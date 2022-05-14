Tim Hardaway Jr to miss Game 7 vs. Suns

Tim Hardaway Jr to miss Game 7 vs. Suns

Main Rumors

Tim Hardaway Jr to miss Game 7 vs. Suns

May 14, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will miss Game 7 in Phoenix. – 12:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus and James Harden going Waiters-Hardaway right now – 8:04 PM

More on this storyline

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd gave a more detailed update on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s rehab today: — Began “straightaway jogging” this week — Will progress to cutting and jumping in 3-4 weeks — “These steps will lead to his return to basketball activities, but that date is undetermined at this time.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 1, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home