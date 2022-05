Zach LaVIne on board with Bulls' medical plan for him

With Zach LaVine officially headed to an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee at some point this offseason, it’s an opportune time to reflect on some big-picture aspects to the overall situation. The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that the long-expected procedure would occur “in the coming weeks.” This comes on the heels of the Chicago Sun-Times reporting in late April that LaVine would have surgery “almost immediately after the playoffs.” A source told NBC Sports Chicago that LaVine is on board with his medical team’s plan Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports