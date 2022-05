Luka Doncic: 'I like when people trash talk to me'

His teammate Reggie Bullock was also asked about the verbal ‘jabs’ that Doncic is getting from the Suns’ stars. “I guess it’s jabs,” the 31-year-old small forward, who scored 19 points in Game 6, said. “That he’s a tough player. He’s a great player. I laugh at it when they try to guard him . “They want to try to do the same thing him, bring him up in every pick and roll, but when we get to switch, I know it’s a bucket every time. And I don’t know about the switched with them to get a bucket every time. -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022