGreen pic.twitter.com/ZtBj3R4ULW – 7:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Matisse Thybulle is now in the game for Danny Green. Safe to say Philly is going to need an awful lot more from him than they’ve gotten basically these entire playoffs if Green can’t return. – 7:25 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I absolutely hate that Danny Green injury. Hope he’s good, but it looked awful. – 7:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green goes back to the locker room after being down for a bit. Couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Tough loss for the #Sixers right now – 7:23 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Joel Embiid crashed into Danny Green’s left leg. Hopefully, it’s just some immediate pain/discomfort, and he’ll be OK. – 7:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Danny Green goes down with left knee injury. Joel Embiid feel into Green’s knee. Green was carried off the court by 76ers teammates. – 7:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Danny Green is in agony after Joel Embiid fell into him. Brutal. – 7:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green is down in a lot of pain after Joel Embiid accidentally fell into his leg. That did not look good at all. – 7:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green is down in a ton of pain at the far end of the floor. Looked like Embiid’s weight came down on his leg – 7:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green is down in a lot of pain. Appeared to injure his left leg. – 7:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green has some advice for his younger teammates heading into Game 6 tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/12/dan… via @SixersWire – 2:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The shootaround availabilities for Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey — typically two of the most talkative and good-natured Sixers — lasted less than six total minutes. Not much to say.
Green: “It shouldn’t take (elimination) for us to wake up. Our last performance was inexcusable.” – 11:33 AM
