Tim Hardaway Jr to miss Game 7 vs. Suns

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will miss Game 7 in Phoenix. – 12:03 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd gave a more detailed update on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s rehab today: — Began “straightaway jogging” this week — Will progress to cutting and jumping in 3-4 weeks — “These steps will lead to his return to basketball activities, but that date is undetermined at this time.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 1, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will miss Game 1 in Phoenix. -via Twitter @MavsPR / May 1, 2022
