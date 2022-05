Dwyane Wade: You can't mention basketball without mentioning me

You’re also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, it was a disappointing end to the season in a first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In your estimation, what do you feel like went wrong with this season? I don’t want to say something went ‘wrong’. I think that teams with All-Stars and good players, everyone comes in with the idea that ‘they have to win a championship, they have to win a championship’; and that’s one of the most unrealistic goals: for everyone to win a championship. It’s not everyone’s time, at all times. This is a team that’s still trying to learn how to win together. Still trying to learn how to win in this league. It’s very hard to win in this league. It just doesn’t happen because you’re a great player, or a great young player, or having multiple players who are great. It’s nothing different than this team learning how to win. -via complex.com / May 13, 2022