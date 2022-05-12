Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is feeling 'as good as can be'... surgery remains required

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Joel Embiid crashed into Danny Green’s left leg. Hopefully, it’s just some immediate pain/discomfort, and he’ll be OK. – 7:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Philly crowned just groaned in unison after watching the replay of Embiid falling into Green’s knee. Green left the floor without putting any weight on his left leg. – 7:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers fans chanting ‘Dan-ny Green’ when Green is helped off the court after injuring his leg. Looked like Joel Embiid fell on it. – 7:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Danny Green goes down with left knee injury. Joel Embiid feel into Green’s knee. Green was carried off the court by 76ers teammates. – 7:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Danny Green is in agony after Joel Embiid fell into him. Brutal. – 7:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green is down in a lot of pain after Joel Embiid accidentally fell into his leg. That did not look good at all. – 7:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green is down in a ton of pain at the far end of the floor. Looked like Embiid’s weight came down on his leg – 7:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun said Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are his basketball idols. “I’m so happy for him,” Sengun said about Jokic winning a second MVP – 6:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What do the #76ers need to do tonight to force a Game 7?
Former #Sixers Point Guard Eric Snow tells @talkhoops & @Howard Beck why it comes down to Joel Embiid #PhilaUnite #NBAPlayoffs
Check out Eric’s podcast “Bleav in 76ers” on @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/rDlmVhqLms – 6:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid takes the floor for his warmups, briefly serenaded with MVP chants. pic.twitter.com/Pn3Yl2gUom – 6:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
With the 76ers facing elimination in Game 6, will Joel Embiid score over or under 25.5 tonight against the Heat?
(Odds presented by @FDSportsbook) – 6:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s health status: “Joel’s good — as good as he can be with all the stuff that’s going on with him. He’s good. He’s able to play. We’re thankful [for] that. He’s gonna give us what he can give us, and we’re thankful for that.” – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on guard Tyrese Maxey needing to bounce back from a difficult Game 5 vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/SqpiURTVD9 – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid is “as good as can be” health-wise #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A bit of Joel Embiid at Sixers shootaround before a must-win Game 6 tonight vs. the Heat: pic.twitter.com/VNr6nrT3vf – 11:18 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid putting up shots after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/N91reNJyja – 11:12 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s do or die tonight in Game 6. Joel Embiid and the team discuss their mindset heading into this game. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 10:53 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: The eyebrow-raising data on the Strus/Vincent impact. And 76ers, Embiid irritated: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia faces elimination on Thursday, but Doc Rivers still feels confident that they can beat the Heat in this series #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/doc… via @SixersWire – 9:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nikola Jokic tops Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in closest three-way MVP race in decades nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/11/nik… – 7:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Three players received first place MVP votes.
Nikola Jokic: 66
Joel Embiid: 26
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
There were 2 second-place votes for anyone not named Jokic, Embiid or Giannis. Voters agreed – everyone agrees – those were the 3 guys.
MVP shares past 4 years:
Jokic – 1, 1, 9, 4
Embiid – 2, 2, 7, 12
Giannis – 3, 4, 1, 1
Still looking for the disrespect. – 6:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Nikola Jokic was the worthy MVP in a race that Embiid and Giannis also deserved to win. And if you don’t like it? Blame Mike Budenholzer for refusing to play Giannis more than 33 minutes a game: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ye… – 6:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
65 of 100 voters voted Nikola Jokic as the #NBA MVP and he easily outpoints Joel Embiid who got 25 first place votes and Giannis Antetokounmpo who received the other 9 votes. The vote totals: pic.twitter.com/TZEFe9CN4t – 6:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Stat leaders among the top 5 MVP finalists:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Jokic
APG — Luka
SPG — Jokic
BPG — Embiid
FG% — Jokic
+/- — Booker pic.twitter.com/2Ob9rCrdSE – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
NBA MVP voting results:
Jokic: 65 1st place votes, 875 pts
Embiid: 26 1st place votes, 706 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 595 pts
Final ESPN MVP straw poll results:
Jokic: 62 1st place votes, 860 pts
Embiid: 29 1st place votes, 719 pts
Giannis: 9 1st place votes, 593 pts pic.twitter.com/MhP7nmjlvS – 6:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.
Luka and Booker both got 1 second-place vote but Booker got 8 third-place votes to Luka’s 0. pic.twitter.com/rtNccIdPzF – 6:44 PM
Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic earned 65 first-place votes (875 points overall) Joel Embiid had 26 first-place (706 points overall). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 9 first-place votes (595 points overall). – 6:43 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Full voting results for the MVP award. Behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid finishes second, Giannis Antetokounmpo third: pic.twitter.com/MOSvbrLXVD – 6:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The category where Max Strus leads every single NBA player this postseason. And the category where Gabe Vincent is 2nd best among all NBA guards this postseason: Tidbits to impress your friends. And 76ers, Embiid irritated: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on potential adjustments vs. Jimmy Butler he mentioned last night: “We would love to run our defense the right way first.”
Rivers said, “We have to fix that first, and then we’ll be ready for the second part.” – 2:19 PM
Doc Rivers on potential adjustments vs. Jimmy Butler he mentioned last night: “We would love to run our defense the right way first.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m gonna say it, and I know it’s gonna bother a lot of people, but Doc Rivers deserves to be cut a lot of slack for this season. The Ben Simmons thing was toxic as hell, the James Harden addition sent shockwaves, and now he’s dealing with his MVP candidate being hurt again. – 1:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lay down in Miami, from Doc Rivers to James Harden to Joel Embiid, in the playoffs | writes Marcus Hayes inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:40 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on tonight’s lopsided Sixers loss: “Everything (Miami) did tonight was harder and better. Their stuff was better than what we ran. Their energy was better. Their toughness was better. … – 12:33 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a disheartening and flat effort in the blowout loss in Miami, Doc Rivers and the rest of the #Sixers explain what went wrong sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… via @SixersWire – 11:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Doc Rivers, who said he will burn the tape after watching it: “Jimmy is so comfortable right now.
He’s doing everything he wants to do. There are adjustments we can make, some we really don’t want to have to make but we might have to.” – 10:03 PM
Doc Rivers, who said he will burn the tape after watching it: “Jimmy is so comfortable right now.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the 76ers have to make life a lot more difficult for Jimmy Butler. Says he’s far too comfortable. – 10:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says everything Miami did tonight was “harder and better.”
He says the Sixers played at “a snail’s pace.” Thinks he’s going to watch the tape, then burn it. – 10:01 PM
Doc Rivers says everything Miami did tonight was “harder and better.”
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that they’ll watch the tape then burn it. Says they simply have to move on from tonight’s loss and get ready for Game 6 #Sixers – 10:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “I’ll have to watch the tape, or burn it. I’m not sure which one.” – 10:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “Everything they did tonight was harder and better.” – 9:59 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the #Heat were “so much more engaged and so much more physical” tonight #Sixers – 9:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “They we’re just so much more engaged, physical … there was a lot of disappointment for all of us.” – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not that it wasn’t over already, but Doc Rivers now has all backups in with 8 minutes to go down 29. This series will head back to Philadelphia with the 76ers trailing 3-2, and facing elimination in the conference semis for the fourth time in the last five years. – 9:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers at this morning’s shootaround, when asked about the possibility of Duncan Robinson playing: “We’re scared of Strus and all those guys, too.”
He’s now got 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 10 boards. – 9:25 PM
Doc Rivers at this morning’s shootaround, when asked about the possibility of Duncan Robinson playing: “We’re scared of Strus and all those guys, too.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Doc Rivers gave Kane Fitzgerald the business and got a tech for it – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is down after being hit in the face. It looked like Dewayne Dedmon hit him right in the face on the right side, where he has the fracture.
Embiid appears to be in a ton of pain. Doc Rivers was given a technical foul by Kane Fitzgerald, as well. – 8:22 PM
Joel Embiid is down after being hit in the face. It looked like Dewayne Dedmon hit him right in the face on the right side, where he has the fracture.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Man, rewatching Heat/76ers Game 4 almost brought a tear to my eye.
Erik Spoelstra & Doc Rivers coached their butts off.
Tonight’s game should be good — chess match. – 2:48 PM
Man, rewatching Heat/76ers Game 4 almost brought a tear to my eye.
Erik Spoelstra & Doc Rivers coached their butts off.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Doc Rivers disappointed Joel Embiid missed out on MVP: ‘This whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times …’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers’ reaction to Joel Embiid not winning MVP: “I was obviously disappointed. Clearly, Jokic is a great player, too, and Giannis…I was surprised, though, by it. I actually thought Joel would win, but let’s win it (the title) and then everything else will follow, I guess.” – 11:15 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said he was “obviously disappointed” hearing that Joel Embiid is not expected to win MVP.
“I don’t know if a guy could’ve done more than he did this year,” he added #Sixers – 10:50 AM
Doc Rivers said he was “obviously disappointed” hearing that Joel Embiid is not expected to win MVP.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on the MVP race: “I do think this whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times with some of the measures that they use. Like, watch the dang game and decide is what I’ve always said.”
Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/3gWVQBvmAA – 10:47 AM
Doc Rivers on the MVP race: “I do think this whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times with some of the measures that they use. Like, watch the dang game and decide is what I’ve always said.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on international players winning the last four MVPs in a row: “It’s David Stern’s dream.” Said the explosion of international talent across the past 20 years or so has been great for the sport. – 10:21 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Who would be a better fit, Quinn Snyder or Doc Rivers?
-Why trading Lebron and/or AD should not be considered for now
Guest: @Jovan Buha from the @The Athletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:53 PM
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid is back at his customary spot with James Harden at the far basket as we get let into shootaround before tonight’s Game 6. Embiid wasn’t on the court when we got let in prior to Games 3 and 4. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 12, 2022
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 11, 2022
