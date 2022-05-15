Damian Lillard picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he'd choose to help him get to the Finals

Damian Lillard: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard
Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Best selling point for free agents signing with the Bucks might just be that they no longer have to play against Giannis. – 4:14 PM
Best selling point for free agents signing with the Bucks might just be that they no longer have to play against Giannis. – 4:14 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Giannis is the only player to have a quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a playoff game in the last 25 years per @Stathead … only two others have even done it in a regular season game in that span – 4:12 PM
Giannis is the only player to have a quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a playoff game in the last 25 years per @Stathead … only two others have even done it in a regular season game in that span – 4:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Bucks are begging every Celtic whose name doesn’t start with a J to take open 3s so far. It’s paying off big time. It’s a miracle this is close considering how horribly the Cs shot the ball. They just have to hope Giannis doesn’t have a 50-20-20 game. Can’t rule that out. – 4:12 PM
The Bucks are begging every Celtic whose name doesn’t start with a J to take open 3s so far. It’s paying off big time. It’s a miracle this is close considering how horribly the Cs shot the ball. They just have to hope Giannis doesn’t have a 50-20-20 game. Can’t rule that out. – 4:12 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Giannis already on triple double watch after 1 quarter w/ 10 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists. – 4:11 PM
Giannis already on triple double watch after 1 quarter w/ 10 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists. – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 26-20 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 7 points
Celtics – 29.2% FGs
Celtics – 5-14 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Giannis – 10/8/6
Lopez – 7 points
Holiday – 4 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-10 threes
Bucks – 3 turnovers – 4:10 PM
Bucks lead 26-20 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 7 points
Celtics – 29.2% FGs
Celtics – 5-14 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Giannis – 10/8/6
Lopez – 7 points
Holiday – 4 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-10 threes
Bucks – 3 turnovers – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis scored or assisted 24 of 26 Bucks points in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/x25sbk9uVD – 4:10 PM
Giannis scored or assisted 24 of 26 Bucks points in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/x25sbk9uVD – 4:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seems fitting that at the Garden, in a Game 7, the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Celtics legend Bob Cousy for No. 61 on the all-time playoffs points list. – 4:10 PM
Seems fitting that at the Garden, in a Game 7, the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Celtics legend Bob Cousy for No. 61 on the all-time playoffs points list. – 4:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bucks 1st quarter …
10 field goals
9 of them made by, or assisted by, Giannis – 4:10 PM
Bucks 1st quarter …
10 field goals
9 of them made by, or assisted by, Giannis – 4:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a near triple-double in the first quarter.
Game 7. – 4:10 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a near triple-double in the first quarter.
Game 7. – 4:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shooting 29%
Celtics are 2-10 inside the point line
Points off turnovers: 7-0, Bucks
Giannis: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 11 minutes.
Boston only down 6, 26-20 after 1 in Game 7 – 4:10 PM
Celtics shooting 29%
Celtics are 2-10 inside the point line
Points off turnovers: 7-0, Bucks
Giannis: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 11 minutes.
Boston only down 6, 26-20 after 1 in Game 7 – 4:10 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Surviving that Giannis onslaught and that cold shooting start felt important for the Celtics. – 4:09 PM
Surviving that Giannis onslaught and that cold shooting start felt important for the Celtics. – 4:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Bucks 26-20 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, GWilliams 3, Pritchard 3; Antetokounmpo 10, 8 rebs, 65 asts; Lopez 7, Holiday 4.
FG:
BOS 7-24
MIL 10-22 – 4:09 PM
#Celtics trail #Bucks 26-20 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, GWilliams 3, Pritchard 3; Antetokounmpo 10, 8 rebs, 65 asts; Lopez 7, Holiday 4.
FG:
BOS 7-24
MIL 10-22 – 4:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of Milwaukee’s 26 first-quarter points. 😳 – 4:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of Milwaukee’s 26 first-quarter points. 😳 – 4:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Giannis nearly had a first-quarter triple-double, Brook Lopez hit his first 3 of the series, Celtics shot 29 percent.
Celtics have to be sort of giddy they’re down only 6. – 4:09 PM
Giannis nearly had a first-quarter triple-double, Brook Lopez hit his first 3 of the series, Celtics shot 29 percent.
Celtics have to be sort of giddy they’re down only 6. – 4:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Milwaukee Bucks 1Q scoring plays:
Giannis AST Matthews 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis FT
Giannis 3
Giannis AST Lopez 3
Giannis AST Lopez 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis AST Portis 3
Giannis 2
Giannis FT
Giannis FT
Lopez 2 (Giannis on bench) – 4:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks 1Q scoring plays:
Giannis AST Matthews 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis FT
Giannis 3
Giannis AST Lopez 3
Giannis AST Lopez 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis AST Portis 3
Giannis 2
Giannis FT
Giannis FT
Lopez 2 (Giannis on bench) – 4:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis is already near the triple-double: 10-8-6
He has scored or assisted all 24 points of the Bucks so far
pic.twitter.com/5zqMMLa8Lz – 4:06 PM
Giannis is already near the triple-double: 10-8-6
He has scored or assisted all 24 points of the Bucks so far
pic.twitter.com/5zqMMLa8Lz – 4:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics are going to be in some trouble if it stays that Giannis has more help than Tatum. – 4:06 PM
Celtics are going to be in some trouble if it stays that Giannis has more help than Tatum. – 4:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we’re now approaching the timeframe (final TV timeout 1Q – beginning 2Q) Giannis usually rests. Bucks currently up 8 as i type this. will Bud try and steal some minutes for him or press to extend lead? – 4:01 PM
we’re now approaching the timeframe (final TV timeout 1Q – beginning 2Q) Giannis usually rests. Bucks currently up 8 as i type this. will Bud try and steal some minutes for him or press to extend lead? – 4:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis going for a triple-double in the first quarter right now. Already up to 8 points, 6 boards and 6 dimes and he’s created all 22 Bucks points so far. – 4:01 PM
Giannis going for a triple-double in the first quarter right now. Already up to 8 points, 6 boards and 6 dimes and he’s created all 22 Bucks points so far. – 4:01 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
So far, the stars have come to play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo six points, five assists, four rebounds.
Jayson Tatum six points, one rebound, one assist.
Jaylen Brown five points, two rebounds, one steal. – 3:58 PM
So far, the stars have come to play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo six points, five assists, four rebounds.
Jayson Tatum six points, one rebound, one assist.
Jaylen Brown five points, two rebounds, one steal. – 3:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
have to thrilled with Brook Lopez’s usage thus far if you’re a Bucks fan. huge physical advantage vs. his assignment, and Giannis going out of his way to get him involved again. – 3:56 PM
have to thrilled with Brook Lopez’s usage thus far if you’re a Bucks fan. huge physical advantage vs. his assignment, and Giannis going out of his way to get him involved again. – 3:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Giannis has scored or assisted Milwaukee’s first 17 points of the game, sheesh – 3:55 PM
Giannis has scored or assisted Milwaukee’s first 17 points of the game, sheesh – 3:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum testing if he’s still hot from last game by launching an absurd pull-up in Giannis’ face. Still hot. – 3:55 PM
Tatum testing if he’s still hot from last game by launching an absurd pull-up in Giannis’ face. Still hot. – 3:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Those Giannis passes just make it so much more impossible to defend him. If you stick a hand in there for the ball you’re risking a foul. Length/size allow him to see over everyone and have the angle to make the pass. – 3:52 PM
Those Giannis passes just make it so much more impossible to defend him. If you stick a hand in there for the ball you’re risking a foul. Length/size allow him to see over everyone and have the angle to make the pass. – 3:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brook Lopez with his first 3 since Game 3 against Chicago. Massive for the Bucks if he’s hitting shots considering how much the Celtics help off him when Giannis drives – 3:51 PM
Brook Lopez with his first 3 since Game 3 against Chicago. Massive for the Bucks if he’s hitting shots considering how much the Celtics help off him when Giannis drives – 3:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis has created every point so far tonight and the Bucks are taking advantage of the Celtics collapsing the paint to find open shooters at the top of the arc. – 3:51 PM
Giannis has created every point so far tonight and the Bucks are taking advantage of the Celtics collapsing the paint to find open shooters at the top of the arc. – 3:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis has scored or assisted on all 5 Bucks FG’s
And has 4 of the teams 5 rebounds – 3:51 PM
Giannis has scored or assisted on all 5 Bucks FG’s
And has 4 of the teams 5 rebounds – 3:51 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Not quite five minutes in: Giannis Antetokounmpo has six points, four rebounds, three assists. – 3:51 PM
Not quite five minutes in: Giannis Antetokounmpo has six points, four rebounds, three assists. – 3:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis started this series 2-to-19 from downtown.
Incredibly, he’s 5-of-6 since then – 3:50 PM
Giannis started this series 2-to-19 from downtown.
Incredibly, he’s 5-of-6 since then – 3:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nickel: Here’s why you should come to the dark side with me and embrace the Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point shots jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:48 PM
Nickel: Here’s why you should come to the dark side with me and embrace the Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point shots jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Refs have been waiting for Giannis to do his pre-routine FT routine but this one just tossed him the ball. Giannis looked at him like WTF then missed. – 3:46 PM
Refs have been waiting for Giannis to do his pre-routine FT routine but this one just tossed him the ball. Giannis looked at him like WTF then missed. – 3:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a couple assists and three points in the early going as the #Bucks lead 7-3. – 3:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a couple assists and three points in the early going as the #Bucks lead 7-3. – 3:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM
Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.
But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM
Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.
But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT:
Boston: Hauser
Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT:
Boston: Hauser
Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM
There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say team VP William Wesley will represent the club at Tuesday’s draft lottery. Damian Lillard (Portland) and David Robinson (San Antonio) are among the other known representatives scheduled to appear on the lottery dais.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:06 PM
The Knicks say team VP William Wesley will represent the club at Tuesday’s draft lottery. Damian Lillard (Portland) and David Robinson (San Antonio) are among the other known representatives scheduled to appear on the lottery dais.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:
✅ 160 PTS
✅ 61 REB
✅ 22 AST
Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:
✅ 160 PTS
✅ 61 REB
✅ 22 AST
Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t know why this Horford block on Giannis didn’t get more love. Al was great last night pic.twitter.com/nNZuo6672j – 5:35 PM
I don’t know why this Horford block on Giannis didn’t get more love. Al was great last night pic.twitter.com/nNZuo6672j – 5:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Massive Antetokounmpo mural unveiled in downtown Milwaukee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/mas… – 5:01 PM
Massive Antetokounmpo mural unveiled in downtown Milwaukee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/mas… – 5:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hypothetical: Nets balk at bringing back Kyrie. KD wants out but Portland can’t land him. However, Ben Simmons becomes available.
Would you trade a good player not named Lillard or Simons AND the 6th pick (assuming it remains there) for Ben Simmons?
Me: In a heartbeat. – 12:53 PM
Hypothetical: Nets balk at bringing back Kyrie. KD wants out but Portland can’t land him. However, Ben Simmons becomes available.
Would you trade a good player not named Lillard or Simons AND the 6th pick (assuming it remains there) for Ben Simmons?
Me: In a heartbeat. – 12:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8-14 3P
It’s the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/53pVBkRIXE – 10:31 AM
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8-14 3P
It’s the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/53pVBkRIXE – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 8+ threes:
4 — Steph
4 — Dame
4 — Ray
4 — Klay pic.twitter.com/YBIY8WYJfG – 12:46 AM
Most playoff games with 8+ threes:
4 — Steph
4 — Dame
4 — Ray
4 — Klay pic.twitter.com/YBIY8WYJfG – 12:46 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That boy @Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol – 11:24 PM
That boy @Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol – 11:24 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 8:01 PM
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep… – 3:41 PM
Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep… – 3:41 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:00 PM
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: Moment of silence before Celtics-Bucks in Boston for the shootings in Milwaukee and Buffalo. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 15, 2022
Gary Washburn: Paul Pierce is in the house at TD Garden. #Celtics #Bucks -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 15, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Eddie House is here and wearing his own Celtics jersey, just a spectacular move. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / May 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.