Luka Doncic on Devin Booker's 'The Luka Special' comment: I don't really care... It's all right

What’s the competitive dynamic in this series like between you, Chris Paul and Devin Booker? Luka Doncic: “It’s just, like I say, it’s playoffs. It’s always going to be like that, so it’s nothing new to me.” Did you see the clip of Booker after he got fouled and called his dramatics “The Luka Special”? Doncic: “Yeah.” What did you think of that? Doncic: “I don’t really care. It’s all right.” Source: Callie Caplan, Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News