Ime Udoka: 'We gave up a golden opportunity'

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka seems as defeated postgame as I’ve seen/heard him. Udoka said: “We know we gave up a golden opportunity tonight.” Tried to say a bounceback will be sweeter, but didn’t seem to have his whole heart in it.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka did not mince words about what was to blame for the Celtics’ dramatic collapse in Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:33 PM
Ime Udoka did not mince words about what was to blame for the Celtics’ dramatic collapse in Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka: “We didn’t make game clinching plays and put our foot on the gas and run away with it. We always gave them hope with those offensive rebounds.” – 9:54 PM
Ime Udoka: “We didn’t make game clinching plays and put our foot on the gas and run away with it. We always gave them hope with those offensive rebounds.” – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We didn’t make game clinching plays and put our foot on the gas and run away with it. We always gave them hope with the offensive rebounds.” – 9:54 PM
Ime Udoka: “We didn’t make game clinching plays and put our foot on the gas and run away with it. We always gave them hope with the offensive rebounds.” – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka has called out “poor rebounding” at least 10 times in the postgame presser.
Specifically said it was “inexcusable on the free throw.” – 9:53 PM
Ime Udoka has called out “poor rebounding” at least 10 times in the postgame presser.
Specifically said it was “inexcusable on the free throw.” – 9:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on the Bucks offensive rebounding: “Inexcusable on the free throw.” – 9:51 PM
Ime Udoka on the Bucks offensive rebounding: “Inexcusable on the free throw.” – 9:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on bouncing back in Game 6: “It’s not like we’ve been terribly outplayed and don’t have a chance.” – 9:51 PM
Ime Udoka on bouncing back in Game 6: “It’s not like we’ve been terribly outplayed and don’t have a chance.” – 9:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says he knows they gave up a golden opportunity tonight. – 9:50 PM
Ime Udoka says he knows they gave up a golden opportunity tonight. – 9:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on bouncing back after Game 5: “You still have an opportunity.” – 9:49 PM
Ime Udoka on bouncing back after Game 5: “You still have an opportunity.” – 9:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka seems as defeated postgame as I’ve seen/heard him.
Udoka said: “We know we gave up a golden opportunity tonight.”
Tried to say a bounceback will be sweeter, but didn’t seem to have his whole heart in it. – 9:49 PM
Ime Udoka seems as defeated postgame as I’ve seen/heard him.
Udoka said: “We know we gave up a golden opportunity tonight.”
Tried to say a bounceback will be sweeter, but didn’t seem to have his whole heart in it. – 9:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka: “we made it tougher on ourselves now. It’ll make it sweeter when we bounce back but no, we gave up a golden opportunity tonight” – 9:49 PM
Ime Udoka: “we made it tougher on ourselves now. It’ll make it sweeter when we bounce back but no, we gave up a golden opportunity tonight” – 9:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka doesn’t challenge the foul because it was on the ground, even though it looked like Giannis slipped. – 9:30 PM
Ime Udoka doesn’t challenge the foul because it was on the ground, even though it looked like Giannis slipped. – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka used his “use it or lose it” timeout. Time for some ATO magic. – 9:21 PM
Ime Udoka used his “use it or lose it” timeout. Time for some ATO magic. – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is now sprinting back even on makes. Ime Udoka chewing them out about it work them up. – 8:58 PM
Boston is now sprinting back even on makes. Ime Udoka chewing them out about it work them up. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka is not happy with the Celtics on either end of the floor.
Boston went slow and got sloppy to close the first half. Now the defense isn’t getting locked in to open the second half.
Too much complaining to the officials too to open Q3. And for no good reason too. – 8:29 PM
Ime Udoka is not happy with the Celtics on either end of the floor.
Boston went slow and got sloppy to close the first half. Now the defense isn’t getting locked in to open the second half.
Too much complaining to the officials too to open Q3. And for no good reason too. – 8:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Worth noting: Ime Udoka went to smaller one big lineup with seven minutes left in second quarter and Celtics immediately went on 11-0 run. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:18 PM
Worth noting: Ime Udoka went to smaller one big lineup with seven minutes left in second quarter and Celtics immediately went on 11-0 run. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on finishing 4th in Coach of the Year voting: “Personally, for me, it’s whatever. Honestly. But it’s a reflection on what we did as a team and how far we came throughout the year.”
Added as he walked away: “If you’re not first, you’re last!” – 5:24 PM
Ime Udoka on finishing 4th in Coach of the Year voting: “Personally, for me, it’s whatever. Honestly. But it’s a reflection on what we did as a team and how far we came throughout the year.”
Added as he walked away: “If you’re not first, you’re last!” – 5:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on finishing 4th in coach of the year voting after bad start to season: “Personally for me, it’s whatever. Honestly. But for the team it means we did well and made some strides.”
As he’s walking off stage: “If you’re not first, you’re last!” – 5:23 PM
Ime Udoka on finishing 4th in coach of the year voting after bad start to season: “Personally for me, it’s whatever. Honestly. But for the team it means we did well and made some strides.”
As he’s walking off stage: “If you’re not first, you’re last!” – 5:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics told Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that they had to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo better. Udoka thought their improvements against Giannis opened up the ability to play the small-ball lineups that had success in Game 4. – 5:22 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics told Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that they had to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo better. Udoka thought their improvements against Giannis opened up the ability to play the small-ball lineups that had success in Game 4. – 5:22 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said the Celtics challenged Tatum and Brown to be tougher against Giannis when they’re guarding him. Thought their improved play in that matchup was one reason the Celtics had success with their small lineup late in Game 4. Smart/White/Al also spent some time on him. – 5:21 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics challenged Tatum and Brown to be tougher against Giannis when they’re guarding him. Thought their improved play in that matchup was one reason the Celtics had success with their small lineup late in Game 4. Smart/White/Al also spent some time on him. – 5:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is out again with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, per Ime Udoka.
“Still has some soreness and is going to be overly cautious coming off of surgery until it’s pain free.”
Udoka said his swelling went down but the pain is still an issue. Grant starts. – 5:19 PM
Rob Williams is out again with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, per Ime Udoka.
“Still has some soreness and is going to be overly cautious coming off of surgery until it’s pain free.”
Udoka said his swelling went down but the pain is still an issue. Grant starts. – 5:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT tonight with left knee soreness.
Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious. – 5:18 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT tonight with left knee soreness.
Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious. – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
The relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and teammate Khris Middleton, now nine years in, is well-known for its depth and trust. But about that Jrue Holiday relationship … “It’s blooming, it’s blooming!” Antetokounmpo said after the Milwaukee Bucks finished off a jaw-dropping display of clutch play in stealing a 110-107 Game 5 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night to grab a 3-2 series lead. “I love him.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Jrue Holiday added 24 points and sealed the game with a block and steal on back-to-back possessions against Marcus Smart. “They’re defending champs,” Smart said after the game. “They made some championship plays. And now we got to respond.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022
Brian Robb: Marcus Smart on locker room postgame: “We were hot. We know we did it to ourselves.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.