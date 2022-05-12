Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on his left knee in coming weeks

Shams Charania: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details:
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Zach LaVine expected to undergo surgery: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 2:23 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine is set to get his left knee repaired before hitting the free agent market. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/12/rep… – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/lViTnR8nVu – 1:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Going on @670TheScore with @dan_bernstein at 9 pacific/11 central to talk LaVine/Blazers nonsense and other stuff – 11:36 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Could the Lakers Realistically Get Zach Lavine? It’s a Long Shot, But It’s Possible bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – I’m inundated with the question daily, figured it was worth digging into. I see no evidence LaVine wants to leave CHI to LA, but here’s the what if – 6:11 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
I will not be engaging with the Very Bad Zach LaVine Hypothetical Trade and I invite all of you to join me – 12:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls mailbag. Asked and answered.
(And, yes, there were a few about Zach LaVine’s free agency . . .)
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:59 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson tweets that Bulls star Zach LaVine should leave Chicago, too
cbssports.com/nba/news/ex-be… – 10:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport: Why today’s hot Zach LaVine-to-Portland rumor isn’t going to happen, and what the Blazers might do instead to maximize the rest of Damian Lillard’s prime bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 7:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘Duncan Robinson/KLOE (1:56)
🔘Zach LaVine’s FA (7:10)
🔘Biggest W-L overachievers & underachievers (24:13)
🔘Can Jazz get a third star? (33:08)
🔘Kings/Mike Brown (48:13)
🎧 https://t.co/HLut6jVIvW
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6r6ZmKPTaZ – 6:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Zach LaVine could be poached from Bulls in free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/10/rum… – 3:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zach LaVine to the Blazers? That could be a good fit for both sides. The Blazers could add an All-Star next to Damian Lillard and LaVine would have the opportunity to play alongside a top-level point guard.
A closer look at this scenario: #RipCity
sdna.gr/mpasket/964351… – 2:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pels have cap space for a big free agent like Zach LaVine?
🏀 What is the Mid Level Exception and how does it work?
🏀 Other salary considerations this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KxyL5154Yp – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: LaVine is going to take a week off to “chill out” before dealing with doctors and the knee. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 29, 2022
According to a source close to the situation, however, Zach LaVine’s knee was “more like 50% and that’s on a good day.’’ The source also said the maintenance of the knee the past few months was an all-day ordeal, and that there would have been a good number of All-Star-type players that would have shut it down for the season with all LaVine had to deal with. And while LaVine wouldn’t come out and say for sure he was headed for off-season surgery — likely a scope — the source said he will in fact have surgery almost immediately this offseason. One scenario that had been ruled out, according to the source, was that the knee was degenerative and LaVine would be dealing with this long-term. -via Chicago Sun-Times / April 27, 2022
