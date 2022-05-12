Deandre Ayton plays NBA 2K at least four hours every day

It’s clear watching Ayton play NBA 2K on the big screen that he’s a dedicated gamer. He says that family comes first for him — as the father of a 1-year-old, Ayton always makes time for his son, Deandre Jr., and girlfriend, Anissa Evans. But then, every day, he’ll settle down for several hours — at least four or five — to play NBA 2K. This is how Ayton reached Legend status, an achievement that occurs by reaching Level 40 for four seasons in the game. Ayton believes he’s the only NBA player to become a Legend. “I don’t know how I did it this year because I got a child, but I did it,” Ayton says.
Source: Maya A. Jones @ ESPN
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Keep putting pressure on these boys.” Deandre Ayton on his 20 and 9 night in #Suns Game 5 win over #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/rDipATG3Wj – 12:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton postgame. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/B0LqrSirok – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Yeah, I think I got to that tonight. It felt good.”
Deandre Ayton said he got back to Game 1 like he wanted tonight, and that guys were looking for him, which motivated him to play even harder on defense too – 12:59 AM
“Yeah, I think I got to that tonight. It felt good.”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Full credit to PHX. You knew they’d come out and try to make a statement. Bridges and Ayton were terrific, and Monty Williams changing the rotation inserting Biyombo and Shamet for McGee and Payne really paid off – 12:51 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 110, DAL 80
Booker: 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 11-20 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-13 FG
Bridges: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-13 FG
Doncic: 28 Pts, 11 Reb, 10-23 FG – 12:24 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 82, DAL 60
Booker: 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 11-19 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-11 FG
Bridges: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-13 FG
Doncic: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 9-20 FG
Suns win 33-14 in 3Q – 11:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i thought ayton was going to lay that in instead of dunk it for a second – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul to Ayton with bounce pass.
Ayton on the catch and dunk.
#Suns on 14-4 run. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton another offensive rebound putback.
Booker 3 on next trip.
#Mavs suddenly down 11 as #Suns open second half on 12-4 run.
Timeout Dallas with 8:47 left in 3rd quarter. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges making Luka Doncic feel him the most he has in this series so far.
Great effort by Ayton on the offensive glass.
Suns up 11. – 11:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Better defensive rotations. Aggressive Deandre Ayton on the offensive boards. Devin Booker kill shots.
Is that the Phoenix Suns I see? – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton offensive board and putback.
#Suns up six as he has 10 points and seven rebounds. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns +/- by center in first half of Game 5
Ayton: -3 in 12:38
Biyombo: +5 in 8:00
McGee: +1 in 3:22 – 11:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 49, DAL 46
Booker: 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 7-11 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-9 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-6 FG
Doncic: 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 7-16 FG – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unnecessary dribble by Ayton.
Missed shot.
Kleber misses 2nd FT. #Suns up one.
Paul and Biyombo back in for Ayton and Shamet. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee checks in with Paul, Crowder, Johnson and Shamet.
The Biyombo rotation with Ayton starting, Biyombo next and McGee starting the 2nd quarter?
Thoughts? #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 26, PHX 23
Booker: 12 Pts, 5-8 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-4 3P
Ayton: 2 Pts
Doncic: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-9 FG
DAL: 4-8 3P; PHX: 2-8 3P – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo in for Ayton instead of McGee. Guarded Doncic late in shot clock, forced miss. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has 2 fouls, as does Dwight Powell. Maxi Kleber checks in for Powell. Suns still giving up wide open 3s – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Went to Ayton first trip.
Scored, but called for offensive foul with Powell guarding him. #Suns – 10:07 PM
Went to Ayton first trip.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton gets called for an offensive foul on the first play of the game. He had talked about playing physical, but went right at Dwight Powell’s chest and got whistled for it – 10:07 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Don’t like that call, but I like Deandre Ayton setting a physical tone to start this one. – 10:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
9:05 Tip, @theeagledallas – 9:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Davis Bertans only needed a few tries to drain a half-court shot in pregame shooting. Not to be outdone Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton needed a few more tries — about a dozen — before banking in a Wilt-free-throw-style shot from 15 feet beyond mid court, standing on the Y of Valley. – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From beyond half court.
Deandre Ayton banks it home with his son on the court.
#Suns #Mavs Game 5. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/FTkFFNHkok – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“What’s the right next step?”
Deandre Ayton on advice Monty Williams has given him in talking about Williams being named #NBA Coach of the Year. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/T4rqiQY8nV – 6:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Deandre Ayton what he can take from Game 1 and apply to tonight: “Man, I gotta get back to Game 1. Period. Haven’t been feeling that, just gotta get back to Game 1 and just gotta accept the physicality. Accept everything how we did against NOLA.” – 2:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I gotta get back to Game 1. Period.”
Deandre Ayton on embracing the physicality of this series and getting his offense back on track: pic.twitter.com/o0Dw04WiaF – 2:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ayton would be fun to cover on a daily basis. Very affable/quotable. – 2:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
On the Chris Paul fan incident in AAC, Ayton says: “It’s just crazy being asked that question because you never thought it would get to that. You know, let’s be enjoying the game and watching our favorite team.” – 2:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“I’ve got to get back to Game 1, period,” says Deandre Ayton, who scored 25 points in G1, 9 in G2, 16 in G3 and 14 in G4. Adds that he needs to accept and embrace the physicality of the series. – 1:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve got to get back to Game 1 period.” Deandre Ayton on his play going into Game 5. Scored 25 in Game 1. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/BMh0OHSJQQ – 1:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In Game 4, the Mavs got wide open 3s from:
-Targeting Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee
-Devin Booker being too far off shooters
-Suns over-helping and shadowing toward Luka Doncic
On defending the 3-point line and other adjustments for Game 5: https://t.co/1F59Q8fXPS pic.twitter.com/FpYCtyaiPN – 3:09 PM
“It’s so hard for me to sleep after long games, especially big, long games,” Ayton explains. “I don’t know why, but I occupy my time with the game. I connect with some of my people. I got brothers in the UK. I got family in Jamaica and the Bahamas. During that game, we talk our smack. Whoever we just beat up on, we talk about it and laugh about it. I ain’t going to bed until 4 or 5 a.m. That’s how serious it gets.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022
“I was alienated from the world because of the way I play and where I’m from, the size I am, and maybe even my color,” Ayton says. “When I first came to the United States, I had that feeling of not having nobody at a young age. You feel like you want to belong, but kids don’t want to hang out with you.” He became overwhelmed with feelings of loneliness and rejection. While he was unable to express his feelings back then, Ayton now knows he was dealing with bouts of anxiety and depression. “I would never wish that on nobody,” Ayton says. “That type of stuff builds a hole in your heart. You have a big heart, but nobody sees the heart. You want to give the heart, but nobody wants the heart. And I had that at a young age where I didn’t even want to be here. I didn’t want to be here.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022
“I tell you, the worst time to play [NBA 2K] was during the suspension,” Ayton says. “[Those] kids were attacking me. Out of all the games I could play, I chose to play the basketball game that follows everything about the NBA and I went in the devil’s pit. I don’t even want to say the lion’s den. It was the devil’s pit, and I got bashed every day playing the game.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022
