Robert Horry: Damian Lillard is the greatest clutch shooter ever

The retired seven-time NBA champion Horry appeared this week on “The Crossover NBA Show” and named Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard as the greatest clutch shooter ever. Horry rounded out his top five with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry. Horry also declined to name himself, saying that he was only picking players who had plays primarily run for them. “People are going to say, ‘Damian Lillard? He hasn’t won anything,’” Horry said. “But Lillard has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA. Think about that. Every team. The last minute or so of a game, he’s come through with a clutch shot, even though he got a lot of shots during the game.”
Source: Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 8+ threes:
4 — Steph
4 — Dame
4 — Ray
4 — Klay pic.twitter.com/YBIY8WYJfG – 12:46 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That boy @Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol – 11:24 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep… – 3:41 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
– Damian Lillard (3)
– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM
Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade
I hear slack everytime I say it !!!!!! Jrue holiday is a top 5 pg in the nba. Steph , dame , Luka , Cp3 , Jrue holiday – 9:51 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:41 PM
