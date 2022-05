Bobby Portis to command $12-$13 million contract this summer?

It means Bobby Portis and Connaughton will be able to shop their services on the open market, with the Bucks being able to match any offer extended to them. Whether the Bucks will match any offers thrown their way, though, is the big question. Portis was clearly underpaid this season and will receive a hefty raise. Connaughton is also in line for a pay bump. Portis’s salary this season is a paltry $4.37 million — a real bargain for the Bucks. The forward-center started 59 games (he played in 72) while averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. “He’s going to get, I believe, a contract for about $12 million, maybe $13 million a year,’’ an NBA executive said of Portis. “Now, whether that’s for three years or four years, I don’t know.’’ Another NBA official concurred.Source: Woelfel’s Press Box