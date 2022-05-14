Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $41,533,512 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $45,492,158 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday May 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN / KTTN/KWRK/KCAZ

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?