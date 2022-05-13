Doc Rivers: 'I think I do a terrific job'

Doc Rivers giving instructions

Gina Mizell: Doc Rivers on his job security: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing…
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doc Rivers is particularly prickly with the media this playoffs – 4:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• James Harden’s no-show
• Doc Rivers
• What’s next for Philly?
• Cant stand the Heat, get out the kitchen
• Jimmy delivers yet again
• Luka/Mavs force Game 7
• Most wholesome Tribal Council ever
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=lN_414…12:14 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on his job security: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing… – 11:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his relationship with Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/R2hmkrEn7711:07 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
doc rivers vs. responsibility pic.twitter.com/1cE7RZLjNW10:28 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.”
Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/AisZhcfnC210:27 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Don’t blame Doc Rivers. Nobody was coaching that team anywhere. – 10:25 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Has any coach in sports history received more goodwill off winning one title than Doc Rivers?
I’m pretty sure Tim Floyd would have won a title with the 2008 Celtics. – 10:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “Winning is hard … there’s going to be just one winner.” Said he’s really proud of his team’s fight throughout the season. Said they need to keep building this thing. “We’re not going to tear it apart.” – 9:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were not good enough to beat Miami.”
Rivers has repeatedly said that they need to improve the roster. – 9:58 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I came to the conclusion we weren’t good enough to beat the #Heat.’ – 9:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers mentioned that this could be the final game of Paul Millsap’s career. He said Millsap was crying in the locker room after and that broke his heart. The human aspect of the NBA is coming out right now. #Sixers9:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami” – 9:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers when asked how Danny Green is doing: “Not good.” #Sixers9:56 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Doc Rivers: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it. I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/7hF5hRStlE9:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers was asked on several occasions about James Harden’s season and performance tonight, and repeatedly said he wasn’t going to make this a referendum on Harden’s play. “We win and lose as a team.” – 9:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think about job security. Says he worked his butt off and thinks he “did a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it”. – 9:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers defends the job he did this year: pic.twitter.com/cY3MbNsP2r9:53 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We had a lot of distractions this year. … No one thought we would be where we were without our second-best player all year.’ – 9:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers: “I’m not gonna make this a referendum about James.” He added that they win as a team, they lose as a team. #Sixers9:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Listen, I don’t want to make this a referendum on James.’ – 9:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Doc Rivers told reporters the Donald Sterling fiasco is responsible for tonight’s loss… – 9:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the disappointing Game 6 loss to the #Heat: pic.twitter.com/LNyGA777DA9:49 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“Never got any offensive rhythm throughout the game…. Turnovers and sloppy play just killed us all game. Didn’t like how we played last game and didn’t like how we played tonight” – Doc Rivers on tonight’s loss #Sixers9:48 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Could Doc Rivers be headed to the Lakers after this? Seems like a smart move for all parties. – 9:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Someone ask Doc Rivers if James Harden is a championship point guard. – 9:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is a sad way to go out for the Sixers. …Doc Rivers has been eliminated in the first or second round in his last nine playoff appearances. – 9:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Doc Rivers desperately imploring his team to “fight for this” might be the most revealing mic’d up segment we’ve seen all season – 9:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers saw a 1:15 of Paul Reed to start this 4th quarter and said “get him out of here”. Joel Embiid is back in. Philly down 80-63 with 10:43 left to save the season. #Sixers9:08 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Doc Rivers last game as the 76ers head coach, huh? – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What is the over/under on time of day tomorrow that Philly puts out the presser that they’ve “mutually parted ways with Doc Rivers”? – 8:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Bam Adebayo with a steal and a slam on the other end. The Heat have opened up a 68-52 lead with 4:56 to go in the 3rd to force another Doc Rivers timeout. This…hasn’t looked good at all. #Sixers8:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler has begun to wake up. He’s up to 14 points and the Heat have a 58-50 lead with 9:23 left in the 3rd. Timeout Doc Rivers and out come the boos. #Sixers8:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers has commended Furkan Korkmaz’ continued work and readiness throughout these playoffs.
With Green out, Korkmaz is checking in to start Q2, with big opportunity on the table. Out there now:
Maxey / Milton / Korkmaz / Niang / Embiid – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s health status: “Joel’s good — as good as he can be with all the stuff that’s going on with him. He’s good. He’s able to play. We’re thankful [for] that. He’s gonna give us what he can give us, and we’re thankful for that.” – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on guard Tyrese Maxey needing to bounce back from a difficult Game 5 vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/SqpiURTVD95:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says he won’t evaluate James Harden’s play for them right now. That will come when the season ends. #Sixers5:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid is “as good as can be” health-wise #Sixers5:19 PM

“When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year – the same thing. If that’s how anyone feels, write it. I’m gonna feel secure about it. “It is [a results-based business], but you don’t do it every year. Every time you’re wrong, should you lose your job? No. So, it’s the same thing, alright? Listen, if you believe it, then go with it. I knew what I did this year and I feel very good about it.” -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022
Kyle Neubeck: Checked in on rumor regarding Morey looking to replace Rivers with D’Antoni. Was shot down instantly by multiple team sources, who noted the job Rivers has done this year in strange circumstances in addition to Embiid’s leap under Doc’s watch -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 14, 2022

