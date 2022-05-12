Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

May 12, 2022

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $58,642,228 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $59,660,255 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Friday May 13, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
The Grizzlies didn’t just keep their season alive. They feel they have new life as Ja Morant led “Grizz in 7” chants after Memphis destroyed Golden State espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:41 AM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 5. Join me and @Danny Leroux
…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/mil-b…3:20 AM

