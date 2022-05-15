Ja Morant on if he'd sign extension with Grizzlies: Hell yes

Pete Pranica: Ja Morant asked about a potential extension: “If you want to know if I want to be in Memphis… hell yes.” pic.twitter.com/QxYwoN5eKE
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“Ja Morant wants to be here. Jaren wants to be here. I want to be here. Everybody wants to be here.” — Desmond Bane – 2:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is at his exit interview and Ja Morant was walking down the hallway singing a remixed version of “What happened to Virgil.”
“Oh my God, what happened to Ja.”
😂 these dudes are some characters. – 2:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on when Ja Morant gets his contract extension:
“Ja owes me a bottle off rip. Kick things off the right way.” – 2:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said it was very hard not playing in those last few games. He said that if he could have played, he would have been out there no matter what.
Morant said he was hoping they could have won game 6 to give him a couple of days to battle through it and play in game 7. – 2:06 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Ja Morant asked about a potential extension:
“If you want to know if I want to be in Memphis… hell yes.” pic.twitter.com/QxYwoN5eKE – 2:05 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Ja Morant on facing max contract extension talks this summer…
“If your (question) is do I want to be in Memphis? Hell Yeah!” pic.twitter.com/QG0N2VAV1v – 2:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Hell yeah!”
-Ja Morant if he wants to be and stay in Memphis – 2:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on a potential extension:
“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home. If your answer is do I want to be in Memphis? Hell yea.” – 2:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “If your question is do I want to be in Memphis?
The answer is: HELL YEAH.” – 2:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said his knee is fine and that he needs to offload and take time to let it heal.
Morant said he has no choice but to rest to start this offseason. He said it will be hard for him but he will find ways to keep basketball around. – 2:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on missing the final three games:
“It was very hard. I’m the type of player if I can play, I would be out there no matter what. … I was hoping we won Game 6 to give me a couple more days to see if I could battle through it.” – 1:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he was hoping the Grizzlies could win Game 6 so that he could potentially test his knee and see if he could give it a try in Game 7. – 1:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he wonders how the series would’ve ended if Ja Morant would have played.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. Of course you wonder what it would be like.” – 1:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he allows himself to think about how the Warriors series could have gone if Ja Morant was healthy;
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.” – 1:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Zack Kleiman said bone bruise is an accurate injury update for Ja Morant, and he is expected to make a full recovery “well before the start of the next season” – 1:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During exit interviews, @Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Ja Morant is going to “be just fine…Bone bruise is accurate. It’s rest. It’s offload… There will be a full recovery well ahead of next season.” – 1:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies will start gabbing again in about an hour, so one last time, I guess, for this playoff wrap-up column.
The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:52 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:13 AM
Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is not allowed to say he will give Ja Morant a massive (super max?) extension this summer, but he gave a huge hint. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules here, I’ll say. (*smirks*) He is of course a cornerstone of this franchise.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 15, 2022
Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 15, 2022
Ja Morant has all but locked himself into a signing maximum extension with Memphis this offseason. In all likelihood, the Grizzlies will make him a designated rookie, allowing him to extend for up to five years, currently projected at $185.7 million. He will probably also receive the 30 percent Rose Rule criteria provisioned in his contract. Although he is likely to earn All-NBA honors this season, he will need to earn them again in 2022-23 to qualify for the higher maximum salary. This would increase his five-year deal to a projected $222.9 million amount. -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2022
