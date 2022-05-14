Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

May 14, 2022

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $54,045,140 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $46,032,242 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday May 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 6. Join me and @Danny Leroux for an hour wrapping all tonight’s action duncdon.supportingcast.fm4:00 AM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Early on, Ime Udoka urged the Celtics to become road warriors. When everything went against them, he wanted them to be ready.
They were: theathletic.com/3311750/2022/0…3:31 AM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
I cannot stop watching this move Mike Budenholzer did on the sideline during one Celtics possession. pic.twitter.com/uHGlH1EZs93:24 AM

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
How it started/How it’s going…
Milwaukee Bucks offense
SEASON ECSF VS. BOSTON
Rating 1.14 (3rd) 1.03 (8th/8)
PPG 115.5 (3rd) 100.5 (7th/8)
FG% .468 (12th) .422 (7th/8)
3FG% .366 (5th) .310 (7th/8) – 3:13 AM

