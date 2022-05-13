Nike not extending signature shoe deal with Kyrie Irving past 2022-23 season?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature basketball shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future have left the company unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Irving has a new edition of his shoe set to debut in the fall, but that is expected to be the final year of a lucrative signature series that he has had with Nike since 2014, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Uncertain about his NBA future, Nike unlikely to extend Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe deal beyond next season, per @Ramona Shelburne and @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/p9b96q93rE – 11:38 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s article about Kyrie Irving, he mentions “uncertainties surrounding his NBA future” including “the Nets’ noncommittal stance on negotiating a long-term contract.”
@Tommy Beer wrote about the Nets’ tough decision when it comes to Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/why-th… – 11:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season: es.pn/3ws7K2V – 11:21 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @DanFeldmanNBA and I talk about all four second round series, Harden/Irving offseason negotiations and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266935… – 11:05 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook:
— Kyrie actually had reason to say he’d be part of Nets’ decisions … but things are still weird in Brooklyn
— D’Antoni in lead for Hornets job (and the Gordon Hayward dilemma Charlotte is facing)
— Kings owner listened to staff on Brown hire
bit.ly/3MbNkBT – 10:44 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
In his column this week, @Steve Bulpett cites 3 sources saying Mike D’Antoni is “the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job.”
Some on Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets plus the @Sacramento Kings here:
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 10:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Sean Marks didn’t say anything definitive about Kyrie Irving’s future yesterday. That isn’t surprising. Marks didn’t want to repeat mistake he made before 21-22 season. But Marks’s thoughts on Irving’s on-court availability were significant: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 3:08 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Nets offer Kyrie an extension this summer? Why would Phil Jackson want to trade LeBron and keep Westbrook? #MILvsBOS & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant must reinforce Nets’ message to Kyrie Irving about being more available, Jay Williams, Stephen A. Smith say nj.com/nets/2022/05/k… – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Irving, 30, possesses a $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. In July, Irving lashed out on social media about the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 edition of his shoe, calling them “trash” and insisting that “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing” and that “Nike plans to release it without my okay.” -via ESPN / May 13, 2022
