Robert Horry: Damian Lillard is the greatest clutch shooter ever

Klay Thompson ended his night and the Grizzlies’ season with a game-high 30 points. He went 11-for-22 from the field, made his first five 3-pointers and finished 8-for-14 from long distance. This wasn’t just a shooting display from the Splash Brother, but a complete game to get one step closer to the ultimate prize. While making the nets drip in front of the home fans, Thompson also added eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Whether it was putting up points on the scoreboard, fighting for rebounds or playing sound defense on Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane, Thompson answered the call whenever the Warriors had to dial his number. This one meant more. “It felt better,” Thompson said of his latest legendary Game 6. “Honestly, especially the perspective I’ve gained from the injuries I’ve had. To now be able to compete at the highest level and be one of the final four teams, it’s a feeling that’s hard to describe, honestly. -via NBC Sports / May 14, 2022