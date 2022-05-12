Ja Morant unlikely to play again in Warriors series

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Game 4 against the Warriors on Monday due to injury, Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and is doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/inj… – 7:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Grizzlies didn’t just keep their season alive. They feel they have new life as Ja Morant led “Grizz in 7” chants after Memphis destroyed Golden State espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins was asked if there was even a shot Ja Morant could return in this series:
Taylor Jenkins was asked if there was even a shot Ja Morant could return in this series:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins on the team rallying without Ja Morant again: “To use my players phrase, ‘We deep.’” Jenkins added that he doesn’t say that arrogantly. He says it with confidence in his roster. – 12:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if Ja Morant has any shot of returning for Game 6, Taylor Jenkins said, “As of now, pretty doubtful.” – 12:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ja Morant chanting “Grizz in 7!” in post-game on-court interview after Memphis’s Game 5 blowout win over Golden State – 12:02 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just jumped on the microphone chanting “Grizz in 7!” – 12:01 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s very clear that Memphis is better without Ja Morant. Christian Wood and a second seems fair. – 11:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Do not forget, the Grizzlies beat the OKC Thunder 152-79 during this season. Without Ja Morant… #GrzNxtGen #GrindCity – 11:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Ja Morant-less Grizzlies are treating the playoff Warriors like the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies treated the regular-season Thunder. – 11:30 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Are we gonna have a discussion about the fact that many of these beatdowns have happened without Ja Morant? Is there a discussion to be had? – 11:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Grizzlies scored 110 points in less than 36 minutes without Ja Morant. Impressive night in Memphis! #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen – 11:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ja Morant leading the cheers with Grizzlies up 30+ over Warriors in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/TqdVLjHIon – 11:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It’s not hard to see how the Grizzlies went 20-5 without Ja Morant. They’re so athletic and feisty. The Warriors will need a minor miracle to come back from this in the second half. – 11:02 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Eight people really gave Ja Morant MVP votes. pic.twitter.com/SYXSt4I4H9 – 10:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
77 points. In the first half. Without Ja Morant. Trick’s on Steph Curry so far. – 10:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies, without Ja Morant, just hung 77 on the Warriors in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
– Damian Lillard (3)
– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins doubled down tonight on his previous comments insinuating that Jordan Poole intentionally injured Ja Morant: sfchronicle.com//sports/articl… – 9:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said the team will still continue to evaluate Ja Morant and see how he progresses in the short term right now.
Coach Jenkins said the team will still continue to evaluate Ja Morant and see how he progresses in the short term right now.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum finished 6th in MVP voting, between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. Tatum only got 4th and 5th place votes. pic.twitter.com/husNwbq977 – 6:36 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
My man @Marc J. Spears did his thing again on this one.
My man @Marc J. Spears did his thing again on this one.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Mike Brown on Taylor Jenkins’ insinuation that Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/Lw6nwkkT7e – 4:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“My love for my son is underestimated. I’d give my life for that boy. I’d give my life for that boy because he’s a miniature version of me pretty much, because he came from me,” Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, to @andscape. #NBAPlayoffs2022 bit.ly/3yuTJnJ – 3:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
‘My love for my son is underestimated’: Why Tee Morant is out front for his son, Ja Morant. As the #Grizzlies All-Star’s fame has risen, his father has become a courtside celebrity. But he says it’s not for attention. bit.ly/3yuTJnJ #nba #NBAPlayoffs #warriors @andscape – 10:28 AM
