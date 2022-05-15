Giannis Antetokounmpo after losing Game 7: Everything was heavy

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen: Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why people say that. He’s relentless in his approach … it was incredible what he was able to do. They were scoring 80-90 a game and Giannis was scoring 40 of them. That shit is crazy. – 7:34 PM
Jaylen: Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why people say that. He’s relentless in his approach … it was incredible what he was able to do. They were scoring 80-90 a game and Giannis was scoring 40 of them. That shit is crazy. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on going against Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why a lot of people say that.” – 7:34 PM
Jaylen Brown on going against Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why a lot of people say that.” – 7:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
20 rebounds today for Giannis is a @Milwaukee Bucks game 7 record – 7:24 PM
20 rebounds today for Giannis is a @Milwaukee Bucks game 7 record – 7:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Giannis Antetokounmpo just became the first player in NBA history to average 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a single postseason.
His final averages were 31.67 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.75 assists. Oscar Robertson came the closest with 31.8/13/9 in 1963. – 7:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just became the first player in NBA history to average 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a single postseason.
His final averages were 31.67 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.75 assists. Oscar Robertson came the closest with 31.8/13/9 in 1963. – 7:23 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: “Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy.” – 7:21 PM
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: “Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy.” – 7:21 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Giannis: “We didn’t make enough 3’s… We didn’t SHOOT enough 3’s” – 7:19 PM
Giannis: “We didn’t make enough 3’s… We didn’t SHOOT enough 3’s” – 7:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: A second-round Game 7 win was the pivotal step on the Bucks’ 2021 title journey. On the same stage one year later, the hot-shooting Celtics flipped the script, outlasting Giannis Antetokounmpo to dethrone the defending champs @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 7:13 PM
Story: A second-round Game 7 win was the pivotal step on the Bucks’ 2021 title journey. On the same stage one year later, the hot-shooting Celtics flipped the script, outlasting Giannis Antetokounmpo to dethrone the defending champs @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 7:13 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
First KD. Then Giannis. Jimmy Butler’s next to congratulate Jayson Tatum for advancing. pic.twitter.com/MC3OuRUaX3 – 7:00 PM
First KD. Then Giannis. Jimmy Butler’s next to congratulate Jayson Tatum for advancing. pic.twitter.com/MC3OuRUaX3 – 7:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.
The loser was the better overall player, but the other was close enough for his superior supporting cast to carry him over the top. The No. 1 player lost to another top-five guy on a better team. – 6:41 PM
Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.
The loser was the better overall player, but the other was close enough for his superior supporting cast to carry him over the top. The No. 1 player lost to another top-five guy on a better team. – 6:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals:
✅ 237 PTS
✅ 103 REB
✅ 57 AST
Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/W1QIWDOU2S – 6:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals:
✅ 237 PTS
✅ 103 REB
✅ 57 AST
Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/W1QIWDOU2S – 6:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis this playoffs:
— 32/14/7 per game
— 29/13/6 vs Bulls
— 34/15/7 vs Celtics
— 1st ever 200p/100r/50a series
— 4th ever 40/20/5 playoff game
— 1st in points
— 1st in rebounds
— 4th in assists
— 3rd in blocks
— 6 wins without Middleton
Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/xChljbTf7e – 6:20 PM
Giannis this playoffs:
— 32/14/7 per game
— 29/13/6 vs Bulls
— 34/15/7 vs Celtics
— 1st ever 200p/100r/50a series
— 4th ever 40/20/5 playoff game
— 1st in points
— 1st in rebounds
— 4th in assists
— 3rd in blocks
— 6 wins without Middleton
Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/xChljbTf7e – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I know people are going to scream about travels and charges, but Giannis is INCREDIBLE. He’s absolutely terrifying to go again. What a player. – 6:20 PM
I know people are going to scream about travels and charges, but Giannis is INCREDIBLE. He’s absolutely terrifying to go again. What a player. – 6:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible in the first quarter, making plays all over the court. But it seemed to take a toll on him because he looked exhausted in the second half. He put the team on his back, but that’s tough to do for 43 minutes in a Game 7. – 6:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible in the first quarter, making plays all over the court. But it seemed to take a toll on him because he looked exhausted in the second half. He put the team on his back, but that’s tough to do for 43 minutes in a Game 7. – 6:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bucks started
Jrue Holiday
Jevon Carter
Jordan Nwora
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
in their regular-season finale. If they win that game, they don’t have to play Game 7 in Boston. – 6:18 PM
Bucks started
Jrue Holiday
Jevon Carter
Jordan Nwora
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
in their regular-season finale. If they win that game, they don’t have to play Game 7 in Boston. – 6:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Grant Williams is officially one of the greatest steals of the 2019 draft. He fell to 22nd. Finished Game 7 with 27 points with amazing defense all series on Giannis, the best player in the world. Where do you think he goes in a re-draft? pic.twitter.com/xWpkxqfgy1 – 6:18 PM
Grant Williams is officially one of the greatest steals of the 2019 draft. He fell to 22nd. Finished Game 7 with 27 points with amazing defense all series on Giannis, the best player in the world. Where do you think he goes in a re-draft? pic.twitter.com/xWpkxqfgy1 – 6:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics just beat kevin durant and giannis antetokounmpo (without rob williams). it’s an utterly incredible defense – 6:17 PM
the celtics just beat kevin durant and giannis antetokounmpo (without rob williams). it’s an utterly incredible defense – 6:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing without Khris Middleton, poured his heart out this series to try to get his team past the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough against the best defense in the NBA. – 6:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing without Khris Middleton, poured his heart out this series to try to get his team past the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough against the best defense in the NBA. – 6:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette special daytime Game 7 edition is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Best Team vs. Best Player
– Grant Williams historic performance
– Giannis goes down swinging
– Middleton
– Depth
– Looking ahead to ECF
Talking about it all right now, join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=NVWMEM… – 6:14 PM
Radio Roulette special daytime Game 7 edition is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Best Team vs. Best Player
– Grant Williams historic performance
– Giannis goes down swinging
– Middleton
– Depth
– Looking ahead to ECF
Talking about it all right now, join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=NVWMEM… – 6:14 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Without Khris Middleton, against the best defense in the league: Giannis averaged 33 points, 14 rebounds and 7 rebounds in this series.
Unreal effort to get the Bucks this far – 6:13 PM
Without Khris Middleton, against the best defense in the league: Giannis averaged 33 points, 14 rebounds and 7 rebounds in this series.
Unreal effort to get the Bucks this far – 6:13 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Another season in the books watching Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow get better. What a season and what a damn series to finish off. Still in awe with what he can push his body to do on a nightly basis. Just incredible. – 6:12 PM
Another season in the books watching Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow get better. What a season and what a damn series to finish off. Still in awe with what he can push his body to do on a nightly basis. Just incredible. – 6:12 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Jayson Tatum as Celtics dethrone Bucks with 109-81 Game 7 victory at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/pQf6k2s3MS – 6:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Jayson Tatum as Celtics dethrone Bucks with 109-81 Game 7 victory at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/pQf6k2s3MS – 6:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 109-81. Win series 4-3.
Grant – 27 points
Tatum – 23/6/8
Brown – 19 points
Smart – 11/7/10
Pritchard – 14 points
Celtics – 42% FGs
Celtics – 22-55 threes
Giannis – 25/20/9
Holiday – 21/5/8
Lopez – 15 points
Portis – 10 points
Bucks – 36.7% FGs
Bucks – 4-33 threes – 6:12 PM
Celtics win 109-81. Win series 4-3.
Grant – 27 points
Tatum – 23/6/8
Brown – 19 points
Smart – 11/7/10
Pritchard – 14 points
Celtics – 42% FGs
Celtics – 22-55 threes
Giannis – 25/20/9
Holiday – 21/5/8
Lopez – 15 points
Portis – 10 points
Bucks – 36.7% FGs
Bucks – 4-33 threes – 6:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis and Horford sharing hugs and words at midcourt, then Udoka gives him some love. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:11 PM
Giannis and Horford sharing hugs and words at midcourt, then Udoka gives him some love. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A wild series ends with Grant Williams outscoring Giannis in a Game 7.
Eastern Conference finals start Tuesday night in Miami. – 6:11 PM
A wild series ends with Grant Williams outscoring Giannis in a Game 7.
Eastern Conference finals start Tuesday night in Miami. – 6:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics advance to ECF, beat #Bucks 109-81 in a brilliant performance. GWilliams 27 (7-18, 3pt), Tatum 23, Brown 19, Pritchard 14, Smart 11, Horford 6 and 10 rebs; Antetokounmpo 25, 20 rebs and 9 ast; Holiday 21, Lopez 15, Portis 10. – 6:11 PM
#Celtics advance to ECF, beat #Bucks 109-81 in a brilliant performance. GWilliams 27 (7-18, 3pt), Tatum 23, Brown 19, Pritchard 14, Smart 11, Horford 6 and 10 rebs; Antetokounmpo 25, 20 rebs and 9 ast; Holiday 21, Lopez 15, Portis 10. – 6:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM
With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
You gotta be a GREAT team to survive the series that Giannis just had. – 6:09 PM
You gotta be a GREAT team to survive the series that Giannis just had. – 6:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis was one assist fom a triple double for more than a quarter and never got that 10th assist. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:09 PM
Giannis was one assist fom a triple double for more than a quarter and never got that 10th assist. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Salute to Giannis though. The man had Grayson Allen, Wes Matthews and George Hill at his side and almost willed his team to a series win against the hottest team in the NBA. – 6:08 PM
Salute to Giannis though. The man had Grayson Allen, Wes Matthews and George Hill at his side and almost willed his team to a series win against the hottest team in the NBA. – 6:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Bucks aren’t going away. Giannis will see to that. They will be part of an even tougher, deeper East next year. But full credit to Celtics, who have been on the cusp for time. Boston vs. Heat will be a fight. – 6:08 PM
Bucks aren’t going away. Giannis will see to that. They will be part of an even tougher, deeper East next year. But full credit to Celtics, who have been on the cusp for time. Boston vs. Heat will be a fight. – 6:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ime Udoka solved Kevin Durant & Giannis Antetokounmpo in his first postseason as a NBA head coach. I don’t care what happens in the conference finals, give that man his props – & a raise – off that…Just have to figure out why he wears a mask on his chin all game – 6:06 PM
Ime Udoka solved Kevin Durant & Giannis Antetokounmpo in his first postseason as a NBA head coach. I don’t care what happens in the conference finals, give that man his props – & a raise – off that…Just have to figure out why he wears a mask on his chin all game – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The fact the Bucks pushed this series as far as they did with Khris Middleton unable to play is a credit to just how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo is. He was incandescent throughout. It just wasn’t quite enough. – 6:06 PM
The fact the Bucks pushed this series as far as they did with Khris Middleton unable to play is a credit to just how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo is. He was incandescent throughout. It just wasn’t quite enough. – 6:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points in Game 7:
27 — Grant Williams
25 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/STya75h7rm – 6:05 PM
Points in Game 7:
27 — Grant Williams
25 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/STya75h7rm – 6:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Giannis comes out. Bucks are done. We have garbage time in Game 7. The Boston Celtics will beat the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 Tuesday nght – 6:05 PM
Giannis comes out. Bucks are done. We have garbage time in Game 7. The Boston Celtics will beat the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 Tuesday nght – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis in Game 7:
25 PTS
20 REB
9 AST
Gave his all. pic.twitter.com/ztQFtnHn2i – 6:05 PM
Giannis in Game 7:
25 PTS
20 REB
9 AST
Gave his all. pic.twitter.com/ztQFtnHn2i – 6:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Great, great series for Giannis in trying to carry the Bucks without Middleton. – 6:05 PM
Great, great series for Giannis in trying to carry the Bucks without Middleton. – 6:05 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified his status as the best player in basketball even without a deep playoff run.
Don’t @ me. – 6:02 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified his status as the best player in basketball even without a deep playoff run.
Don’t @ me. – 6:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Despite being down 25 points with four mins left, Giannis still plays 94-feet of intense defense on Tatum and gets a steal and a dunk.
Tells you everything you need to know about that dude and why he is the best and most respected basketball player on the planet – 6:02 PM
Despite being down 25 points with four mins left, Giannis still plays 94-feet of intense defense on Tatum and gets a steal and a dunk.
Tells you everything you need to know about that dude and why he is the best and most respected basketball player on the planet – 6:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Betting against Giannis Antetokounmpo in a series was the single most harrowing gambling experience of my life. I post this both in admiration of the NBA’s best player and as a reminder to myself not to do this again. – 6:02 PM
Betting against Giannis Antetokounmpo in a series was the single most harrowing gambling experience of my life. I post this both in admiration of the NBA’s best player and as a reminder to myself not to do this again. – 6:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis somehow just scored his first basket of the fourth quarter – 6:01 PM
Giannis somehow just scored his first basket of the fourth quarter – 6:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart looks like he might have taken one to the boys on that Giannis play. He’s also been laboring a little with the quad, it seems. – 6:00 PM
Marcus Smart looks like he might have taken one to the boys on that Giannis play. He’s also been laboring a little with the quad, it seems. – 6:00 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
I still don’t understand how Giannis won 3 games in this series. And yes I mean Giannis and not the Bucks lol. – 5:58 PM
I still don’t understand how Giannis won 3 games in this series. And yes I mean Giannis and not the Bucks lol. – 5:58 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Giannis had 44-20-6 in Game 6 to potentially win the series. The broadcast trying to turn the screws on him is ludicrous. – 5:48 PM
Giannis had 44-20-6 in Game 6 to potentially win the series. The broadcast trying to turn the screws on him is ludicrous. – 5:48 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I feel sorry for Giannis; he’s played his ass off. He’s missed three straight east shots now and is obviously fatigued. – 5:45 PM
I feel sorry for Giannis; he’s played his ass off. He’s missed three straight east shots now and is obviously fatigued. – 5:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis has missed 7 of first 9 in the paint after halftime.
Made 5 of 6 in paint in first half.
The workload is hitting. – 5:43 PM
Giannis has missed 7 of first 9 in the paint after halftime.
Made 5 of 6 in paint in first half.
The workload is hitting. – 5:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A missed transition layup for Giannis Antetokounmpo leads to another #Celtics three.
He then missed another shot at the rim coming back down. – 5:41 PM
A missed transition layup for Giannis Antetokounmpo leads to another #Celtics three.
He then missed another shot at the rim coming back down. – 5:41 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
With Jayson Tatum on the bench after picking up his 4th foul, the Celtics just increased lead from 10 to 15 to close out the third.
Bucks just too reliant on Giannis and Jrue right now. – 5:38 PM
With Jayson Tatum on the bench after picking up his 4th foul, the Celtics just increased lead from 10 to 15 to close out the third.
Bucks just too reliant on Giannis and Jrue right now. – 5:38 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Celts are clogging it up on D – there were 4 defenders in the paint on that last Giannis drive. – 5:36 PM
Celts are clogging it up on D – there were 4 defenders in the paint on that last Giannis drive. – 5:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 3-for-6 for 10 points in the first quarter.
Since he has gone 4-for-9 for 9 points.
5:04 remains in the third quarter. – 5:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was 3-for-6 for 10 points in the first quarter.
Since he has gone 4-for-9 for 9 points.
5:04 remains in the third quarter. – 5:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Mike Budenholzer challenges the offensive foul on Giannis…and wins. – 5:25 PM
Mike Budenholzer challenges the offensive foul on Giannis…and wins. – 5:25 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics are just packing the paint and Giannis is starting to lose trust in his shooters – 5:24 PM
Celtics are just packing the paint and Giannis is starting to lose trust in his shooters – 5:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s being challenged. Not sure they’re going to win this one – 5:23 PM
Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s being challenged. Not sure they’re going to win this one – 5:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul, this one of the offensive variety with 5:04 to go in the third.
Mike Budenholzer is challenging the call. – 5:22 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul, this one of the offensive variety with 5:04 to go in the third.
Mike Budenholzer is challenging the call. – 5:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave
https://t.co/Zx8Hyr7JOA pic.twitter.com/0RSjy73MFK – 5:22 PM
Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave
https://t.co/Zx8Hyr7JOA pic.twitter.com/0RSjy73MFK – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Really? Marcus Smart draws 3-shot foul on Antetokounmpo at midcourt after steal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/rea… – 5:19 PM
Really? Marcus Smart draws 3-shot foul on Antetokounmpo at midcourt after steal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/rea… – 5:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Tatum has 2 fouls today doing things that Giannis has been doing for 2 weeks. This is hilarious. – 5:17 PM
Tatum has 2 fouls today doing things that Giannis has been doing for 2 weeks. This is hilarious. – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Holiday-Giannis PnR has been unstoppable. Boston is going to have to switch that or press up and not drop. If for no other reason, just to give a different look. These 10-foot hooks and push shots are way too easy. – 5:15 PM
The Holiday-Giannis PnR has been unstoppable. Boston is going to have to switch that or press up and not drop. If for no other reason, just to give a different look. These 10-foot hooks and push shots are way too easy. – 5:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i want more giannis-jrue holiday high pick-and-rolls”
-jvg, speaking the truth – 5:15 PM
“i want more giannis-jrue holiday high pick-and-rolls”
-jvg, speaking the truth – 5:15 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Agree with JVG (who has been great today) more Giannis Jrue PNR for the Bucks – – 5:14 PM
Agree with JVG (who has been great today) more Giannis Jrue PNR for the Bucks – – 5:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 48-43 at the half
Tatum – 17 points
Grant – 11 points
Brown – 10 points
Celtics – 35.6% FGs
Celtics – 9-22 threes
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Giannis – 17/12/7
Lopez – 11 points
Holiday – 6 points
Bucks – 39.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-19 threes
Bucks – 7 turnovers – 4:53 PM
Celtics lead 48-43 at the half
Tatum – 17 points
Grant – 11 points
Brown – 10 points
Celtics – 35.6% FGs
Celtics – 9-22 threes
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Giannis – 17/12/7
Lopez – 11 points
Holiday – 6 points
Bucks – 39.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-19 threes
Bucks – 7 turnovers – 4:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
going into halftime: Bucks -4 in the 2 minutes and 48 seconds Giannis has rested. Celtics lead by 5. – 4:50 PM
going into halftime: Bucks -4 in the 2 minutes and 48 seconds Giannis has rested. Celtics lead by 5. – 4:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Giannis just gets no help out there.
He has 17, 12 and 7 and watched the rest of his team go 2 for 17 from three. – 4:49 PM
Giannis just gets no help out there.
He has 17, 12 and 7 and watched the rest of his team go 2 for 17 from three. – 4:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I trust five Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant and Horford.
I trust five Bucks: Jrue, Pat, Wes, Giannis, Brook
I feel like the team that wins is gonna be the one that gets good minutes out of a sixth or seventh guy. – 4:49 PM
I trust five Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant and Horford.
I trust five Bucks: Jrue, Pat, Wes, Giannis, Brook
I feel like the team that wins is gonna be the one that gets good minutes out of a sixth or seventh guy. – 4:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Fools thought Jaylen Brown took that shot too early on the final possession, but he was really just setting up Smart for the 2 for 1. Galaxy brain offense there and Celtics lead 48-43 at the half after Giannis had his best quarter of the series to open the game – 4:49 PM
Fools thought Jaylen Brown took that shot too early on the final possession, but he was really just setting up Smart for the 2 for 1. Galaxy brain offense there and Celtics lead 48-43 at the half after Giannis had his best quarter of the series to open the game – 4:49 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Celtics with the 48-43 halftime lead
Giannis being a Freak with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and one block pic.twitter.com/W4vwU4IPn6 – 4:48 PM
Celtics with the 48-43 halftime lead
Giannis being a Freak with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and one block pic.twitter.com/W4vwU4IPn6 – 4:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
WOW what a swing. They’re calling the foul on Giannis AND they’re saying it was on the heave, so it’s 3 free throws for Smart – 4:47 PM
WOW what a swing. They’re calling the foul on Giannis AND they’re saying it was on the heave, so it’s 3 free throws for Smart – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Annnd Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul with nine-tenths of a second left before the half, and Marcus Smart gets three shtos. :-/ – 4:47 PM
Annnd Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul with nine-tenths of a second left before the half, and Marcus Smart gets three shtos. :-/ – 4:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Smart strips Giannis and then launches a half court heave and somehow Giannis fouls him on it. Refs give them the shots. – 4:47 PM
Smart strips Giannis and then launches a half court heave and somehow Giannis fouls him on it. Refs give them the shots. – 4:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, foul on Giannis against Smart with 0.9 left in the half. Free throws. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:47 PM
Wow, foul on Giannis against Smart with 0.9 left in the half. Free throws. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With all due respect to Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill but. ….Giannis will have to drag this team to the buzzer. – 4:46 PM
With all due respect to Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill but. ….Giannis will have to drag this team to the buzzer. – 4:46 PM
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
A plus of playing in a big media market: @Joel Embiid didn’t win #MVP, the #philadelphiamedia cried “Snub!” & the nation jumped in @Giannis Antetokounmpo also didn’t win. Didn’t hear much out of #milwaukee Watching the #GreekFreak & asking Who’s more valuable #nba #espn #BucksCeltics – 4:46 PM
A plus of playing in a big media market: @Joel Embiid didn’t win #MVP, the #philadelphiamedia cried “Snub!” & the nation jumped in @Giannis Antetokounmpo also didn’t win. Didn’t hear much out of #milwaukee Watching the #GreekFreak & asking Who’s more valuable #nba #espn #BucksCeltics – 4:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Giannis is doing God-like stuff again, but Brook Lopez is why Milwaukee has the lead right now – 4:37 PM
Giannis is doing God-like stuff again, but Brook Lopez is why Milwaukee has the lead right now – 4:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Realizing you were able to get Jrue Holiday to switch off you only for the switch to be Giannis has to be hell for a ball handler. – 4:36 PM
Realizing you were able to get Jrue Holiday to switch off you only for the switch to be Giannis has to be hell for a ball handler. – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis might have a triple double at half if his teammates could make some 3s – 4:35 PM
Giannis might have a triple double at half if his teammates could make some 3s – 4:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Smart trying to attack Giannis has a little bro trying to score against his big bro feel to it. – 4:35 PM
Smart trying to attack Giannis has a little bro trying to score against his big bro feel to it. – 4:35 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That transition layup Giannis just made on Smart was actually an incredibly difficult shot and he made it look like nothing. – 4:30 PM
That transition layup Giannis just made on Smart was actually an incredibly difficult shot and he made it look like nothing. – 4:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching Giannis dominate the short roll with that middle of the lane floater
That feels like a more important shot for Bam than anything
Touch shot in the middle – 4:28 PM
Watching Giannis dominate the short roll with that middle of the lane floater
That feels like a more important shot for Bam than anything
Touch shot in the middle – 4:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I think you gotta switch-switch-switch this if it’s Giannis, Jrue and Matthews in the action. Even though MIL has started diversify their coverages these past few years, switching is just not naturally in their defensive ethos. Personnel-wise, it should be
pic.twitter.com/dIaLONoknF – 4:27 PM
I think you gotta switch-switch-switch this if it’s Giannis, Jrue and Matthews in the action. Even though MIL has started diversify their coverages these past few years, switching is just not naturally in their defensive ethos. Personnel-wise, it should be
pic.twitter.com/dIaLONoknF – 4:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Bucks’ pick and roll D has been awful without Lopez out there. Tatum loves to pull up when center Giannis is in deep drop, then Portis gets exposed defending under screens when he doesn’t know which side the ball is coming. – 4:23 PM
Bucks’ pick and roll D has been awful without Lopez out there. Tatum loves to pull up when center Giannis is in deep drop, then Portis gets exposed defending under screens when he doesn’t know which side the ball is coming. – 4:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis’ first quarter: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
In the NBA digital play-by-play era, nobody had done all that in a first quarter — regular season or playoffs.
Kobe came close, Rondo came close, Russ came close, but no 10-8-6 line in the last 25 years.
Until today. – 4:23 PM
Giannis’ first quarter: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
In the NBA digital play-by-play era, nobody had done all that in a first quarter — regular season or playoffs.
Kobe came close, Rondo came close, Russ came close, but no 10-8-6 line in the last 25 years.
Until today. – 4:23 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I’d like to see Giannis up to the level more when he’s the big vs Tatum PNR – 4:18 PM
I’d like to see Giannis up to the level more when he’s the big vs Tatum PNR – 4:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Best selling point for free agents signing with the Bucks might just be that they no longer have to play against Giannis. – 4:14 PM
Best selling point for free agents signing with the Bucks might just be that they no longer have to play against Giannis. – 4:14 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Giannis is the only player to have a quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a playoff game in the last 25 years per @Stathead … only two others have even done it in a regular season game in that span – 4:12 PM
Giannis is the only player to have a quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a playoff game in the last 25 years per @Stathead … only two others have even done it in a regular season game in that span – 4:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Bucks are begging every Celtic whose name doesn’t start with a J to take open 3s so far. It’s paying off big time. It’s a miracle this is close considering how horribly the Cs shot the ball. They just have to hope Giannis doesn’t have a 50-20-20 game. Can’t rule that out. – 4:12 PM
The Bucks are begging every Celtic whose name doesn’t start with a J to take open 3s so far. It’s paying off big time. It’s a miracle this is close considering how horribly the Cs shot the ball. They just have to hope Giannis doesn’t have a 50-20-20 game. Can’t rule that out. – 4:12 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Giannis already on triple double watch after 1 quarter w/ 10 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists. – 4:11 PM
Giannis already on triple double watch after 1 quarter w/ 10 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists. – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 26-20 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 7 points
Celtics – 29.2% FGs
Celtics – 5-14 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Giannis – 10/8/6
Lopez – 7 points
Holiday – 4 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-10 threes
Bucks – 3 turnovers – 4:10 PM
Bucks lead 26-20 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 7 points
Celtics – 29.2% FGs
Celtics – 5-14 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Giannis – 10/8/6
Lopez – 7 points
Holiday – 4 points
Bucks – 45.5% FGs
Bucks – 3-10 threes
Bucks – 3 turnovers – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis scored or assisted 24 of 26 Bucks points in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/x25sbk9uVD – 4:10 PM
Giannis scored or assisted 24 of 26 Bucks points in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/x25sbk9uVD – 4:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seems fitting that at the Garden, in a Game 7, the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Celtics legend Bob Cousy for No. 61 on the all-time playoffs points list. – 4:10 PM
Seems fitting that at the Garden, in a Game 7, the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Celtics legend Bob Cousy for No. 61 on the all-time playoffs points list. – 4:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bucks 1st quarter …
10 field goals
9 of them made by, or assisted by, Giannis – 4:10 PM
Bucks 1st quarter …
10 field goals
9 of them made by, or assisted by, Giannis – 4:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a near triple-double in the first quarter.
Game 7. – 4:10 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a near triple-double in the first quarter.
Game 7. – 4:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shooting 29%
Celtics are 2-10 inside the point line
Points off turnovers: 7-0, Bucks
Giannis: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 11 minutes.
Boston only down 6, 26-20 after 1 in Game 7 – 4:10 PM
Celtics shooting 29%
Celtics are 2-10 inside the point line
Points off turnovers: 7-0, Bucks
Giannis: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 11 minutes.
Boston only down 6, 26-20 after 1 in Game 7 – 4:10 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Surviving that Giannis onslaught and that cold shooting start felt important for the Celtics. – 4:09 PM
Surviving that Giannis onslaught and that cold shooting start felt important for the Celtics. – 4:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Bucks 26-20 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, GWilliams 3, Pritchard 3; Antetokounmpo 10, 8 rebs, 65 asts; Lopez 7, Holiday 4.
FG:
BOS 7-24
MIL 10-22 – 4:09 PM
#Celtics trail #Bucks 26-20 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, GWilliams 3, Pritchard 3; Antetokounmpo 10, 8 rebs, 65 asts; Lopez 7, Holiday 4.
FG:
BOS 7-24
MIL 10-22 – 4:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of Milwaukee’s 26 first-quarter points. 😳 – 4:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of Milwaukee’s 26 first-quarter points. 😳 – 4:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Giannis nearly had a first-quarter triple-double, Brook Lopez hit his first 3 of the series, Celtics shot 29 percent.
Celtics have to be sort of giddy they’re down only 6. – 4:09 PM
Giannis nearly had a first-quarter triple-double, Brook Lopez hit his first 3 of the series, Celtics shot 29 percent.
Celtics have to be sort of giddy they’re down only 6. – 4:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Milwaukee Bucks 1Q scoring plays:
Giannis AST Matthews 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis FT
Giannis 3
Giannis AST Lopez 3
Giannis AST Lopez 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis AST Portis 3
Giannis 2
Giannis FT
Giannis FT
Lopez 2 (Giannis on bench) – 4:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks 1Q scoring plays:
Giannis AST Matthews 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis FT
Giannis 3
Giannis AST Lopez 3
Giannis AST Lopez 2
Giannis AST Jrue 2
Giannis AST Portis 3
Giannis 2
Giannis FT
Giannis FT
Lopez 2 (Giannis on bench) – 4:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis is already near the triple-double: 10-8-6
He has scored or assisted all 24 points of the Bucks so far
pic.twitter.com/5zqMMLa8Lz – 4:06 PM
Giannis is already near the triple-double: 10-8-6
He has scored or assisted all 24 points of the Bucks so far
pic.twitter.com/5zqMMLa8Lz – 4:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics are going to be in some trouble if it stays that Giannis has more help than Tatum. – 4:06 PM
Celtics are going to be in some trouble if it stays that Giannis has more help than Tatum. – 4:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we’re now approaching the timeframe (final TV timeout 1Q – beginning 2Q) Giannis usually rests. Bucks currently up 8 as i type this. will Bud try and steal some minutes for him or press to extend lead? – 4:01 PM
we’re now approaching the timeframe (final TV timeout 1Q – beginning 2Q) Giannis usually rests. Bucks currently up 8 as i type this. will Bud try and steal some minutes for him or press to extend lead? – 4:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis going for a triple-double in the first quarter right now. Already up to 8 points, 6 boards and 6 dimes and he’s created all 22 Bucks points so far. – 4:01 PM
Giannis going for a triple-double in the first quarter right now. Already up to 8 points, 6 boards and 6 dimes and he’s created all 22 Bucks points so far. – 4:01 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
So far, the stars have come to play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo six points, five assists, four rebounds.
Jayson Tatum six points, one rebound, one assist.
Jaylen Brown five points, two rebounds, one steal. – 3:58 PM
So far, the stars have come to play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo six points, five assists, four rebounds.
Jayson Tatum six points, one rebound, one assist.
Jaylen Brown five points, two rebounds, one steal. – 3:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
have to thrilled with Brook Lopez’s usage thus far if you’re a Bucks fan. huge physical advantage vs. his assignment, and Giannis going out of his way to get him involved again. – 3:56 PM
have to thrilled with Brook Lopez’s usage thus far if you’re a Bucks fan. huge physical advantage vs. his assignment, and Giannis going out of his way to get him involved again. – 3:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Giannis has scored or assisted Milwaukee’s first 17 points of the game, sheesh – 3:55 PM
Giannis has scored or assisted Milwaukee’s first 17 points of the game, sheesh – 3:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum testing if he’s still hot from last game by launching an absurd pull-up in Giannis’ face. Still hot. – 3:55 PM
Tatum testing if he’s still hot from last game by launching an absurd pull-up in Giannis’ face. Still hot. – 3:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Those Giannis passes just make it so much more impossible to defend him. If you stick a hand in there for the ball you’re risking a foul. Length/size allow him to see over everyone and have the angle to make the pass. – 3:52 PM
Those Giannis passes just make it so much more impossible to defend him. If you stick a hand in there for the ball you’re risking a foul. Length/size allow him to see over everyone and have the angle to make the pass. – 3:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brook Lopez with his first 3 since Game 3 against Chicago. Massive for the Bucks if he’s hitting shots considering how much the Celtics help off him when Giannis drives – 3:51 PM
Brook Lopez with his first 3 since Game 3 against Chicago. Massive for the Bucks if he’s hitting shots considering how much the Celtics help off him when Giannis drives – 3:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis has created every point so far tonight and the Bucks are taking advantage of the Celtics collapsing the paint to find open shooters at the top of the arc. – 3:51 PM
Giannis has created every point so far tonight and the Bucks are taking advantage of the Celtics collapsing the paint to find open shooters at the top of the arc. – 3:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis has scored or assisted on all 5 Bucks FG’s
And has 4 of the teams 5 rebounds – 3:51 PM
Giannis has scored or assisted on all 5 Bucks FG’s
And has 4 of the teams 5 rebounds – 3:51 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Not quite five minutes in: Giannis Antetokounmpo has six points, four rebounds, three assists. – 3:51 PM
Not quite five minutes in: Giannis Antetokounmpo has six points, four rebounds, three assists. – 3:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis started this series 2-to-19 from downtown.
Incredibly, he’s 5-of-6 since then – 3:50 PM
Giannis started this series 2-to-19 from downtown.
Incredibly, he’s 5-of-6 since then – 3:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nickel: Here’s why you should come to the dark side with me and embrace the Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point shots jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:48 PM
Nickel: Here’s why you should come to the dark side with me and embrace the Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point shots jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Refs have been waiting for Giannis to do his pre-routine FT routine but this one just tossed him the ball. Giannis looked at him like WTF then missed. – 3:46 PM
Refs have been waiting for Giannis to do his pre-routine FT routine but this one just tossed him the ball. Giannis looked at him like WTF then missed. – 3:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a couple assists and three points in the early going as the #Bucks lead 7-3. – 3:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a couple assists and three points in the early going as the #Bucks lead 7-3. – 3:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM
Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.
But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM
Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.
But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT:
Boston: Hauser
Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT:
Boston: Hauser
Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM
There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:
✅ 160 PTS
✅ 61 REB
✅ 22 AST
Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:
✅ 160 PTS
✅ 61 REB
✅ 22 AST
Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown on Giannis: “Best player in the world…you can see why a lot of people say that.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 15, 2022
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on surviving a physical battle against Giannis and the Bucks: “My body has matured since my third season. I’m stronger, I take care of my body better. I felt more prepared and each game, my body held up.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.