Devin Booker to get in the pool, play Call of Duty to relax before Game 7

Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker on Suns practice today: “The preparation to it, I like coming in here with everybody locked in top to bottom….You can feel the demeanor.” Also said he’ll probably play some Call of Duty or get in the pool today to try and relax before Game 7 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/p2z3W9dtWD
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I like coming in here with everybody locked in top to bottom. From front office looking through the windows, you can feel the demeanor.” Devin Booker heading into Game 7. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/yTsUVMZnYQ – 4:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on what he will do until Game 7: “There are no games on today so that’s always a bummer.”
He’s gonna relax and get some treatment to get ready. Might take a dip in the pool or get in some drops on COD to free his mind for a bit. – 4:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Suns practice today: “The preparation to it, I like coming in here with everybody locked in top to bottom….You can feel the demeanor.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How big is Game 7?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are ready for all-or-nothing in Game 7 and they are expecting the best out of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the rest of the Suns.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Per @nbastats,
Frank Ntilikina has been the primary defender on Devin Booker for a total of 29 possessions in the DAL-PHX series. Booker is 1-of-6 from the floor in 5:31 of matchup mins.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on his response to Game 5 criticism: “I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going.”
Maybe a heads up for Devin Booker on Sunday.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’d rather swept them.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s Devin Booker’s full response when I asked about envisioning playoff scenarios like a Game 7.
@Duane Rankin followed up asking, “But I’m sure you would rather be closing this out though tonight?”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight: 33/11/8/4
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Devin Booker about playing in a potential Game 7: “It’s the greatest two words in sports.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Rough night for the best backcourt in the NBA.
CP: 4 baskets, 5 turnovers
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DAL 113, PHX 86
Ayton: 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 10-16 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 6-17 FG, 8 TO
Paul: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-7 FG, 5 TO
Doncic: 33-11-8-4, 11-26 FG
DAL: 16-39 3P; PHX: 6-18 3P – 12:08 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Five fouls on Doncic on Booker drive.
Kidd challenging call. 10:02 left in game.
Huge challenge here.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 94, PHX 72
Ayton: 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 10-14 FG
Booker: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 2-4 FG
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Michael Dugat @mdug
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Friendly fire between Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, who were both slow to get up from a collision.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 60, PHX 45
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-7 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3-7 FG
Crowder: 7 Pts, 2-4 FG
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No turnovers for either team in the second quarter.
So #Mavs still have none.
#Suns down 41-37 with 7:01 left in half
Devin Booker just noticed former #Mavs guard Devin Harris in the walkway and just said hey to him.
Harris responded. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns – 10:27 PM
No turnovers for either team in the second quarter.
So #Mavs still have none.
#Suns down 41-37 with 7:01 left in half
Devin Booker just noticed former #Mavs guard Devin Harris in the walkway and just said hey to him.
Harris responded. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns – 10:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 28, PHX 25
Booker: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Crowder: 7 Pts, 2-3 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker hockey assist of action with Bridges, who found Ayton on baseline.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When Dallas goes small tonight w/o Powell and puts more pressure on Paul/Booker, this is the Ayton the Suns need.
He actively seeks out screens and then takes two confident dribbles to get within hook shot range.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Booker distant 4th #NBA MVP voting https://t.co/xeZ1BVe8PJ
#Suns look to end chippy series in Game 6 https://t.co/8Fay5Xmh1m
‘The Luka special’: Devin Booker https://t.co/M4fv7NBdex
‘Everybody acts tough when they up’: Luka Doncic https://t.co/Id6iYPTwAu pic.twitter.com/t7WuYqBQCq – 1:32 PM
Recent #Suns stories:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic on following:
Devin Booker’s “Luka Special” line: “Don’t really care.”
Finishing 5th in MVP voting: “I want to win a championship.”
His “everybody acts tough when they up” after Game 5: “When you’re up, everybody is trying to talk.” #Mavs #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/FQ9p37nbeO – 12:30 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul is a fierce floor commander and Devin Booker is a cool scoring assassin, but the Phoenix Suns’ team personality comes out during a chaotic, sometimes goofy, but always fun pregame ritual.
My ESPN feature on the Suns’ hype-inducing huddle:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finished a distant fourth in the #NBA MVP voting as he received one second-place vote, eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes and 22 fifth-place votes.
Chris Paul got two fifth-place votes. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OMEcEMPtE7 – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
– Damian Lillard (3)
– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
StatMuse @statmuse
Stat leaders among the top 5 MVP finalists:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Jokic
APG — Luka
SPG — Jokic
BPG — Embiid
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: Year 4, No. 5 in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker.
Luka and Booker both got 1 second-place vote but Booker got 8 third-place votes to Luka’s 0. pic.twitter.com/rtNccIdPzF – 6:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
