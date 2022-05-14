Brian Windhorst: 'LeBron James and Jeanie Buss are in a good place right now'

The Lakers just had one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise. It was so disappointing that that the future of LeBron James in Los Angeles has been questioned. At least for now it seems that the four-time NBA champion views the team in a positive light and believes that it can still be very competitive next year. “From what I understand, LeBron and Jeanie are in a good place right now that despite the frustrations of this season LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around, and they can be super competitive,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “He is invested, wants to be there.”
Source: TalkBasket
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum Game 6 vs. Bucks in 2022: 46 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, +22
LeBron James Game 6 vs. Celtics in 2012: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, +21 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Opponents with at least 44 points, same playoff game:
2022: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum
2020: Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray (twice)
2006: Gilbert Arenas and LeBron James
2001: Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal – 10:15 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Tatum legacy game! Feels kinda like LeBron 2012 ECF Game 6 vs in Boston, huge road performance facing elimination after letting a close one get away at home in Game 5. – 10:13 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
TD Garden is going to be rocking on Sunday afternoon. First Game 7 in Boston since the 2018 ECF vs LeBron and the Cavs. – 10:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This Tatum-Giannis duel reminds of LeBron-Pierce in 2008. Extraordinary stuff. – 9:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In 2001, @Matt Babcock participated in the ABCD Camp alongside LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Deron Williams, etc. Kobe Bryant was guest speaker.
He wrote about his experience (including getting dunked on by @LeBron James) and it’s fascinating: basketballnews.com/stories/abcd-c… – 6:29 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Watching Horror Movies all day today! I mean how could you not. It’s Friday The 13th 🤷🏾♂️😁😱 – 5:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s Lakers coach odds, courtesy of @betonline_ag. What jumped out at me isn’t Charles Lee (who they just requested permission to interview) climbing the ranks, but *LeBron* going from a recent 150-1 to 125-1. Does Vegas know something? AK pic.twitter.com/EDzADpO5KH – 11:37 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA pod w/ @Adam Mares
– Heat advance to ECF
– What’s next for the 76ers?
– Mavs-Suns Game 7!
– Luka’s swagger
– Better chance to advance tonight: Warriors or Bucks?
– The LeBron James award for passive aggressiveness
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:46 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss Jeanie Buss’ interview w/@Bill Plaschke, and how she’s clearly trying to fix the Lakers’ bad narrative. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=BEc4U0… – 4:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Jeanie Buss’ @latimes interview. What she said (and didn’t say) about accountability, spending, LeBron, the Rambii, Magic, Phil, Pelinka and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:18 PM
More on this storyline
“Bronny’s number one on my list” | LeBron On Who He Wants To Play With Most -via YouTube / April 16, 2022
As he has made abundantly clear of late, he’ll do everything he can to play with his son, Bronny Jr., when and if he makes the jump to the NBA (in the summer of 2024, at the earliest). Signing one-year deals is a surefire way to avoid any contractual obstacles to that dream scenario. And if he has to take less than max money at some point to make it happen, then so be it. -via The Athletic / April 12, 2022
What piqued Windhorst’s interest, however, is the prospect of LeBron teaming up with Mavs superstar Luka Doncic in the future: “I would say something else though,” Windhorst said. “As part of this answer, LeBron was having fun here to be clear. He wasn’t making a declarative statement. He talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic, and that is something that you should put in your back pocket. “Don’t ever judge LeBron a hundred percent on his words, judge him on his actions. The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago. Luka picked the Jordan brand instead. He, I think, would also love to play with Luka.” -via Clutch Points / April 9, 2022
