Erik Spoelstra: Pat Riley is on the Mount Rushmore of executives... he should be in the Hall of Fame as an executive too

Pat Riley has already earned enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, but Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says his longtime boss belongs in even more exclusive company. “Pat is on the Mount Rushmore of executives,” Spoelstra said Thursday in advance of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He should always be in that consideration, every single year. Because he kind of sets the blueprint and he’s been able to do it so many different times. And then do it when people think that you can’t.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With no other option, Heat turn to Coach Kyle in Game 6 vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He has just an amazing way of infusing confidence into guys.” – 2:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Erik Spoelstra believes Pat Riley belongs on the “Mt. Rushmore of executives” and could have made the Hall of Fame separately — as both a coach and an executive. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Pat Riley didn’t win the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award this season, but Erik Spoelstra spent a few minutes gushing about Riley and the Heat’s front office this morning miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “Pat is a visionary. He’s a force of nature.” – 12:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“A star in your own role.” Erik Spoelstra has created that goal for the Heat this season. Victor Oladipo has thrived to meet that challenge. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No award for Heat’s Pat Riley, just a spot on the Mount Rushmore of executives. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman won #NBA Executive of the Year for the 2021-22 season. At age 33, he’s the youngest recipient of the award.
Last year’s winner, #Suns GM James Jones finished tied for fourth with Heat’s Pat Riley.
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman won #NBA Executive of the Year for the 2021-22 season. At age 33, he’s the youngest recipient of the award.
Last year’s winner, #Suns GM James Jones finished tied for fourth with Heat’s Pat Riley.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Masai Ujiri received 1 first-place vote, 1 second-place vote and 5 third-place votes for Exec of the Year, finishing 7th behind Brad Stevens, Pat Riley, James Jones, Artūras Karnišovas, Koby Altman, and the winner, Memphis’ Zach Kleiman. – 11:13 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Pat Riley fourth in voting for NBA Executive of the Year, Erik Spoelstra says what matters is Riley already had a place on the Mt. Rushmore of executives. – 11:08 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra after today’s morning shootaround in Philadelphia: “The urgency is there.” – 11:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, simple and to the point“The urgency is there.” – 11:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo fulfilling Heat mandate as “a star in your role.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He just wants to give and help and serve. Wouldn’t we all be better if we were all like that in our daily occupations, no matter what we do?” – 9:02 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
P.J. Tucker used to think Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a ‘dictator.’ Stars like LeBron, Shaq, D Wade, were all made to toe the line in Miami. But not Jimmy Butler. The new Heat stars are finding a more open, trusting culture @The Athletic theathletic.com/3306148/2022/0… – 8:36 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Great moment between Erik Spoelstra and DJ Khaled in Game 5 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:10 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Full interaction with Erik Spoelstra on schemes tonight
Full interaction with Erik Spoelstra on schemes tonight
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra: “Our whole team feels a great sense of confidence when the ball is in Jimmy’s hands and we leave the decision up to him.” – 10:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra about the approach of fighting through screens more often instead of making the initial Bam switch
The first thing he did:
I asked Erik Spoelstra about the approach of fighting through screens more often instead of making the initial Bam switch
The first thing he did:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on getting a shoulder rub from @djkhaled
Erik Spoelstra on getting a shoulder rub from @djkhaled
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
DJ Khaled just gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder rub during a stoppage in play. The crowd loved it, as you would expect. – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Khalid just gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder rub amid play . . . because he could. – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In a sign of how things are going for the 76ers, DJ Khaled just pretended to check into the game and gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder massage, both of which the crowd loved. Miami is up 18. – 9:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat acting head coach Kyle Lowry is very active right now. So is Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who probably doesn’t mind the help. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Kyle Lowry out in Games 1 and 2, Caleb Martin got minutes off the bench with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. Will be interesting to see if Erik Spoelstra goes with Martin’s defense or Duncan Robinson’s offense with Lowry out again in Game 5. – 7:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For 76ers — does Joel Embiid in Miami mean that Danny Green and James Harden’s jumpers will show up there as well?
For 76ers — does Joel Embiid in Miami mean that Danny Green and James Harden’s jumpers will show up there as well?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not gonna lie, part of my calculus for how quickly I want Winning Time to move is the slim chance that LeBron could one day play himself.
I’m not gonna lie, part of my calculus for how quickly I want Winning Time to move is the slim chance that LeBron could one day play himself.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Man, rewatching Heat/76ers Game 4 almost brought a tear to my eye.
Erik Spoelstra & Doc Rivers coached their butts off.
Man, rewatching Heat/76ers Game 4 almost brought a tear to my eye.
Erik Spoelstra & Doc Rivers coached their butts off.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says an MRI wasn’t needed for Kyle Lowry’s hamstring injury, adding that he’s day-to-day “like the rest of us.” – 11:31 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra repeats how “ignitable” the Heat shooters are. He wants them “to shoot with confidence.” pic.twitter.com/AAeLvkViSM – 11:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s seen now every time a double-team, because nobody is just going to move him one-on-one. He’s too skilled, too talented.” – 9:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra third in NBA voting for Coach of the Year:
1. Monty Williams, Suns.
2. Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies.
3. Spoelstra
4. Ime Udoka, Celtics
5. J.B. Bickerstaff, Cavs
Erik Spoelstra third in NBA voting for Coach of the Year:
1. Monty Williams, Suns.
2. Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies.
3. Spoelstra
4. Ime Udoka, Celtics
5. J.B. Bickerstaff, Cavs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wins #NBA coach of the year with Taylor Jenkins 2nd and Erik Spoelstra 3rd. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ygvf24X3Y5 – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra finished third in the Coach of the Year voting with one first-place vote, 16 second-place votes and 19 third-place votes. pic.twitter.com/0mV8lNNB7q – 7:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting behind Monty Williams, Taylor Jenkins, and Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/nLWOu6YBLV – 7:04 PM
