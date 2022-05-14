Marcus Smart: We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team

Marcus Smart was the other hero of the Celtics’ Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and an eye-catching 14-point first quarter. Like Tatum, who scored 46 points, the Oklahoma State product also spoke about the loss in Game 5. “I’ll just say tonight will be the first night after that game that I’ll get some sleep, I haven’t been some sleep yet… I had to come set the tone, We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team. My teammates say that to me all the time. I try to be that for them. The energy that I bring is contagious. I know that. I try to bring that every game.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart topped Celtics in matchup time vs. Giannis during Game 6, per NBA data.
Allowed 12 points on 5-11 FG with 2 shooting fouls and a turnover.
Grant Williams had similar numbers (10 points, 4-11 FG, as primary defender). Giannis = 5-13 FG vs. Al Horford. – 9:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart’s big night bouncing back from Game 5: “That was to be expected.” – 11:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “He’s picking his spots very, very maturely.” – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Game 7 in Boston: “It’s gonna be loud. I’ve had a few Game 7s here in Boston and I understand and know that being in the Garden is not where you want to be on the road in Game 7.” – 11:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on Game 7: “It’s going to be loud. Being on the road is a place you don’t want to be at the Garden” – 11:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on having Game 7 in Boston: “It’s gonna be loud. It means a lot. I just know that being on the road, in Boston, for a Game 7, that’s not a place you want to be.” – 11:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “Giannis is a beast. He’s got that 7-footer wingspan and those long strides. We just need to make it as tough on him as possible.” – 11:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: “We go as I go. I’m the heart and soul of this team. My teammates say that all the time and I try to bring that for them.” – 11:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “This was as poised as we’ve ever been, actually. That’s a sign of a team that’s maturing.” – 11:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes ate me alive. My guys did a good job making sure I stayed as composed as I could and keep my mind right, because I was really hurting after that. I felt like I let my team down.” – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart after Game 5: “I was really hurting after that. I felt I let my team down…I wanted to go make it up for my teammates” – 11:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes at me alive. I was really hurting after that. I feel like I let my team down. Damon Stoudamire pulled me aside and told me not to lose confidence in myself.” – 11:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
After the Game 5 loss, Marcus Smart said he went back to the #Celtics practice facility and “got my mind right.” Said he hadn’t slept since that game. #Bucks – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: “When you got two juggernauts going at it, it’s tough. You got two defensive-minded teams that are physical and beating each other up.” – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum’s 46 points: “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.” – 11:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.” – 11:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart explains the Celtics’ approach to Game 6: “Take what they gave us and not be robots out there and make plays.” – 11:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “It’s really just us playing. We wanted to take what they gave us and not be robots out there.” – 11:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Marcus Smart bounce back game:
21 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
0 TOV
5-9 3P pic.twitter.com/MRH8aG535v – 10:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Marcus Smart waving off Tatum so he can go 1 on 1 against Giannis and make an iffy pull-up 3 to ice the game is peak Marcus Smart. – 10:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown shakes free for a three, Marcus Smart hits a 22-footer and the #Celtics have three players with 20+ points and again, a double-digit lead on the #Bucks – 10:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No better paid sniper than the guy who follows Marcus Smart to every arena – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best players for the Celtics so far tonight:
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Grayson Allen
Al Horford – 9:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3-point shooting in first half at Milwaukee:
– Jayson Tatum — 4/7
– Marcus Smart — 4/7
– Bucks — 3/16 – 8:57 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Big-time 3-point shooting from the Celtics — 10-for-17 in opening 15 minutes. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each with four 3s and Jaylen Brown with two. – 8:23 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
There you go @Chris Mannix! Marcus Smart defending Giannis. #Celtics get a stop. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Buck starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.
Jrue Holiday
Marcus Smart
Steph Curry
Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic
Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM
More on this storyline
The Celtics still need one more win. In this exhausting series, they know how much that will take. Brown said Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to tire like normal players. When he keeps coming, as he will, Brown said the Celtics need to do the same. They have a deep respect for the cast around Antetokounmpo, too. The Bucks don’t quit. “I think they’re a great team,” said Tatum. “I think everyone over there knows their role and everybody is a star in their role. They complement each other really well. They’re well-coached, they run great sets, and they’re not going to beat themselves. And they’ve done it before. And we know that. Coming into this series, we knew it wasn’t gonna be easy — by no means. Whoever wins is gonna have to earn it.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Jayson Tatum last night: ✅ 46 PTS ✅ 9 REB ✅ 7-15 3P Tatum is one of seven players in @Boston Celtics history to score at least 45 points in a playoff game, and he and Sam Jones are the only ones to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/upv2fB5JLB -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 14, 2022
Keith Smith: Ime Udoka: “The Garden is going to be rocking tomorrow. I tune it out as a coach, but everyone tells me it’s been as loud in there during this series as it’s ever been, and we expect that continue tomorrow.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 14, 2022
