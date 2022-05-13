Mike D'Antoni the frontrunner for Hornets head coaching job

According to three league sources, the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job is Mike D’Antoni. “I don’t think it’s a done deal or anything, but I know they like the idea of what he can do with LaMelo (Ball) and their running game,” said a source close to the matter. “If D’Antoni can get those guys on his wavelength, that’s going to be an even more fun team to watch.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
In his column this week, @Steve Bulpett cites 3 sources saying Mike D’Antoni is “the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job.”
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Mike D’Antoni’s phone is going to ring in about 3 minutes and 53 seconds. – 9:23 PM
