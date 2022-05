Khris Middleton not ready for Game 7 vs. Celtics?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed as much during Thursday’s episode of NBA Countdown and even said he hasn’t fully been ruled out for a return in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics even though it appears unlikely: “There’s been some speculation about the possibility of him returning in this series. He’s listed out right now for Game 6. I’m told it’s unlikely he plays Game 6 even Game 7—not fully been ruled out, although that’s what it says on the injury report. But I’m told he’s making very good progress. If the Bucks were to win this series, close out the Celtics, I think you could very much expect to see Khris Middleton back for the Bucks in the conference finals.” -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2022