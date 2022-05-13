Otto Porter won't play against Memphis

Otto Porter won't play against Memphis

Connor Letourneau: Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out tonight. Big loss for the Warriors. Has the best net rating for the team this postseason.
Source: Twitter @Con_Chron

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Brown keeping an open mind on adjusting rotation Otto Porter Jr out with more time for Looney, Kuminga and Bjelica – 8:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Otto Porter Jr. being out is huge. Golden State’s offense has been much better with him starting the second half than it is/was with Kuminga and GP2 starting the first halves. He’s shooting 43.8% on 3s in this series. Big floor spacing element missing for GSW. – 8:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 6. – 8:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out tonight. Big loss for the Warriors. Has the best net rating for the team this postseason. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is OUT tonight for Game 6. Unfortunate for the Warriors, as he’s been able to provide a big offensive boost for Golden State off the bench. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 6. Huge blow for Warriors. He’s been a key component of their best lineups this series. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot soreness) will not play tonight in Game 6. – 8:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Brown said that Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight for Game 6. – 8:16 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mike Brown said he’s still unsure if Otto Porter Jr. will play tonight. – 1:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. did a little bit of work during shootaround this morning — some agility work and shooting — but it’s unclear if he will be available for Game 6 tonight, acting heading coach Mike Brown says. – 1:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. tested out his sore foot this morning at shootaround with the Warriors’ medical team, Mike Brown says. Whether he plays in Game 6 will be based on how he feels. – 1:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. went through some court work this morning, per Mike Brown. Remains questionable for Game 6 tonight. – 1:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After exiting Game 5 early, Warriors veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 6 against the Grizzlies on Friday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/12/inj…1:00 PM

