Robert Williams out again for Celtics due to knee soreness

Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is officially out in Game 6 vs. Bucks. The latest on his bone bruise that has sidelined him for last three games masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…6:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams (knee) is OUT again for Game 6 tonight. – 6:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams still has pain and soreness from a bone bruise and that the Celtics “won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent”. – 6:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. – 6:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is out tonight – 6:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT with left knee soreness caused by a small bone bruise.
Says pain is still there. – 6:03 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is OUT again – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams remains out tonight per Ime Udoka – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is OUT for Game 6. – 6:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rob Williams is out. – 6:03 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s the play where Robert Williams got a bone bruise on his knee. Ime Udoka was asked if it was on the play Williams ran into Giannis.
“Yes. Giannis ran into him.” pic.twitter.com/SPIZ38Ca2W12:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is now dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which has left him questionable for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…12:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams remains questionable for Game 6. Udoka said he received a small bone bruise after a Game 3 collision with Giannis that caused the swelling. Scan proved no structural damage but there’s still soreness. #Celtics #Bucks12:05 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Imagining revealed that Robert Williams has a bone bruise. Structurally his knee has fine. The swelling came from the bone bruise, which Ime Udoka said came from the collision with Giannis in Game 3. Williams questionable tonight. – 12:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is still questionable for tonight.
Had some scans done and did show a small bone bruise. But everything structurally is fine.
Bone bruise caused the swelling. – 12:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is still questionable. Knee scan showed everything is structurally good and his swelling has gone down, but he has a small bone bruise he suffered in Game 3 when he ran into Giannis. – 12:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is still questionable. He has a bone bruise from Game 3 per Ime Udoka. – 12:04 PM

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams is still questionable. Swelling is down, but he’s still sore. Udoka said that Williams had a scan and everything structurally is fine, but that Williams has a bone bruise from a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 13, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT tonight with left knee soreness. Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / May 11, 2022

