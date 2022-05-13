Doc Rivers safe

Tim Bontemps: Daryl Morey says Doc Rivers will be back as coach next season.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers to stay on the bench
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 3:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers to stay on the bench
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 3:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Doc Rivers teams have hit the under in regular season win totals in 15 of his 23 seasons. pic.twitter.com/TFmOP84eoN – 2:59 PM
Doc Rivers teams have hit the under in regular season win totals in 15 of his 23 seasons. pic.twitter.com/TFmOP84eoN – 2:59 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why the team wasn’t able to get past the second round in the last two seasons with Daryl Morey running the basketball end and him coaching: pic.twitter.com/VU2uO2s5wN – 2:52 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why the team wasn’t able to get past the second round in the last two seasons with Daryl Morey running the basketball end and him coaching: pic.twitter.com/VU2uO2s5wN – 2:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Daryl Morey thinks Doc Rivers has done a terrific job of with his mix of veterans and young guys.
(I Suppose that could have been construed as an endorsement of the rotations we saw…) – 2:50 PM
Daryl Morey thinks Doc Rivers has done a terrific job of with his mix of veterans and young guys.
(I Suppose that could have been construed as an endorsement of the rotations we saw…) – 2:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Danny Green (@Danny Green):
“What I love about Danny is he’s played for one thousand years and he still has this zest… and loves it every day.” – 2:48 PM
Doc Rivers on Danny Green (@Danny Green):
“What I love about Danny is he’s played for one thousand years and he still has this zest… and loves it every day.” – 2:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers praises Danny Green’s commitment to the game and the team, even after all these years in the league. Echoes what Green said that his injury really impacted the team in last night’s game. – 2:47 PM
Doc Rivers praises Danny Green’s commitment to the game and the team, even after all these years in the league. Echoes what Green said that his injury really impacted the team in last night’s game. – 2:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers both say Matisse Thybulle understands where he must improve.
Morey says him and Rivers were talking about it being tough for “extreme one-way players” to play in the postseason. Rivers confident Thybulle will do the work needed. – 2:47 PM
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers both say Matisse Thybulle understands where he must improve.
Morey says him and Rivers were talking about it being tough for “extreme one-way players” to play in the postseason. Rivers confident Thybulle will do the work needed. – 2:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
When asked about the team’s young players, Doc Rivers says Jaden Springer has a chance to be an elite defensive player, and that Charles Bassey has a chance to have a huge summer. Said Bassey needs to have that, and that the team will push him to do that. – 2:47 PM
When asked about the team’s young players, Doc Rivers says Jaden Springer has a chance to be an elite defensive player, and that Charles Bassey has a chance to have a huge summer. Said Bassey needs to have that, and that the team will push him to do that. – 2:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says rookie guard Jaden Springer ‘has a chance to be an elite defensive player.’ – 2:46 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says rookie guard Jaden Springer ‘has a chance to be an elite defensive player.’ – 2:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey on head coach Doc Rivers: ‘I think he’s a great coach.’ – 2:45 PM
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey on head coach Doc Rivers: ‘I think he’s a great coach.’ – 2:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Doc Rivers didn’t deserve to be fired, and he won’t be. That doesn’t always happen in the NBA theathletic.com/3301606/2022/0… – 2:41 PM
Doc Rivers didn’t deserve to be fired, and he won’t be. That doesn’t always happen in the NBA theathletic.com/3301606/2022/0… – 2:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says Doc Rivers is a great coach, when asked why Rivers will be back, and is excited to see where the journey all three of them are on will take them. – 2:41 PM
Daryl Morey says Doc Rivers is a great coach, when asked why Rivers will be back, and is excited to see where the journey all three of them are on will take them. – 2:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Daryl Morey says he’s excited for Doc Rivers and his staff to have a full off season to try to ‘unlock’ James Harden. Confirm the plan is to have him back. – 2:37 PM
Daryl Morey says he’s excited for Doc Rivers and his staff to have a full off season to try to ‘unlock’ James Harden. Confirm the plan is to have him back. – 2:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey tried to meet with him today to go over what skill development he should work on next week. “I refused to meet with him today because I think he should be taking more off than a week.” – 2:35 PM
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey tried to meet with him today to go over what skill development he should work on next week. “I refused to meet with him today because I think he should be taking more off than a week.” – 2:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
More Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey and his work ethic:
“Max (@Tyrese Maxey) wanted to meet today about his plans for next week. I refused to meet with him today, because I think he should take more time off than a week.” – 2:34 PM
More Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey and his work ethic:
“Max (@Tyrese Maxey) wanted to meet today about his plans for next week. I refused to meet with him today, because I think he should take more time off than a week.” – 2:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
After calling him a “special kid” after the season he had, Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey called him at 1 am after the game last night. Had to stop talking about it after getting a little choked up. – 2:32 PM
After calling him a “special kid” after the season he had, Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey called him at 1 am after the game last night. Had to stop talking about it after getting a little choked up. – 2:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he feels awful for Joel Embiid getting unlucky with these freak injuries to his shooting thumb and face during the playoffs. – 2:31 PM
Doc Rivers says he feels awful for Joel Embiid getting unlucky with these freak injuries to his shooting thumb and face during the playoffs. – 2:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers, at exit interviews, was emotional talking about the person @Tyrese Maxey is, and is becoming.
Rivers says his phone rang at 1am last night after the loss – and it was Tyrese calling. – 2:31 PM
Doc Rivers, at exit interviews, was emotional talking about the person @Tyrese Maxey is, and is becoming.
Rivers says his phone rang at 1am last night after the loss – and it was Tyrese calling. – 2:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says his phone rang at 1 a.m. after Game 6 and it was Tyrese Maxey. Has to stop talking to prevent the tears. – 2:31 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says his phone rang at 1 a.m. after Game 6 and it was Tyrese Maxey. Has to stop talking to prevent the tears. – 2:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers shares that he got a phone call from Tyrese Maxey at 1 a.m. last night. Calls him a “special kid.” – 2:30 PM
Doc Rivers shares that he got a phone call from Tyrese Maxey at 1 a.m. last night. Calls him a “special kid.” – 2:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey assures that Doc Rivers will be back next season. – 2:30 PM
Daryl Morey assures that Doc Rivers will be back next season. – 2:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Daryl Morey assures Philly that Doc Rivers will be back next season. Such an awkward question asked of him with Doc sitting next to him. – 2:29 PM
Daryl Morey assures Philly that Doc Rivers will be back next season. Such an awkward question asked of him with Doc sitting next to him. – 2:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey asked whether he can say that Doc Rivers will be back next year: “Yes.” – 2:29 PM
Daryl Morey asked whether he can say that Doc Rivers will be back next year: “Yes.” – 2:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey, asked if Doc Rivers will be back next year: ‘Yes.’ – 2:29 PM
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey, asked if Doc Rivers will be back next year: ‘Yes.’ – 2:29 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey was asked if Doc Rivers will be back next season
His response: “Yes” #Sixers – 2:29 PM
Daryl Morey was asked if Doc Rivers will be back next season
His response: “Yes” #Sixers – 2:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey was asked whether he can guarantee that Doc Rivers will be back next season: “Yes.” – 2:29 PM
Daryl Morey was asked whether he can guarantee that Doc Rivers will be back next season: “Yes.” – 2:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘There’s weaknesses, clearly, that we have to improve.’ – 2:24 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘There’s weaknesses, clearly, that we have to improve.’ – 2:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the chase for a championship is the best part of the job. “I know how that feels, and I want to feel it again.” – 2:24 PM
Doc Rivers says the chase for a championship is the best part of the job. “I know how that feels, and I want to feel it again.” – 2:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey: The team’s goal is a championship and we’re not afraid to talk about it.
Doc Rivers: “Our goals haven’t changed at all.” – 2:22 PM
Daryl Morey: The team’s goal is a championship and we’re not afraid to talk about it.
Doc Rivers: “Our goals haven’t changed at all.” – 2:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dary Morey: “We’re excited about what we can build from here. … We’re gonna figure this out, but we feel like there’s a lot to build on.” Says that’s on him, Elton Brand and Doc Rivers to figure out. – 2:20 PM
Dary Morey: “We’re excited about what we can build from here. … We’re gonna figure this out, but we feel like there’s a lot to build on.” Says that’s on him, Elton Brand and Doc Rivers to figure out. – 2:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My honest, tweet-length opinion on Doc Rivers:
He has a lot of positive traits as a coach. The 2008 title wasn’t strictly an accident or byproduct of the talent. But he’s stubborn as hell and his X’s and O’s haven’t evolved in years. The Lakers desperately need an innovator. – 2:19 PM
My honest, tweet-length opinion on Doc Rivers:
He has a lot of positive traits as a coach. The 2008 title wasn’t strictly an accident or byproduct of the talent. But he’s stubborn as hell and his X’s and O’s haven’t evolved in years. The Lakers desperately need an innovator. – 2:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers are about to speak to the media. – 2:14 PM
#Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers are about to speak to the media. – 2:14 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
If the Lakers really decide to build around Russell Westbrook and hire Doc Rivers, they could become the first NBA team to blow a 4-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/hPBlgI75Mz – 1:15 PM
If the Lakers really decide to build around Russell Westbrook and hire Doc Rivers, they could become the first NBA team to blow a 4-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/hPBlgI75Mz – 1:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doc Rivers is particularly prickly with the media this playoffs – 4:55 AM
Doc Rivers is particularly prickly with the media this playoffs – 4:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• James Harden’s no-show
• Doc Rivers
• What’s next for Philly?
• Cant stand the Heat, get out the kitchen
• Jimmy delivers yet again
• Luka/Mavs force Game 7
• Most wholesome Tribal Council ever
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=lN_414… – 12:14 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• James Harden’s no-show
• Doc Rivers
• What’s next for Philly?
• Cant stand the Heat, get out the kitchen
• Jimmy delivers yet again
• Luka/Mavs force Game 7
• Most wholesome Tribal Council ever
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=lN_414… – 12:14 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on his job security: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing… – 11:38 PM
Doc Rivers on his job security: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing… – 11:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his relationship with Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/R2hmkrEn77 – 11:07 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his relationship with Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/R2hmkrEn77 – 11:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.”
Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/AisZhcfnC2 – 10:27 PM
James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.”
Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/AisZhcfnC2 – 10:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Has any coach in sports history received more goodwill off winning one title than Doc Rivers?
I’m pretty sure Tim Floyd would have won a title with the 2008 Celtics. – 10:03 PM
Has any coach in sports history received more goodwill off winning one title than Doc Rivers?
I’m pretty sure Tim Floyd would have won a title with the 2008 Celtics. – 10:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “Winning is hard … there’s going to be just one winner.” Said he’s really proud of his team’s fight throughout the season. Said they need to keep building this thing. “We’re not going to tear it apart.” – 9:58 PM
Doc Rivers: “Winning is hard … there’s going to be just one winner.” Said he’s really proud of his team’s fight throughout the season. Said they need to keep building this thing. “We’re not going to tear it apart.” – 9:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were not good enough to beat Miami.”
Rivers has repeatedly said that they need to improve the roster. – 9:58 PM
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were not good enough to beat Miami.”
Rivers has repeatedly said that they need to improve the roster. – 9:58 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I came to the conclusion we weren’t good enough to beat the #Heat.’ – 9:57 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I came to the conclusion we weren’t good enough to beat the #Heat.’ – 9:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami” – 9:57 PM
Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami” – 9:57 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Doc Rivers: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it. I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/7hF5hRStlE – 9:55 PM
Doc Rivers: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it. I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/7hF5hRStlE – 9:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers was asked on several occasions about James Harden’s season and performance tonight, and repeatedly said he wasn’t going to make this a referendum on Harden’s play. “We win and lose as a team.” – 9:55 PM
Doc Rivers was asked on several occasions about James Harden’s season and performance tonight, and repeatedly said he wasn’t going to make this a referendum on Harden’s play. “We win and lose as a team.” – 9:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think about job security. Says he worked his butt off and thinks he “did a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it”. – 9:53 PM
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think about job security. Says he worked his butt off and thinks he “did a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it”. – 9:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers defends the job he did this year: pic.twitter.com/cY3MbNsP2r – 9:53 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers defends the job he did this year: pic.twitter.com/cY3MbNsP2r – 9:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We had a lot of distractions this year. … No one thought we would be where we were without our second-best player all year.’ – 9:51 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We had a lot of distractions this year. … No one thought we would be where we were without our second-best player all year.’ – 9:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Listen, I don’t want to make this a referendum on James.’ – 9:50 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Listen, I don’t want to make this a referendum on James.’ – 9:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Doc Rivers told reporters the Donald Sterling fiasco is responsible for tonight’s loss… – 9:50 PM
Doc Rivers told reporters the Donald Sterling fiasco is responsible for tonight’s loss… – 9:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the disappointing Game 6 loss to the #Heat: pic.twitter.com/LNyGA777DA – 9:49 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the disappointing Game 6 loss to the #Heat: pic.twitter.com/LNyGA777DA – 9:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“Never got any offensive rhythm throughout the game…. Turnovers and sloppy play just killed us all game. Didn’t like how we played last game and didn’t like how we played tonight” – Doc Rivers on tonight’s loss #Sixers – 9:48 PM
“Never got any offensive rhythm throughout the game…. Turnovers and sloppy play just killed us all game. Didn’t like how we played last game and didn’t like how we played tonight” – Doc Rivers on tonight’s loss #Sixers – 9:48 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Could Doc Rivers be headed to the Lakers after this? Seems like a smart move for all parties. – 9:32 PM
Could Doc Rivers be headed to the Lakers after this? Seems like a smart move for all parties. – 9:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Someone ask Doc Rivers if James Harden is a championship point guard. – 9:31 PM
Someone ask Doc Rivers if James Harden is a championship point guard. – 9:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is a sad way to go out for the Sixers. …Doc Rivers has been eliminated in the first or second round in his last nine playoff appearances. – 9:21 PM
This is a sad way to go out for the Sixers. …Doc Rivers has been eliminated in the first or second round in his last nine playoff appearances. – 9:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Doc Rivers desperately imploring his team to “fight for this” might be the most revealing mic’d up segment we’ve seen all season – 9:15 PM
Doc Rivers desperately imploring his team to “fight for this” might be the most revealing mic’d up segment we’ve seen all season – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What is the over/under on time of day tomorrow that Philly puts out the presser that they’ve “mutually parted ways with Doc Rivers”? – 8:47 PM
What is the over/under on time of day tomorrow that Philly puts out the presser that they’ve “mutually parted ways with Doc Rivers”? – 8:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers has commended Furkan Korkmaz’ continued work and readiness throughout these playoffs.
With Green out, Korkmaz is checking in to start Q2, with big opportunity on the table. Out there now:
Maxey / Milton / Korkmaz / Niang / Embiid – 7:46 PM
Doc Rivers has commended Furkan Korkmaz’ continued work and readiness throughout these playoffs.
With Green out, Korkmaz is checking in to start Q2, with big opportunity on the table. Out there now:
Maxey / Milton / Korkmaz / Niang / Embiid – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s health status: “Joel’s good — as good as he can be with all the stuff that’s going on with him. He’s good. He’s able to play. We’re thankful [for] that. He’s gonna give us what he can give us, and we’re thankful for that.” – 6:02 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s health status: “Joel’s good — as good as he can be with all the stuff that’s going on with him. He’s good. He’s able to play. We’re thankful [for] that. He’s gonna give us what he can give us, and we’re thankful for that.” – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on guard Tyrese Maxey needing to bounce back from a difficult Game 5 vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/SqpiURTVD9 – 5:21 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on guard Tyrese Maxey needing to bounce back from a difficult Game 5 vs #Heat: pic.twitter.com/SqpiURTVD9 – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid is “as good as can be” health-wise #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid is “as good as can be” health-wise #Sixers – 5:19 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: Morey on why he assures that Rivers will be back: “I just think he’s a great coach and I love working with him.” Morey added that he think he, Elton Brand and Doc make a good team and they will see where the journey takes them.” -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / May 13, 2022
Gina Mizell: Doc Rivers on his job security: “I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing… -via Twitter / May 13, 2022
“When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year – the same thing. If that’s how anyone feels, write it. I’m gonna feel secure about it. “It is [a results-based business], but you don’t do it every year. Every time you’re wrong, should you lose your job? No. So, it’s the same thing, alright? Listen, if you believe it, then go with it. I knew what I did this year and I feel very good about it.” -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.