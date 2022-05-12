Zach LaVIne on board with Bulls' medical plan for him

With Zach LaVine officially headed to an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee at some point this offseason, it’s an opportune time to reflect on some big-picture aspects to the overall situation. The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that the long-expected procedure would occur “in the coming weeks.” This comes on the heels of the Chicago Sun-Times reporting in late April that LaVine would have surgery “almost immediately after the playoffs.” A source told NBC Sports Chicago that LaVine is on board with his medical team’s plan.
On what Zach LaVine's decision to play through a torn thumb ligament and nagging knee soreness says about him and his future.
These words from LaVine should resonate. He made the conscious decision to play through his balky knee situation because he knew the Bulls were headed to his first-ever NBA playoff appearance and he wanted to maximize the experience for himself and for his teammates, coaches and franchise. Just as the upcoming knee procedure is expected to clean up LaVine’s lingering issues, his decision should clear up any lingering misperception about LaVine. He’ll get paid this summer, for sure. But his love for the game isn’t going anywhere. -via NBC Sports / May 12, 2022
Shams Charania: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details: -via Twitter / May 12, 2022
Joe Cowley: LaVine is going to take a week off to “chill out” before dealing with doctors and the knee. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 29, 2022
