Dwyane Wade: You can't mention basketball without mentioning me

In the midst of being busy with his post-retirement endeavors, we caught up with Dwyane to chat about a variety of things, one of which included, his perspective on where he ranks all-time amongst NBA shooting guards. “If I ever really cared about the praise of man, to get me through or make me feel good about my career, it never would’ve been what it was. History speaks for itself. I’m in history,” Wade says. “You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me, you can’t talk about being a champion without mentioning me. I did my part and I let my resume speak for itself.
Source: Pierce Simpson @ complex.com
Source: Pierce Simpson @ complex.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
Man, the EJ Johnson segment of #TheyCallMeMagic really filled my heart. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
@Magic Johnson @Dwyane Wade – 2:07 PM
Man, the EJ Johnson segment of #TheyCallMeMagic really filled my heart. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
@Magic Johnson @Dwyane Wade – 2:07 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
WOW X BRUCE LEE COLLABORATION. Let’s set off on a Kung Fu Philosophy Adventure. Now available on https://t.co/qy61S0ZPl7 #linkinbio pic.twitter.com/rIpZZLcMIQ – 1:14 PM
WOW X BRUCE LEE COLLABORATION. Let’s set off on a Kung Fu Philosophy Adventure. Now available on https://t.co/qy61S0ZPl7 #linkinbio pic.twitter.com/rIpZZLcMIQ – 1:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dwyane Wade, without one of his knees, aged better than James Harden.
Glad we can put that dumb debate to rest. – 1:01 PM
Dwyane Wade, without one of his knees, aged better than James Harden.
Glad we can put that dumb debate to rest. – 1:01 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
I’m partnering up with @BudweiserUSA to drop my #BudverseLegends @Dwyane Wade x Budweiser Zero Edition on Tuesday (5/24)
This drop is going to be legendary and you’ll get unparalleled access to yours truly. Sneak peek to the NFT artwork in my #NewPFP pic.twitter.com/m2dbvm1OCr – 10:00 AM
I’m partnering up with @BudweiserUSA to drop my #BudverseLegends @Dwyane Wade x Budweiser Zero Edition on Tuesday (5/24)
This drop is going to be legendary and you’ll get unparalleled access to yours truly. Sneak peek to the NFT artwork in my #NewPFP pic.twitter.com/m2dbvm1OCr – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Was there a particular point in your playing career where you mapped out the vision for when you retired? Dwyane Wade: I think that plan is ever-evolving. The first time the idea ever came to me [about post-playing career plans] was when I got my first major injury in the NBA. I dislocated my shoulder and tore my rotator cuff; and that’s the first time I realized ‘oh man, I may not come back to the same player that I was’. So that was the moment I started to get my ducks in a row, when it came to matters off the court, if my career ends early. So I started having those thoughts at a young age. Along the way, myself and my team continue to challenge ourselves to do more and build more. -via complex.com / May 13, 2022
You’re also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, it was a disappointing end to the season in a first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In your estimation, what do you feel like went wrong with this season? I don’t want to say something went ‘wrong’. I think that teams with All-Stars and good players, everyone comes in with the idea that ‘they have to win a championship, they have to win a championship’; and that’s one of the most unrealistic goals: for everyone to win a championship. It’s not everyone’s time, at all times. This is a team that’s still trying to learn how to win together. Still trying to learn how to win in this league. It’s very hard to win in this league. It just doesn’t happen because you’re a great player, or a great young player, or having multiple players who are great. It’s nothing different than this team learning how to win. -via complex.com / May 13, 2022
Dwyane Wade: Y’all wanna settle this at AllStar weekend in Utah next year? 💰 -via Twitter @DwyaneWade / May 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.