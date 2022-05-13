Luka Doncic: 'I like when people trash talk to me'

“I like when people trash talk to me,” Doncic said postgame. “It gets me going. It’s fun. It’s basketball, there’s going to be a lot of trash talking. I like it, it’s fun for me. It’s competitive basketball and I like it. It’s fun for me.”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It was not Luka’s best shooting night (He left plenty of pts out there w/11-26 FG & 9-14 FT). But this was the best playoff game of the 21 he’s played in his career. He scored (with much less settling). He rebounded. He assisted. He guarded (4 steals). Can’t ask for more. – 2:59 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on his response to Game 5 criticism: “I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going.”
Maybe a heads up for Devin Booker on Sunday.
On what might’ve been the real ‘Luka Special’: Doncic does it all in Mavs’ Game 6 win overs Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:23 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns experience the Luka special, Mavericks rout Suns to force Game 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/sun… – 2:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The real ‘Luka Special’: Doncic does it all in Mavs’ Game 6 win overs Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That was a most extraordinary performance. I dare say one if the best defensive games I’ve ever seen the Mavericks play. 16 steals. 4 each from Luka and Ntilikina of the 22 forced TO. PHX season low 86 pts (2nd time w/season low in series, and playoff low 39.7% FG – 1:23 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Luka Doncic, Mavs dominant in Game 6 win vs. Suns. Can they buck the home trend in Game 7? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:18 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight: 33/11/8/4
Book + CP tonight: 32/10/7/3 pic.twitter.com/fCDuHwO29g – 12:40 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reggie Bullock on Luka Doncic vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul: “I laugh when he gets that. … Not letting people talk junk to our superstar.” – 12:35 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka postgame said that, during the game, Boban Marjanovic told him that he hoped Deandre Ayton’s elbow is OK after it rammed into Luka’s hard head. – 12:34 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said he didn’t get an good explanation for the foul call when Deandre Ayton elbowed him, but he did hear from Boban on the bench:
“He said ‘I hope Ayton’s elbow is good’ because you have a big head.” – 12:31 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on taking the elbow to the head from Ayton: “It’s good that I have a big head, a hard head.” – 12:31 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic: “I like it when people trash-talk to me. It gets me going. It’s fun.” – 12:28 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
I can’t imagine Dallas beating the Suns at home, but if Luka plays like he did tonight, Phoenix is in trouble. – 12:17 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• James Harden’s no-show
• Doc Rivers
• What’s next for Philly?
• Cant stand the Heat, get out the kitchen
• Jimmy delivers yet again
• Luka/Mavs force Game 7
• Most wholesome Tribal Council ever
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=lN_414… – 12:14 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs who held Phoenix to their previous season low (reg season or playoffs) of 94 in Game 3, hold them to 86 tonight and it’s a blowout Game 6 win to force a game 7. Final Mavs 113 Suns 86. Luka leads the way with 33 pts, 11 rebs, 8 assts, and 4 stls. – 12:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the playoffs
2020: 31/10/9 per game
2021: 36/8/10 per game
2022: 31/10/7 per game
Generational. pic.twitter.com/AYbsMUV4Yw – 12:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DAL 113, PHX 86
Ayton: 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 10-16 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 6-17 FG, 8 TO
Paul: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-7 FG, 5 TO
Doncic: 33-11-8-4, 11-26 FG
DAL: 16-39 3P; PHX: 6-18 3P – 12:08 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: #Mavs 113, Suns 86. Luka had 33-11-8 and 4 steals, Reggie had 19-7, Jalen scored 18 pts, Spencer scored 15 pts and was 5-of-7 on 3s. The best-of-seven series is tied at 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday in Phoenix. – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
33 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
4 STL
1 TOV
The Luka Special. pic.twitter.com/bfc15YGOt8 – 12:00 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I know it’s a regular season award. But if the Mavs toss the Suns from the playoffs. Monty Williams should hand Jason Kidd the Coach of the Year trophy. He might take Luka and a bunch of 2nd rounders to the playoffs. One of the best coaching performances in years. – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Luka Doncic has scored 30 or more points in 13 of his 22 playoff games. – 11:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic took the ball from Chris Paul on one end and then backed him down for a bucket on the other. Get ready for Game 7. – 11:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is 2 assists from his first triple-double this postseason. – 11:53 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock have been unreal on both ends. The former’s screening and cutting is how Luka gets all these driving lanes against a team who knows exactly what’s coming. The latter’s ball pressure is how the Suns are playing so “out of character” – 11:52 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
great, now luka is gonna be arguing every call and wanting challenges
oh wait – 11:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That 5th foul call on Luka Doncic has been overturned. No foul, jump ball – 11:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Five fouls on Doncic on Booker drive.
Kidd challenging call. 10:02 left in game.
Huge challenge here.
#Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 11:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
If the challenge isn’t successful, that will be Doncic’s 5th foul. – 11:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic gets his fifth-foul coaches challenge wish this time. – 11:43 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs outscore Phoenix 34-27 in 3rd despite Finney-Smith at 7:33, Luka at 4:01, and Kleber at 2:35 picking up 4th fouls. Mavs up 94-72 after 3. – 11:40 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs up 94-72 after the third quarter. Luka has 28-7-7, Jalen has 18 pts, Reggie 16, Spencer 12. – 11:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs went plus-3 in 4 mins without Luka Doncic to close Q3 and extended their lead to 94-72 entering the fourth.
Idk what I expected from this game, but it wasn’t this. – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 94, PHX 72
Ayton: 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 10-14 FG
Booker: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 2-4 FG
Doncic: 28-7-7-3, 9-21 FG – 11:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams waiting to be told results of review on Ayton dunk.
Luka Doncic with four fouls.
Deandre Ayton hit with tech for taunting after dunk.
Then Chris Paul and Williams talk.
#Suns down 17 late in 3rd. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/bx24VPuqEA – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 17 with the Mavs in foul trouble and Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith sitting. Gotta close the quarter strong to have any sort of prayer here – 11:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Four fouls on Finney-Smith, Doncic and Kleber. They are all out of the game. This is the Suns’ window. – 11:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
So it’s a defensive foul on Luka Doncic and a technical foul on Deandre Ayton but they’re reviewing it for a flagrant because. how does that make sense? – 11:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. In MMA, that’s a great move. But in the NBA, especially when it happens to your superstar, it’s a truly unfortunate moment. Seemed totally inadvertent. But still. Ayton’s left elbow clocked Doncic pretty good. – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton dunks over Doncic.
Foul called on Doncic.
Ayton called for technical foul for follow through on dunk.
Play being reviewed for possible flagrant. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns #Mavs – 11:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dude elbows Luka rotating over and acts like he just pulled off the poster of the year – 11:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton dunks over Luka Doncic and stares him down, but he caught him in the face with an elbow. Got hit with a tech and the officials will review it. Call on the floor was a defensive foul on Doncic, but I don’t think that will stand – 11:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic is capable of eliminating the Suns on his own He’s on a different level right now. #dALLasIN – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Four fouls on Crowder trying to guard Luka full court.
Stays in.
Luka gets by him to the rim for the two-handed dunk.
Timeout #Suns. Down 77-57 with 5:10 left in 3rd. – 11:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I believe Luka Doncic’s left leg feels OK, based on his two dunks in the last few minutes. He made sure to let the Suns’ bench hear about the last one. – 11:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder picks up his 4th foul with 5:18 to go in the 3rd quarter. Luka Doncic dunk puts the Mavs back up 20. No way around it, Suns are getting punked tonight – 11:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic picks up his 3rd foul with the shoulder check on Devin Booker – 11:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
At one point early in this game, Luka was 2-of-5 from the free-throw line. He’s hit six in a row since. – 11:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Friendly fire between Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, who were both slow to get up from a collision.
Looked like Luka was rolling out his right ankle as “Booker sucks” chants started. – 11:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka went down pretty hard there and it bears watching how he moves for the next few minutes. Mavericks’ lead up to 64-48. – 11:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
espn studio stiffs failing to see why Paul & Booker have 13 points (how many turnovers?) between them!! Defense of Bullick & Finney-Smith allows Luka to pay strict attention to scoring and passing… – 10:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Was 41-39 Mavs with 6:27 left in 2Q, and then went on a 19-6 run to close the half. Bullock had 8 in that run and Luka with 7. Mavs up 60-45 at half. Unfortunately, Finney-Smith did pick up his 3rd foul with 1.6 left in the half. – 10:54 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Year 4 Luka.
Year 4 LeBron.
NBA Finals run.
It’s still on the table. pic.twitter.com/lTAr3i6Y29 – 10:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No, that’s not Doncic with one of his pups, but cute nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/c71w6n6wpj – 10:53 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Luka Doncic (3) and Davis Bertans (2) have five of Dallas’ eight steals in the first half. Suns haven’t tallied a steal yet. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 60, PHX 45
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-7 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3-7 FG
Crowder: 7 Pts, 2-4 FG
Doncic: 18-6-4-3, 6-16 FG – 10:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs have opened up at the end of the first half. They lead 60-45 at the break. Luka with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. – 10:44 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Damn, that got away from the Suns in a hurry. 5 of those points came off Luka assists on inbounds passes. – 10:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Why doesn’t anyone complain about all the taunting Luka Doncic does but when Ja Morant does the same it’s “too much?” – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs up 11 after Doncic 3.
Ayton answer. #Suns down nine.
#NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges pull up miss.
#Suns need those to drop because he’s getting to that spot off dribble.
#Mavs up six as Doncic completes 3-point play. – 10:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker said something that made Doncic smile. Maybe he said “Luka special?” – 10:33 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Like that Luka made up for the lazy three with good hustle and play immediately after on defense – 10:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Not sure when Luka Doncic rolled his eyes harder today — this morning when asked about Devin Booker’s “Luka Special” jab or after missing 3 of his first 6 FTs. – 10:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is 3-of-6 from FT line. Mavericks are up 42-39. Hope giving away these free points doesn’t come back to bite them. – 10:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has checked back in at his usual Q2 rotation, 7:01 left in the half. – 10:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is off the bike and on the outer edge of Mavs’ timeout huddle. – 10:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic riding a stationary bike to hopefully keep his thigh loose. pic.twitter.com/MDgfbzUsPr – 10:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic, who appeared to be dealing with some type of quad issue, just walked to the locker room with Mavs athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun. If it were a serious concern, director of player health and performance Casey Smith probably would have joined Doncic. – 10:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Suns 28-25 at the end of Q1. Luka Doncic at 11 points … on 11 FG attempts. – 10:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has a game-high 11 points, but he’s fighting his shot a bit. Two-of-four on free-throws and 1-of-4 on 3-pointers. – 10:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 28, PHX 25
Booker: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Crowder: 7 Pts, 2-3 FG
Doncic: 11 Pts, 4-11 FG – 10:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie joins the party with a 3-pointer late in the first quarter, after which the Mavericks lead 28-25. Luka with 11 points. – 10:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic put a sleeve over his left leg and winced during that free-throw stoppage. pic.twitter.com/ew8ZNgA7iB – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo jump hook over Luka.
Two dribble, turn, shot.
Sometimes, it really is that simple as he kept his hand in the air while running back down the court. #Suns down one. – 10:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic pulled a black sleeve over his left hamstring/quad muscle while Dwight Powell shot free throws. – 10:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 12-11 early as both teams have dodged any early thrusts by the other side. Luka 1-of-5 so far, 0-of-2 from 3-range. He’s now 5-of-27 over the last four games and five minutes from distance. – 9:56 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Not a great start from Luka, missed a couple he normally makes and the settled for a couple … but score is still close and he could go off starting with the next attempt. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic is 1-for-5 to start. Missed an open 3 and a couple shots in the paint. Not the best coverage of 3-point shooters so far from the Suns’ perspective, but Dallas is 1-for-5 from deep – 9:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mavs game ops play Slovenian music when Luka Doncic comes out to warm up, and a couple of ‘em are bangers pic.twitter.com/dNfszdr38a – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hate to name drop, but if you insist: Bubba Watson seemed to enjoy watching Doncic warm up. pic.twitter.com/GhJ5m6QBDr – 8:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka after shootaround: “It’s actually funny because I think they’re letting me go to the stepback, so it feels easy. Normally when I do the stepback, it’s hard. I put more, like, effort in, so I got to go back to that…I’ve got to get down with my legs.”
Luka stepbacking now: pic.twitter.com/aBm3DMRuSV – 8:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Can’t wait for 8:30? Here’s a little appetizer for Game 6 tonight at AAC with thought from Luka Doncic on the pressure and the fun of a potential elimination game.
mavs.com/midday-game-6-… – 6:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic was relaxed and conversational during his media availability this morning. I thought he said some interesting things, especially … pic.twitter.com/4sjvn75CBU – 3:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic notes Phoenix #Suns looking at Dallas #Mavericks bench late in Game 5 loss (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Booker distant 4th #NBA MVP voting https://t.co/xeZ1BVe8PJ
#Suns look to end chippy series in Game 6 https://t.co/8Fay5Xmh1m
‘The Luka special’: Devin Booker https://t.co/M4fv7NBdex
‘Everybody acts tough when they up’: Luka Doncic https://t.co/Id6iYPTwAu pic.twitter.com/t7WuYqBQCq – 1:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic Q&A: Trash talk vs. Suns, MVP voting, Mavs’ keys to win Game 6 and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The full Luka Doncic Q&A this morning:
Trash talk vs. Suns, MVP voting, Mavs’ keys to win Game 6 and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a series full with tension vs. the Suns, who’s the Mavs’ best trash talker?
In a series full with tension vs. the Suns, who’s the Mavs’ best trash talker?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic talked about the “butterflies in the stomach” before a potential elimination game. “I like that feeling,” he said. He has averaged 42 points, 8 rebounds and 12.5 assists in two elimination games, but Mavs lost both to Clippers. – 12:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Mavs’ film session after Game 5 blowout: “You have to watch when you do good stuff — and when you do bad stuff. I think the bad stuff is even more important. We watched mostly the bad part because it was mostly bad parts. … In the playoffs it’s how you respond.” – 12:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic on following:
Devin Booker’s “Luka Special” line: “Don’t really care.”
Finishing 5th in MVP voting: “I want to win a championship.”
His “everybody acts tough when they up” after Game 5: “When you’re up, everybody is trying to talk.” #Mavs #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/FQ9p37nbeO – 12:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s always intensity.” Luka Doncic on playoff basketball as #Mavs #Suns enter Game 6 in #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/ndF9C8YqlH – 12:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says “I like the feeling, the butterflies you get,” before big games, including potential elimination games. – 11:58 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says that, of course, the Mavs watched tape of Game 5. Even the bad parts. “And there was lot of bad” parts, he says. pic.twitter.com/00BGe0UqF3 – 11:54 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic from halfcourt at #Mavs morning walkthrough. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/WhLCIE3afm – 11:50 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs are booing Luka Doncic at shootaround today … bc he’s too good. pic.twitter.com/Z4nVMM4AMr – 11:46 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Where’s Playoff Luka? Facing elimination, Mavs need Doncic to rekindle postseason magic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:27 AM
Clutch Points: “Boban is the best trash-talker. He said ‘I hope Ayton’s elbow is good cos’ your head is so big.'” 🗣️ Luka Doncic on the refs’ explanation on Deandre Ayton’s technical foul pic.twitter.com/5mwDRALj22 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 13, 2022
His teammate Reggie Bullock was also asked about the verbal ‘jabs’ that Doncic is getting from the Suns’ stars. “I guess it’s jabs,” the 31-year-old small forward, who scored 19 points in Game 6, said. “That he’s a tough player. He’s a great player. I laugh at it when they try to guard him. “They want to try to do the same thing him, bring him up in every pick and roll, but when we get to switch, I know it’s a bucket every time. And I don’t know about the switched with them to get a bucket every time. -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022
“I just know that we’re going to back him up. That’s our teammate He’s going to hold down on the offensive end and give us his best on the defensive end. It’s about a team to be able to take his back and not nobody talk just to our superstar.” -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022
