Kevin Love calls out Team USA: 'People threw me under the bus'

Those were harsh words from Colangelo and went viral at the time. It wouldn’t be until a year later when the Cavs star would finally respond. On Friday evening, Love looked back at those comments and revealed his true feelings on what went down that summer: “People that I’ve had relationships with throughout USA basketball for that long, threw me under the bus. And I didn’t like that,” Love said. “I felt that I did the right thing by coming to the landing spot and landing point that I eventually got to. I just thought it was very unfair and coming from this elite fraternity that we have in our 450 players. You would think, like, you take care of each other.”
