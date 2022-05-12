Dillon Brooks: 'I know I'm playing like trash'

Clutch Points: “I’m my worst critic. I know I’m playing like trash, I know I’m not shooting the 3 well, but I’m trying to do all the little things… DB gonna be still here on the defensive end trying to minimize points from their best players.” 🗣 Dillon Brooks after the Grizzlies Game 5 win pic.twitter.com/DEqMubO5PR
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks said he isn’t on social media so he doesn’t see anything. He is his own worst critic and said he knows he’s “playing like trash”. He said he is doing all the little things to work on his jump shot, be more physical on the offensive end and being that defensive “DB”! – 12:50 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“I’m ready for Game 6 and nothing is going to take me out of this series,” – Dillon Brooks on how his left leg is feeling after getting wrap on it during first half. – 12:36 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks says he doesn’t pay attention to social media but he knows he been shooting “like trash.” Says he’s been trying to impact game in many other areas which he’s been doing. Even though he grabbed his hamstring as some point tonight, he said nothing will keep him out – 12:36 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks grabbed his leg at one point in the game and had it wrapped.
“I’m feeling great,” he said. “Ain’t nothing is going to hold me out of this series.” – 12:34 AM
Dillon Brooks grabbed his leg at one point in the game and had it wrapped.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on Jaren Jackson Jr., who he called a walking mismatch:
“He’s the key. They got no one to guard him. No one to stop him.” – 12:33 AM
Dillon Brooks on Jaren Jackson Jr., who he called a walking mismatch:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he’s not on social media so he didn’t see everyone being hard on him. He said “I know I’m playing like trash. I can’t get the 3-ball to fall. … But DB will still be there to try to limit their best player.” – 12:32 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Here’s how bad of a beatdown this is … The crowd is begging Dillon Brooks to shoot contested 3s just to rub it in. Grizzlies up 110-61 and there’s still 3:44 left in the 3Q. – 11:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks’ redemption song is a rainbow 3 over Steph Curry for a 39-point Grizzlies lead. And now an unprompted “Whoop That Trick” chant and Warriors timeout. – 11:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
OH this placed ABSOLUTELY loved seeing that three fall for Dillon Brooks! – 11:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dillon Brooks first one back out on floor for Memphis, getting extra shots up pic.twitter.com/VfsNCLqflx – 10:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies up 38-28 after one. Ja out with a knee injury, Dillon Brooks might have a hamstring injury. Steven Adams is huffing oxygen from the bench. Hanging in there. – 10:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Konchar coming in, Dillon Brooks going to locker room. These things are certainly related. – 10:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks had Ziaire Williams for one of those signature alley oops but he drove into two defenders.
Brooks came up holding his hamstring and slightly limping to the bench. – 10:01 PM
Dillon Brooks had Ziaire Williams for one of those signature alley oops but he drove into two defenders.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Looks like Dillon Brooks might have hurt his hamstring on that drive. Limps back to the bench at the stoppage. – 10:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks grabbing at his left hamstring after that drive to the cup. – 10:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dillon Brooks grabbed at his left hamstring immediately after that drive. – 10:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I can’t believe Dillon Brooks is wearing the Grinchs after that last outing – 9:48 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Golden State Warriors acting coach Mike Brown just came to the defense of Dillon Brooks in his pregame chat with reporters. Singled him out for why Grizzlies defended Golden State well in Games 1, 2 and 4 of this series.
“The game he missed, we got loose.” – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors acting coach Mike Brown just came to the defense of Dillon Brooks in his pregame chat with reporters. Singled him out for why Grizzlies defended Golden State well in Games 1, 2 and 4 of this series.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Mike Brown draws a clear line between the Warriors going big offensively in Game 3 and Dillon Brooks not being available that night. – 8:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mike Brown on the Grizzlies’ defense: “Dillon Brooks, he’s the one. He is their defensive identity.” – 8:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jenkins said his message to Dillon Brooks was to continue to be a play maker & that It’s not about doing more but it’s about doing better.
Jenkins said Brooks is hard on himself & “he’s one that always bounces back… so I know he’s going to come & play a lot better tonight.” – 8:02 PM
Jenkins said his message to Dillon Brooks was to continue to be a play maker & that It’s not about doing more but it’s about doing better.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the message to Dillon Brooks after Game 4 was “it’s not about doing more, it’s about doing better.”
He also said that message was delivered to the whole team. – 7:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the message to Dillon Brooks after Game 4 was “it’s not about doing more, it’s about doing better.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on his message to Dillon Brooks:
“It’s not about doing more, it’s just about doing better.” – 7:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins on his message to Dillon Brooks:
Ben Golliver: The Warriors’ worst playoff loss during the Steve Kerr era (2015-present) was 30 points, a 120-90 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals. – Golden State down 39 points to Memphis late in the third quarter of Game 5. -via Twitter @BenGolliver / May 12, 2022
During a timeout with 8:40 remaining, FedExForum played “Whoop That Trick” and rapper Al Kapone came out to fire up the crowd, with people waving their Growl Towels and chanting in unison. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. joined the crowd by dancing on the sidelines. -via USA Today Sports / May 12, 2022
Curry and Draymond Green watched from the sidelines but Green, ever the troll, waved his towel along with the crowd. Green kept waving even after Al Kapone called out Curry – “Steph Curry, in your face!” – to keep the crowd engaged. -via USA Today Sports / May 12, 2022
